There’s a good reason Walter Trout didn’t mind working on Thanksgiving.

The blues guitarist, singer and songwriter was getting ready to hit the road when he chatted about his plans with GO! Magazine the day before Turkey Day, remarking that it would be “interesting with the bomb cyclone, they’re calling it, that hit Northern California.”

His four-piece band is in the midst of a short West Coast tour supporting Trout’s latest album, “Survivor Blues,” and will return to Sisters to play The Belfry on Thursday. Trout, a veteran of John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, Canned Heat and John Lee Hooker’s band, was last in the area to play the inaugural Sisters Rhythm & Brews Festival in 2018.

“Yeah, we’re working hard, but I’m enjoying it; I love what I do,” Trout said from his home in California. “I’ve had a band, my own band. This year it’s been 30 years and I’ve done 28 albums in there. The only reason it’s not 30 albums is because I had two years off where I was close to death, so I didn’t do any albums. But I’ve been trying to do an album a year if I can.”

Trout was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver in 2013 and received a liver transplant in May 2014. He was hospitalized for eight months, during which time he lost 120 pounds and suffered brain damage, he said.

“I lost the ability to speak, and I didn’t recognize my kids or my wife,” Trout said. “It’s just a miracle that I’m here, but I had to relearn how to talk and I had to relearn how to use my legs.”

Perhaps more upsetting, Trout couldn’t play guitar anymore. He spent the next year practicing the instrument for six to seven hours every day, along with physical and speech therapy.

“I told my wife, ‘This is so painful and I can’t believe I ever did this,’” Trout said. “And she’d show me videos of myself, and I’d go, ‘I can’t even relate to that guy that I can do that.’ But little by little it came back.”

He performed two songs for the first time since the operation at the Royal Albert Hall in London on June 15, 2015.

“(Playing guitar) was something I do and it came easy to me, and I’ve had great gigs for years and years and years,” he said. “I think I took it for granted, and I try not to take it for granted anymore. You face death like that, it really changes your perspective on a lot of things.”

“Survivor Blues,” a set of blues covers released in January, is aptly named. There’s Trout’s survival story, of course, but also the stories of the artists he covers on the set, including Jimmy Dawkins (opening track “Me, My Guitar and the Blues”), Mississippi Fred McDowell (“Goin’ Down to the River”) and Mayall (“Nature’s Disappearing”). His wife, Marie Trout, gave him the title (“Marie said to me, ‘You’re a group of survivors. You’ve all been through hell and you’ve come back,’” Trout said in his online biography).

Trout purposely stayed away from what he called “the blues’ greatest hits.” He dug through sources such as the Alan Lomax Archive online to find lost songs and artists, including “Red Sun,” originally recorded by little-known New York street musician Floyd Lee.

“I managed to track down (Lee’s musical partner) Joel (Poluck),” Trout said. “He lives in Canada (and) he doesn’t really play anymore. I let him know that we were gonna do his song and he had publishing coming, and he was really excited and we’ve become friends. And about a month ago he sent me an email, and he told me he had received his first publishing check and he was gonna go out and buy a new guitar, which is just really awesome.”

Other songs seem eerily prescient given the current state of the world, such as Sunnyland Slim’s “Be Careful How You Vote” and the environmental warning “Nature’s Disappearing.”

“I’ve always thought from when I was a kid that John Mayall’s one of the great songwriters of the blues; I think he does not get enough credit for that,” Trout said of his mentor and early musical hero. “He’s one of the guys that really helped — how can I put this — he wrote blues songs that were topical. It wasn’t just ‘my baby left me and I’m bummed out’-type blues songs. It was songs about things that were happening in the world and in his life.”

Mayall helped start Trout’s obsession with the blues early on. He remembered his brother bringing home a copy of Mayall’s 1967 solo album, “The Blues Alone.”

“He had a song on there where he had a recording of a train, and he overdubbed the harmonica over the train,” Trout said. “And my brother came running home: ‘You gotta hear this, man.’”

The New Jersey born and raised musician eventually found his way to Los Angeles, where he worked as a sideman with Hooker, Joe Tex, Percy Mayfield, Jesse Ed Davis and many others. Trout was working with blues rock band Canned Heat when Mayall approached him; he would go on to play with the Bluesbreakers for five years alongside guitarist Coco Montoya.

“In the blues world, if you’re a sideman guitar player, that’s as high as you can go,” Trout said. “Where are you gonna go that’s any better than that? Now, I say that to people and they go, ‘Well, you could play with B.B. King,’ and I go, ‘Yeah, but you would stand in the background and play chords all night.’ With John, you get to play solos, he yells your name, he lets you sing, he features you, he nurtures you. He molds you into someone who should go out and be a solo act.”

Today, Trout acts as a mentor to many young blues players. “Survivor Blues” featured a guest spot from singer Sugaray Rayford, and Trout recently featured on a version of “Johnny B. Goode” from blues rocker Mike Zito’s Chuck Berry tribute album, “Rock ’n’ Roll.”

“I’m 68 years old, and I don’t know how much longer I’ve got at this stuff,” Trout said. “I want it to go on. I don’t want the world to be inundated with computerized, corporately produced, girls dancing around with choreography and (stuff). I want to see heartfelt music go on in the world.”