Portland’s “concert rock” violinist Aaron Meyer and his four-piece band will return to the Sunriver Resort Homestead for the Sunriver Music Festival’s annual Fireside Series holiday concert Saturday .

Meyer, who marks 19 years of his annual Christmas concert in Portland this year, last brought his rock ’n’ roll meets jazz meets classical take on holiday cheer to Sunriver in 2017.

The virtuoso performer got his start on his instrument at age 5, and has since gone on to work with Everclear, Pink Martini and Aaron Neville. For a primer on what to expect, check out last year’s “The 12 Days of Christmas” album, featuring progressive takes on everything from “What Child is This” to “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”

While the show is sold out, people can call 541-593-9310 to be added to a waiting list.

Aaron Meyer, with The Brown Sisters: 6:30 p.m. Saturday; $45, $40 for Sunriver Music Festival members, $10 for students ages 18 and younger (sold out, call for waiting list); Sunriver Resort Homestead, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; www.sunrivermusic.org or 541-593-9310.