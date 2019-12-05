Early-bird tickets for the 24th Sisters Folk Festival will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

The tickets, limited to 500, cost $145 plus fees for a three-day pass and will be on sale at sff2020.eventbrite.com. The price will go up to $170 plus fees after the early-bird tickets are sold. There is a two-ticket limit per customer on early-bird tickets, according to a news release from the Sisters Folk Festival organization.

The organization also announced performers for its annual Winter Concert Series at the Sisters High School auditorium.

Mexican-American folk band Las Cafeteras, which played The Belfry in May as part of the My Own Two Hands arts celebration and fundraiser, will kick off the series Jan. 15. Americana “orchestra” and veteran of the 2018 Folk Festival, Dustbowl Revival, will perform Feb. 21, and bluegrass singer-songwriter Sierra Hull concludes the series April 9.

Advance series passes cost $55 plus fees or $40 plus fees for ages 18 and younger. Single-show tickets for Las Cafeteras and Dustbowl Revival cost $20 plus fees or $10 plus fees for ages 18 and younger, while tickets for Hull cost $25 plus fees or $15 plus fees for ages 18 and younger. Visit sistersfolkfestival.org/winterconcertseries for tickets and more information.

The Sisters Folk Festival will return to its 11 venues throughout the city Sept. 11-13.

Visit sistersfolkfestival.org or call 541-549-4979 for more information.