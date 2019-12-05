New York City saxophone-and-drums trio Moon Hooch staked its claim to fame busking the subways of New York City, though it hasn’t had much time for that in recent years. These days, the band is more known for bringing its raging, funk- and jazz-fueled live show across the country alongside bands such as Beats Antique and Lotus (including many stops in Bend over the years). The environmentally conscious, primarily instrumental group will return to the city to play Volcanic Theatre Pub on Wednesday with lots of new music to share. Since its last performance here in 2017, the trio released the 2018 EP “Light it Up,” produced by rapper (and Carl Sagan’s grandson) Tonio Sagan, and recently dropped the sprawling, EDM-funk-jazz freakout “Candlelight,” a precursor to its upcoming fourth studio album, “Life on Other Planets,” due Jan. 10. Portland’s Human Ottoman will open the show.

Moon Hooch, with Human Ottoman: 9 p.m. Wednesday; $15 plus fees in advance, $17 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.