Shake off the snow with a dance or two (or many) at the Redmond Social Club, which continues its fourth season with Medford country rockers Fogline at the Redmond VFW Hall on Friday. Founded by Angela Boothroyd, the Redmond Social Club hosts box social-style monthly dances from October to May each year, in which attendees can bring their own picnic-style meals, according to the club’s Facebook page. Performers usually come from the country or Americana genres, which makes Breedlove artist Fogline a natural fit. The quartet was a highlight of this year’s second (and unfortunately final) Lazy Rockin’ Stirrup Country Music Festival.

The dance is open to club members and non-members alike. Membership costs a bit more than the $10 general admission at $100 per person or $180 for couples for all eight dances.

Fogline: 7 p.m. Friday; $10 at the door; Redmond Social Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4108, 491 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; facebook.com/events/559216321554306 or 541-410-2572.