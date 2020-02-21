A large crowd assembled early Friday morning in the Old Mill District to get tickets to see the Dave Matthews Band in Bend this summer.
The seven-piece rock/jam band will return to Les Schwab Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 as part of its summer tour.
Fans were in line as early as 3:30 a.m., and more than 100 people were lined up by the time tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Matthews and company also sold out the venue in 2018 and 2014.
According to an Old Mill District spokesperson, Dave Matthews Band tickets typically sell out in seconds online, so waiting in line for the physical tickets is often the best way for fans to make sure they can go to the show. Les Schwab Amphitheater sets aside several hundred tickets to sell to locals in person.
