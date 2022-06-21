Redmond’s long-running free summer concert series, Music on the Green, returns this year to Sam Johnson Park, or as my kids call it, “the park with the really cool playground.”
They’re right! The park does have a really cool playground. And on Wednesday, June 29, it’ll also host local quartet JuJu Eyeball, whose high-energy Beatles covers make them one of the most in-demand bands in the region.
Next week’s show will kick off the 27th Music on the Green series, which will also feature food and drink options, vendor booths and bouncy houses for the kids. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. The event is scheduled to wrap up around 7:30 p.m.
Here’s the rest of the schedule:
July 13 — Heller Highwater
July 27 — Junkyard Joyride
Aug. 10 — Kristi Kensey & the Whiskey Bandits
Aug. 24 — The Junebugs
Sept. 7 — Hokulea Dancers
Music on the Green with JuJu Eyeball: Free, 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, Sam Johnson Park, 333 SW 15th Street, Redmond, visitredmondoregon.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
