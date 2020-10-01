Thursday 10/1
Sucker Punch: The Americana, country and rock band performs; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/689616-0
Friday 10/2
Vern: The local folk singer/songwriter; 6-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/690120-0 or 458-202-1090.
She’s With Me: The folk trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/690083-0
Matt, Max & Casey: The local musicians will perform with special guest Michael Summers; 6-8 p.m.; $15 to $25; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/689639-0 or 541-526-5075.
Operation Appleseed Forest Revival Concert with JuJu Eyeball: A Forest Revival Benefit Concert featuring the Beatles tribute band. This concert will help Operation Appleseed reach its goal to plant 1 million trees in Oregon by 2023; 6-9:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/687597-0
Trainwreck: The local cover band will perform; 7-9:30 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/690101-0 or 541-447-9932.
Nate Botsford: The folk artist will perform; 7-9 p.m.; $15; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com/e/nate-botsford-tickets-120145782269
Saturday 10/3
Save the Music — Aaron Golay & The Original Sin, Long Tall Eddy: The local musicians will perform; 4-7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/690035-0 or 541-388-8331.
Dry Canyon Stampede: The country band will perform. Limited capacity, call for reservations; 5-8 p.m.; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; go.evvnt.com/689636-0 or 541-527-2101.
High Street Combo: The party band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/690086-0
Reno & Cindy: The local duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/689640-0 or 541-526-5075.
Bill Keale: The Hawaiian slack key guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/689619-0
Precious Byrd: The rock party band will perform; 6:30-9 p.m.; $30; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/689624-0 or 541-527-4345.
Sunday 10/4
Pete Kartsounes: The local folk musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/689621-0
Tuesday 10/6
Storyteller Tuesdays — Charlie Utter: The local musician will perform with Chris Debay an Eric Leadbetter; 6-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/690032-0 or 541-388-8331.
