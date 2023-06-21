There's a lot of good country music coming to Central Oregon this summer. We're getting shows by big mainstream acts, up-and-comers and all points in between.
It's the Summer of Twang 'round these parts, and it'll be easy to overlook a name you don't recognize as you're looking ahead to Carly Pearce or Dierks Bentley.
So here's a heads up: Don't sleep on Muscadine Bloodline, the excellent young country duo playing General Duffy's Waterhole Thursday night. Based in Nashville and originally from Mobile, Alabama, the band makes music that's high-energy and undeniably Southern without veering off into something that sounds like a cliche.
For evidence, check out Muscadine Bloodline's 2023 album "Teenage Dixie," a 16-track collection of songs that seem to just leap out of the speakers. It's a few tracks too long, but for the most part, these dudes crank out arena-ready country bangers packed with clever lines, emotional honesty and more hooks than a well-stocked tackle box.
Muscadine Bloodline's show at General Duffy's feels like it could be a hidden gem on the local music scene this week. On the other hand, the band has 2.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, which stacks up pretty nicely with the 2.9 million listeners for Whiskey Myers, who've sold the heck out of Hayden Homes Amphitheater that same night. So maybe it's just a gem, nothing hidden about it.
Muscadine Bloodline, with Century Drive: 6 p.m. Thursday, doors 4 p.m., $35-$100, General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond, generalduffys.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
