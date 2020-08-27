Heather Reid, best known for her work with indie folk/rock duo The Murmurs in the ’90s, is the latest musician to take up residence in Bend.
Reid is in the process of moving to the city with her family after more than 20 years in Los Angeles. She’s no stranger to the area: Her wife’s mother owns a ranch in Redmond, and she and her family — including twin 10-year-old boys — have split their time between the big city and Central Oregon for some time now.
But last February, Reid was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and underwent three rounds of a bone marrow transplant, totaling three months in the hospital.
“I had no symptoms,” Reid said recently from Los Angeles. “I just went to a regular checkup and my platelets were low, and then I had to go back for more tests just to explore why they were low. And then literally around my birthday I got a call saying, ‘Cancel any plans; you need to get into the hospital immediately, you need to deal with this.’ It was crazy, but I am in remission and I am totally healed.”
That puts Reid at high risk for COVID-19. She decided to go all-in and move her family to Bend.
“I love living in Los Angeles, and I really love this town a lot,” she said. “… With my family, if we were ever gonna try something like that, this would be the time. Bend is just so beautiful, and it has so much to offer as far as the outdoorsy life and the clean air, for one. It just felt like a no-brainer. It’s such a great lifestyle over there.”
Reid’s experience with leukemia led her to write the single “Right Here Right Now.” A music video for the song released last month intersperses clips of her treatment in the hospital and recovery with footage from historic LGBTQ rights protests and recent Black Lives Matter protests (youtube.com/watch?v=BY6nVP6KZIE).
The year before her diagnosis, Reid performed as a guest at the annual gala for the Phase One Foundation, a nonprofit supporting cancer research and treatment programs.
She has a long history working with the foundation and created music for their gala videos in the past. This year, the foundation wanted to do a video on her leukemia treatment and recovery, so she wrote a song at the suggestion of a friend.
“I had given it a try writing songs about my experience since I’d been home, but everything was a little bit dark; I think it was more cathartic and more like journal-entry songs,” Reid said. “… When it was put to me, ‘OK, you’re going to sing at the gala,’ I came from a different point of view, which was, I want to talk about how I can inspire people. It was that that put me in the positive frame of mind, but also the song itself was written almost as a letter to myself. It was written to remind me — and this is how I feel like I got through everything — it reminded me of who I am and the light inside of me.”
While it was written before COVID-19 spread and the most recent Black Lives Matter protests, the song also serves as encouragement “to continue fighting for what we believe in, whether it’s gay rights, Black Lives Matter, perseverance in saving the planet,” Reid said. “We can’t give up on ourselves and we can’t give up on each other.
“It almost feels like the Earth is like, ‘Enough is enough. Enough is enough, everyone!’” she said. “There’s so much divisiveness right now. Everyone’s so divided. I like to listen to hear what people on the other side of what I believe in have got to say from time to time. Other times, it’s too upsetting, and I go back to that being divided aspect. But if we could just really listen, then we really can make the world a better place.”
Reid started The Murmurs with musician and actress Leisha Hailey (also known for her work on “The L Word”) in the early ’90s while both were students at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Manhattan.
The duo signed with MCA and released four albums, eventually relocating to Los Angeles around 1997.
The group evolved into the more rocking Gush before finally splitting in the mid-2000s, after which Reid formed Redcar with Afghan Whigs’ Jon Skibic and The Push Stars’ Ryan MacMillan.
In the last decade, Reid turned her attention to musical theater, staging her first musical, “Hey Bernard,” in Los Angeles. Her current project, “Tinseltown,” about the struggles of gay artists living in the closet in ’50s and ’60s Hollywood, is a collaboration with another of her American Academy of Dramatic Arts schoolmates, Nicholas Coster.
“We just signed a deal with a Broadway producer (Christine Russell), which is super exciting,” Reid said. “We’re taking this time in COVID to do our best to get it to where it needs to be for when things open up and we can properly workshop it.”
Once she’s settled in Bend, she hopes to immerse herself in the creative communities here.
“I have all these ideas, like, OK, I’m gonna do some secret shows in the corner of a bookstore,” Reid said. “That town is so sweet, and I feel like I can really work out my songs, and then absolutely have the band fly up or drive up and do some shows there. I’ve got my eye on the Tower Theatre.”
