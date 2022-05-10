Metal show! Metal show! Bend has had a handful of concerts geared toward fans of heavy music in recent months, but on Monday night, the Domino Room will host the best lineup — in my opinion — of skull-splitting metal and punk bands to hit this town in a while. Let’s round ‘em up:
Spy is one of America’s best up-and-coming hardcore punk bands. Their songs are like taking a sledgehammer to the chin over and over again. You can hear their two excellent EPs at spyhc.bandcamp.com.
The Dwarves are legendary for their intentionally shocking lyrics and, years ago, their violent live shows. The live shows are far tamer now, and while the lyrics are still far from G-rated, the band has a whole bunch of incredibly catchy pop-punk songs in their catalog.
Pig Destroyer have been around for 25 years and in that time have become one of the biggest and best grindcore bands around. Grindcore, generally, is a noisy and abrasive subgenre of metal, and Pig Destroyer somehow makes it quite listenable thanks to their big riffs, wild rhythmic shifts and regular incorporation of melodic elements.
Last but not least, Municipal Waste is a thrash metal band from the heavy heaven that is Richmond, Virginia. Their songs are short and fast, and yet they spill over with interesting and catchy ideas that make metal feel like fun. Fans of Suicidal Tendencies, Slayer and Power Trip, take note!
This show is going to rule from beginning to end.
Municipal Waste, with Pig Destroyer, The Dwarves and Spy: $25 in advance, $30 day of show, 8 p.m. Monday, Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.net.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.