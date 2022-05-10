2 CLD9372.jpg

Richmond, Virginia's Municipal Waste headlines Monday's Bend show with The Dwarves, Spy and Pig Destroyer.

 Corey Davenport/Submitted photo

Metal show! Metal show! Bend has had a handful of concerts geared toward fans of heavy music in recent months, but on Monday night, the Domino Room will host the best lineup — in my opinion — of skull-splitting metal and punk bands to hit this town in a while. Let’s round ‘em up:

Spy is one of America’s best up-and-coming hardcore punk bands. Their songs are like taking a sledgehammer to the chin over and over again. You can hear their two excellent EPs at spyhc.bandcamp.com.

The Dwarves are legendary for their intentionally shocking lyrics and, years ago, their violent live shows. The live shows are far tamer now, and while the lyrics are still far from G-rated, the band has a whole bunch of incredibly catchy pop-punk songs in their catalog.

Pig Destroyer have been around for 25 years and in that time have become one of the biggest and best grindcore bands around. Grindcore, generally, is a noisy and abrasive subgenre of metal, and Pig Destroyer somehow makes it quite listenable thanks to their big riffs, wild rhythmic shifts and regular incorporation of melodic elements.

Last but not least, Municipal Waste is a thrash metal band from the heavy heaven that is Richmond, Virginia. Their songs are short and fast, and yet they spill over with interesting and catchy ideas that make metal feel like fun. Fans of Suicidal Tendencies, Slayer and Power Trip, take note!

This show is going to rule from beginning to end.

Municipal Waste, with Pig Destroyer, The Dwarves and Spy: $25 in advance, $30 day of show, 8 p.m. Monday, Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.net.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.