Munch & Music's annual weekly concert series kicks off this week with Thunderstorm Artis.
Thanks to high demand for shows, a changing market, unfettered resellers, rising surcharges and the increasing cost of touring, concert ticket prices seem to be higher in 2023 than ever before.
But not at Munch & Music, the popular weekly summer concert series that begins its 32nd season Thursday at Drake Park in Bend.
There, admission will still be free, as it has been ever since the early 1990s, when local event promoter Cameron Clark started Munch & Music after he found himself among a large crowd sitting outside a ticketed concert in Drake Park, listening to the music even if he couldn’t see the stage.
The experience made him think Central Oregon music lovers might show up en masse for a centrally located show where cost is no barrier.
He was right. Over the past three decades, Munch & Music has become a beloved staple on the region’s summer cultural calendar, drawing thousands downtown, expanding to include onsite food and drink vendors and a kids’ zone, and inspiring similar events in other towns.
If you’ve been to Munch & Music, you know what a family-friendly social event it is. If you haven’t, you can rectify that over the next six Thursday nights. Here’s this year’s lineup, which includes a mix of local bands and familiar out-of-town acts touring through Bend:
July 6: Thunderstorm Artis, with Leadbetter Band
Artis is from a musical family in Hawaii, made a significant splash on “The Voice,” moved to Portland and played Central Oregon several times over the past few years, building a sizable fan base here. He moved to Nashville earlier this year, so here’s a chance for those local fans to catch his smooth, soulful pop that may not come along as frequently as it once did. Dynamic local rockers Leadbetter Band opens the show.
July 13: Cash’d Out, with Magical Mystery Four
You’re not going to see Johnny Cash perform live anytime soon, so here’s the next best thing: Cash’d Out, a long-running Cash tribute band that focuses on The Man in Black’s Sun Records and early Columbia-era sound. Local Beatles tribute Magical Mystery Four opens.
July 20: High Step Society, with Fractal
This one’s for the inexhaustible dancers in town. High Step Society does not call itself a band, but “a dance party from another dimension; a high-flying, beat-dropping, big band rocket ship with an ear to the past, and both feet on the gas.” I can’t do better than that. Think classic jazz meets EDM and you’re in the right zone. Local transcendental jam band Fractal opens.
July 27: BoomBox, with Rubbah Tree
“I remain open to anything you would hear coming out of a boombox,” says Zion Rock Godchaux. “There are a lot of different vibes and angles, but it still adheres to a universal rhythm.” Indeed, Godchaux’s long-running BoomBox is part rock band, part funk jam and part electronic act, sometimes all at once. Local reggae band Rubbah Tree opens.
Aug. 3: Ozomatli, with Franchot Tone Band and Amargoso
For as long as I can remember, Munch & Music has tried to book at least one artist per season that incorporates a global palette of sounds into its music. This year, that band is the legendary Los Angeles-based combo Ozomatli, whose high-energy rock ‘n’ roll contains prominent streaks of jazz, funk, reggae, hip-hop, Latin music and more. Local pop-rockers Franchot Tone and Amargoso open.
Aug. 10: Precious Byrd, with Shaene Pascall Band
Precious Byrd is one of the busiest bands in Central Oregon, and for good reason. Their high-energy mix of beloved covers and catchy originals makes them a top choice for event planners and party throwers, including the folks who do both at Munch & Music. Local folk-rocker Shaene Marie Pascall and her band opens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.