Munch & Music's annual weekly concert series kicks off this week with Thunderstorm Artis.

Thanks to high demand for shows, a changing market, unfettered resellers, rising surcharges and the increasing cost of touring, concert ticket prices seem to be higher in 2023 than ever before.

Thunderstorm Artis

Cash'd Out.jpg

Cash'd Out
High Step Society.jpg

High Step Society
BoomBox.jpg

BoomBox
Ozomatli.jpg

Ozomatli
Precious Byrd - Tony-Gambino-Photography-1033.jpg

Precious Byrd
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

