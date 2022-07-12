One of the best local concerts of 2022 so far happened on a mild Wednesday night in early February, when Seattle rock band Deep Sea Diver absolutely nuked (in a good way) several dozen folks at Volcanic Theatre Pub.
On their recordings, Deep Sea Diver is a rock-solid band, capable of cranking out songs that pack both plenty of hooks and plenty of punch. This isn’t wimpy indie-pop, nor is it clunky, overly serious rock ‘n’ roll. It’s catchy, crunchy pop-rock that practically leaps from the speakers, thanks in large part to Jessica Dobson’s impassioned vocals and guitar heroism. (There’s a reason she played in The Shins and Beck’s band before focusing on her own music.)
On Thursday, Deep Sea Diver will return to town to play a free Munch & Music show in Drake Park. If you have a daughter (or daughters), bring ‘em down to watch Dobson work. And bring your sons and everyone else you know, too.
Deep Sea Diver, with Les Gold: Free, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Drive, Bend, munchandmusic.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.