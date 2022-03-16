Two years ago this week, Cascades Theatrical Company’s production of “Shakespeare in Hollywood” quickly became a story of “to be or not to be.”
At the time, the Ken Ludwig comedy was mere days away from opening night when the COVID-19 shutdown dropped the curtain before it had been raised on the community theater’s production. On March 19 of that year, in a story about the many companies facing similar decisions and suddenly halting their output, this reporter wrote “(CTC’s) production of the Ken Ludwig comedy ‘Shakespeare in Hollywood’ … is on hold with a new run date to be announced.”
“Shakespeare in Hollywood” will finally open on Friday, a couple of years down a very trying and turbulent road.
The play stars Charlie Thiel as Oberon, king of the fairies, and Giancarlo Caccamo as his puckish wingman Puck, who via a wrong turn has taken them to, of all places, Hollywood, where they happen upon — here would be a good place to suspend disbelief — a soundstage, where Warner Bros. is shooting a production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” And as fate would have it, the two happen to get cast in the film, by director Max Reinhardt (Ed Mierjeski).
Speaking of remarkable casting news, given all that’s transpired the past two years, it’s rather amazing to hear that most of the original 2020 “Shakespeare in Hollywood” cast is back, and with state mask mandates lifted as of last weekend, the show’s opening feels like cause for celebration. And adding perhaps a bittersweet note to the jubilant mood surrounding “Shakespeare” is the fact that its director, Sandy Silver, plans to step away from theater after this production.
Over her 20-year presence in Bend — interrupted by a stretch teaching and directing in New Zealand several years ago — Silver has become a beloved figure of community theater in the Central Oregon theater community.
Quality is assured when you see a Silver-directed production, “Shakespeare in Hollywood” right there with “The Taming of the Shrew,” “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” “In the Next Room” and “August Osage County,” to name just a few.
Theater community members such as set designer Gary Loddo see the show as an opportunity to thank, and say farewell to, Silver. Loddo urged people to see a show and toast Silver, writing on Facebook, “She has given so much to so many over decades and decades and this being her last hurrah, I personally would like to see all who know her, worked with her and watched her other shows to please attend.”
Two years ago, at the time that iteration was being canceled, Silver was already mentally prepared to step away from the theater, telling GO! mag, “Either way this is going to be my last show. I think it’s time. … Hopefully, I’m smart enough to know when to walk away.” After a lonely two years in isolation, Silver rallied to go once more into the “Shakespeare in Hollywood” breach. She has cited health reasons as to why she’s stepping away from theater now.
Said Chris Mehner, board president of CTC: “We are so grateful for her time and talent, and she has been a joy to work with. She’s an inspiration and everyone who had the opportunity to work with her will surely miss her.”
“I’ve been doing this for quite a few years, and each and every show brings me the most incredible talent,” Silver said. “I’ve made many, many good friends through theater, especially here in Bend. I have loved directing, and I know that it’s time for me to walk away. It (was) a lot to think about, but it’s something that I need to do for myself.”
