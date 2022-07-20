Fashion lovers, start your engines — and, in this case, head to the movies.
Dripping with stunning, vintage costumes and highlighting haute couture designs from 1950s Christian Dior, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” is not only easy on the eyes, but also supported by a sweet, simple and familiar story that keeps you smiling through every scene.
Based on the 1958 novel “Mrs. ‘Arris Goes to Paris,” by American writer Paul Gallico, the movie sews through the life of kind South London cleaning lady Ada Harris (Leslie Manville), who after a series of good luck when it comes to her finances, travels to Paris to buy a £500 Christian Dior gown.
While content with her life in Battersea, where she spends her time working hard for entitled and wealthy clients poppinh down to the pub for pints and conversations with best friend Vi (Ellen Thomas) and charming Irish bookmaker Archie (Jason Isaacs), she still longs for something. When she finally receives word that her husband, who’s been missing since the war, was in fact killed in action, coupled with her discovery of a stunning Dior dress hanging in a client’s closet, Mrs. Harris decides to buy her own, stating her Eddie would have wanted her to have it.
So she scrimps, saves and has some incredibly good luck, eventually earning enough to fly to Paris and to the famous House of Dior.
But things aren’t as easy as she initially believed. And what she thought would be a one-day trip to buy a dress turns into a life-altering stay in the City of Lights, for her and everyone she encounters. This includes a marquis, a nebbish existentialist accountant, a philosophic model and the prude director of the House of Dior, to name a few.
“Mrs. Harris” is a delightfully sweet film that will leave viewers grinning — and salivating over the fashions displayed. Director Anthony Fabian (who co-wrote the screenplay with Carrol Cartwright, Keith Thompson and Olivia Hetreed) and costume designer Jenny Beavan fully understand the importance of making each and every stitch leap off the screen and cause rampant jealousy in those who enjoy vintage threads. The camera lingers on the haute couture designs and takes special notice of every outfit worn by the cast. I even found myself drooling over a pair of sheers and notions in one scene.
If fashion isn’t your thing, there’s an enjoyable story to wrap up in as well, even if “Mrs. Harris” doesn’t take a particularly distinctive journey. In fact, it’s incredibly similar to the 2008 film “Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day” (also based on a book), with similar plot points, themes and characterizations. Nevertheless, the film is entertaining and has some great overarching motifs of self-confidence, self-realization, dream fulfillment and even workers’ rights (it takes place in France in the ‘50s, after all).
The film is not at all historically accurate in terms of the actual lineage of the fashion house, with artistic license taken to create drama within. Luckily, this isn’t a biopic on Christian Dior or the label he created, so any anachronisms aren’t important or even distracting to the overall film.
At times, though, it feels like we’re getting a Dior commercial, with characters and costumes bolstering the idea of this great fashion house and how wonderful everything that comes out of it is. After a while, it wears thin.
While no performance stands above the rest, Manville carries a solid lead, with the rest of the cast working together as an ensemble to build her up. And that ensemble works well within the film, with not one actor feeling out of place. But, again, no performance is so captivating that it lingers far beyond the credits.
The script, too, works with what it delivers, but nothing stands out as specifically moving, captivating or hilarious. There are a few moments sprinkled in that will evoke an “Awww!” or a quick guffaw, but as with the casting, nothing rises to the spectacular.
But anything too much more than that wouldn’t feel right in a movie like this. “Mrs. Harris” is a quaint matinee delight with a nice story and beautiful costumes. Anything more would be too garish for the pristine new look of Mrs. Harris’ dream dress.
On screens this week: Jordan Peele’s latest horror flick “Nope” lands in theaters (check out my review of it in next week’s GO!), the action-packed Netflix original “The Gray Man” premieres on the streaming platform. “Marcell the Shell with Shoes On” also begins its walk into local screens this week at Bend’s Regal Cinemas and expand to other theaters in the coming weeks, and the Ethan Hawke-directed HBO Max documentary on Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, “The Last Movie Star,” is available to watch Thursday.
