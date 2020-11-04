Nick Frost and Simon Pegg have a long list of getting things right together. From their early days paired with director Edgar Wright on the TV show “Spaced” to the trio’s trilogy of films — “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz” and “The World’s End” — and their own team up with the sci-fi comedy “Paul” in 2011.
The duo is back; this time with co-creators Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz for the Amazon Prime original supernatural-mystery series “Truth Seekers,” in which they continue their pattern, even if it a little less stellar than the aforementioned projects.
The show centers around Frost’s character Gus Roberts, a broadband installer by day and a YouTube paranormal investigator by night. He’s top of the broadband installation game while working for internet provider Smyle, which has 99% of coverage over the area, when his boss Dave (Pegg) decides to pair him with greenhorn Elton John (Samson Kayo). Gus reluctantly agrees and while on their first call together to a creepy house with a lonely, kind of creepy old lady, Elton hears some odd sounds and gets an uneasy feeling. When they’re called back the next day, they discover a great secret with paranormal implications that spark them down a path to more anomalies, including teaming up with a young woman (Emma D’Arcy) who is being chased by ghosts and entities.
What the series does really well, like every Frost-Pegg team up, is it knows its audience and never downplays their intelligence or what they’ll pick up on. Instead, the plot naturally progresses without getting too caught up in the details it’s laying out.
It’s really nice to see Frost take the lead in this one, too. He can play subtleties very well when given the chance, as he’s been given here with Gus, a regular guy who is just into investigating ghosts. He also has some emotional baggage with him, harboring grief from the passing of his wife years before the events of the show.
Kayo is also great in his role as unintended sidekick to Gus’s investigations and leaves a lot of hints that maybe Elton John isn’t all he says he is.
Malcolm McDowell also shows up taking part as Gus’s cantankerous and lonely live-in father-in-law. He is always a delight to see in things less dramatic.
Where the series falters slightly is pacing. Some moments feel longer than they are, which is odd for episodes clocking in around the half-hour mark. Plus the shift from more of an episodic, “monster of the week,” structure to a plot-driven by the storyline feels slightly disjointed. These are not major issues and the series does right itself out by the finale episode as the Truth Seekers team uncovers a haunting apocalyptic conspiracy.
The overall quippy and quick series delivers on its laughs and lighter moments while mixing in some wonderfully spooky supernatural imagery, and threads weaved together nicely in the end while piquing interest in something more from the world of this plucky ghost-hunting team.
