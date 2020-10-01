Society has been spoilt with Sherlock Holmes’ the past decade: Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law teaming up on the big screen, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman giving the characters of Holmes and Watson a fresh perspective with the modern-day adaptation for television in Britain and Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu doing the same stateside. We even got the worst of it all two years ago with the utterly horrible “Holmes and Watson,” starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. Now we get a new story, but this time it’s not Sherlock traipsing around England solving compelling cases, it’s his little sister.
In the Netflix original, “Enola Holmes” based on the Young Adult series “The Enola Holmes Mysteries” by Nancy Springer, we find Enola (Millie Bobby Brown clearly having a lot of fun) awakening on the morning of her 16th birthday to discover her mother, Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter) gone. Life up until that point had been a lark for little Enola, who had been attached at the hip to her mother who taught her history, philosophy and all the basic school subjects plus fighting, archery, tennis, chemical combustion and much more, but never how to be a lady in proper Victorian society.
When Eudoria takes off without a word, Enola’s older brothers, Mycroft (Sam Claflin) and the famous detective Sherlock (Henry Cavill), come home, one to take custody of Enola, the other to find out what happened to their mother.
But Enola won’t go quietly and she soon discovers clues that lead her to believe her mother has run off to London and is involved in a secret and dangerous plot. So she disguises herself, takes a large sum of money her mother has left for her and sets off to the Big Smoke. Along the way, she ends up saving the life of a young viscount (Louis Partridge) from an assassin and who is running away from his family and responsibilities.
Once in London, Enola uncovers clues that lead her to find out the political ties her mother was involved with and how it all connects back to the viscount, all while trying to stay hidden in plain sight.
The film runs a little long and seems like it’s constantly fighting with its runtime, but once we do get to the end, it’s a delightful romp that has just the right amount of action, romance and intrigue for younger audiences.
Brown is great as the fourth-wall-breaking Enola, constantly having asides with the audience to let us all in on her plans and what she’s thinking. Her zest and youthful optimism plays well with the story that playfully throws in modern ideals and feminism into a repressed setting of Victorian England.
It’s not the best, most groundbreaking storytelling in the world and sometimes it relies too much on feeling the need to have a fight to show that Enola is pretty tough (we get that pretty quickly), but for the audience it was written for, it does its best to make the mysteries appealing, relevant and relatable to the younger Gen Z’ers watching.
For Sherlock Holmes purists, this is not the same story and the cannon from Arthur Conan Doyle’s original series doesn’t really apply. This isn’t some stuffy drawing-room mystery with pipes and deerstalker hats, it’s fresh and fun, if a little predictable, for an entirely new generation with all the potential of a franchise in the making.
