“Tenet” () There are some beautiful backward sights to behold: exploded buildings magically reassembling, or bullets zwooping back, in reverse motion, into the weapons from whence they came. But the movie has a way of tripping over itself, whichever direction it’s going, when it’s time to talk turkey about World War III or the Tesseract-level-scary “algorithm” everybody’s after. Some movies make it a tantalizing challenge to keep up. “Tenet” makes it not much fun, and Christopher Nolan the producer would surely acknowledge Nolan the screenwriter made things extra-tough on Nolan, the director. 151 minutes. (PG-13)
“42” (star rating unavailable) In 1947, Jackie Robinson becomes the first African-American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era when he was signed by the Brooklyn Dodgers and faces considerable racism in the process. This film screens Friday at 1:45 at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX as part of the Classics re-screenings. $5. 128 minutes. (PG-13)
“The Big Lebowski” (star rating unavailable) Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it. This film screens at 8 p.m. Monday at Tin Pan Theater in Bend. $7 suggested donation at the door. First come, first served. Masks required to attend. 117 minutes. (R)
“Bill & Ted Face the Music” () A most excellent finale to the unlikely trilogy of films centered around airhead time traveling rockers. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves bring their iconic characters back to the screen this time as middle-aged dads faced with the monumental task of uniting the world through music. It’s as silly as the originals with a dash of needed optimism for the world right now. 91 minutes. (PG-13)
“The New Mutants” () A predictable X-Men-adjacent story that follows the formula for its outcast and downtrodden characters to a T. Stuck in post-production hell for almost two and a half years, director and co-writer Josh Boone fought for his project to be released in theaters and now that it has, it doesn’t feel as fresh as it might have back then. Characters are stereotypical tropes and the plot, marketed as a horror movie, isn’t particularly scary. However, it’s not boring or unbearable, the story keeps you engaged enough to sit through the whole thing, but that’s probably not enough to risk venturing to the theater during a pandemic. 94 minutes. (PG-13)
“The Personal History of David Copperfield” () Known for his darkly barbed political satires “In The Loop,” “The Death of Stalin” and “Veep,” Armando Iannucci is the unlikely yet perfect auteur to put his stamp on Dickens’ novel. He and co-writer Simon Blackwell, a frequent collaborator, set out to do something entirely new with “David Copperfield,” which is allow it to be funny. They’ve taken Dickens’ epic and pared it down to the essentials, and the laughs. The result is quite airy, yet also a soulful tale about writing, and owning, your own story. 119 minutes. (PG)
“Unhinged” () In the sadistic yet middling road-rage thriller “Unhinged,” Russell Crowe literally steers the vehicle delivering the big box of acting, over- and under-. While there’s barely a movie there, a year from now, when the multiplexes of the world will either largely be back, be gone or be something in between, we’ll have forgotten “Unhinged.” But we’ll remember who gave it the sauce and — without actually repeating the “Gladiator” line out loud — who asked the rhetorical question: Are you not entertained? 91 minutes. (R)
