HEADS UP
“Dirty Dancing” (star rating unavailable) Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances “Baby” Houseman falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle. This film screens outside at Tin Pan Alley at 8 p.m. Monday, doors at 7 p.m. $7 suggested donation at the door. Limited capacity. 100 minutes. (PG-13)
WHAT’S NEW
“Ava” (star rating unavailable) Ava is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival. 96 minutes. (R)
“Break the Silence: The Movie” (star rating unavailable) The BTS World Tour is now over. The worldwide stadium tour topped the Billboard Boxscore, and marked BTS as the first Korean group to perform at Wembley Stadium.With unprecedented access, “Break the Silence: The Movie” travels with BTS throughout the tour, exploring each band member behind the curtain. Off stage, we see another side of BTS. The seven members begin to candidly tell personal stories they have never voiced before. 91 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
“The Land Before Time” (star rating unavailable) An orphaned brontosaurus named Littlefoot sets off in search of the legendary Great Valley. A land of lush vegetation where the dinosaurs can thrive and live in peace. Along the way he meets four other young dinosaurs, each one a different species, and they encounter several obstacles as they learn to work together in order to survive. This film screens as part of the Regal Classics series. $5 adults, $3 children. 69 minutes. (G)
“The Last Shift” (star rating unavailable) Calling it quits after 38 years, an aging fast-food worker trains his young replacement on the graveyard shift at Oscar’s Chicken and Fish. 90 minutes. (R)
“On the Basis of Sex” (star rating unavailable) “On the Basis of Sex” is inspired by the true story of a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg – then a struggling attorney and new mother – who faces adversity and numerous obstacles in her fight for equal rights throughout her career. This film screens as part of the Regal Classics series. $5. 120 minutes. (PG-13)
“RGB” (star rating unavailable) A documentary from directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West about the exceptional life and career of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has developed a breathtaking legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. This film screens as part of the Regal Classics series. $5. 98 minutes. (PG)
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” () The best “Spider-Man” movie yet, and one of the best 2018 films of any kind, is peppered with clever visual touches and crackling good inside jokes. The story about a new Spidey meeting versions of the character in alternate universes is a brilliant, exuberant, soaring and original adventure. 117 minutes. (PG)
“Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back” 40th Anniversary (star rating unavailable) After the Rebels are brutally overpowered by the Empire on the ice planet Hoth, Luke Skywalker begins Jedi training with Yoda, while his friends are pursued by Darth Vader and a bounty hunter named Boba Fett all over the galaxy. 124 minutes. (PG)
“Zombieland” (star rating unavailable) A shy student trying to reach his family in Ohio, a gun-toting tough guy trying to find the last Twinkie, and a pair of sisters trying to get to an amusement park join forces to travel across a zombie-filled America. 88 minutes. (R)
STILL SHOWING
“Alone” (star rating unavailable) A recently widowed traveler is kidnapped by a cold-blooded killer, only to escape into the wilderness, where she is forced to battle against the elements as her pursuer closes in on her. 98 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
“Bill & Ted Face the Music” () A most excellent finale to the unlikely trilogy of films centered around airhead time traveling rockers. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves bring their iconic characters back to the screen this time as middle-aged dads faced with the monumental task of uniting the world through music. It’s as silly as the originals, with a dash of needed optimism for the world right now. 91 minutes. (PG-13)
“The Broken Hearts Gallery” () While the story is formulaic at times, peppered with implausible coincidences (as most rom-coms are), a somewhat ludicrous but inoffensive twist and a heartstring-tugging backstory, “The Broken Hearts Gallery” works due to its cast, particularly Geraldine Viswanathan, but also Phillipa Soo, Molly Gordon and Dacre Montgomery, who is too sweet and pretty to read as anything but pure. 108 minutes. (PG-13)
“Fatima” (star rating unavailable) “Fatima” is prettily shot but realized with little unique expression. Emotional moments are flat. Visual effects conveying miracles are unremarkable, including in the climax. The music is what you’d expect, with a song performed by Andrea Bocelli. The film’s relevance probably depends on the viewer’s beliefs. The devout might take it as proof of divinity. Skeptics might entertain other explanations for “the Miracle of the Sun.” In a pandemic, some might call the film a beacon of hope; others might prefer science to prayer for salvation. As a piece of cinema, though, “Fatima” is unlikely to be canonized. 113 minutes (PG-13)
“Infidel” (star rating unavailable) An outspoken American journalist is kidnapped by the Iranian regime while giving talks in Cairo, Egypt. He is then taken to the Middle East and put on trial for erroneous charges. His wife, a State Department official, tries to use her influence to get the American government involved so that they get her husband back. But she soon realizes that the American government will not get involved, so she is forced to go to the Middle East to search for him by herself. 107 minutes. (R)
“The New Mutants” () A predictable X-Men-adjacent story that follows the formula for its outcast and downtrodden characters to a T. Stuck in post-production hell for almost two and a half years, director and co-writer Josh Boone fought for his project to be released in theaters and now that it has, it doesn’t feel as fresh as it might have back then. Characters are stereotypical tropes and the plot, marketed as a horror movie, isn’t particularly scary. However, it’s not boring or unbearable, the story keeps you engaged enough to sit through the whole thing, but that’s probably not enough to risk venturing to the theater during a pandemic. 94 minutes. (PG-13)
“The Personal History of David Copperfield” () Known for his darkly barbed political satires “In The Loop,” “The Death of Stalin” and “Veep,” Armando Iannucci is the unlikely yet perfect auteur to put his stamp on Dickens’ novel. He and co-writer Simon Blackwell, a frequent collaborator, set out to do something entirely new with “David Copperfield,” which is allow it to be funny. They’ve taken Dickens’ epic and pared it down to the essentials, and the laughs. The result is quite airy, yet also a soulful tale about writing, and owning, your own story. 119 minutes. (PG)
“The Secret Life of Pets” (star rating unavailable) In a Manhattan apartment building, Max’s life as a favorite pet is turned upside-down, when his owner brings home sloppy mongrel Duke. They must put their quarrels aside when they learn that adorable white bunny Snowball is building an army of lost pets determined to wreak revenge. This film screens as part of the Regal Classics series. $5 adults, $3 children. 87 minutes (PG)
“Tenet” () There are some beautiful backward sights to behold: exploded buildings magically reassembling, or bullets zwooping back, in reverse motion, into the weapons from whence they came. But the movie has a way of tripping over itself, whichever direction it’s going, when it’s time to talk turkey about World War III or the Tesseract-level-scary “algorithm” everybody’s after. Some movies make it a tantalizing challenge to keep up. “Tenet” makes it not much fun, and Christopher Nolan the producer would surely acknowledge Nolan the screenwriter made things extra-tough on Nolan, the director. 151 minutes. (PG-13)
“Shrek” (star rating unavailable) When a green ogre named Shrek discovers his swamp has been swamped with all sorts of fairytale creatures by the scheming Lord Farquaad, Shrek sets out with a very loud donkey by his side to persuade Farquaad to give Shrek his swamp back. Instead, a deal is made. Farquaad, who wants to become the King, sends Shrek to rescue Princess Fiona, who is awaiting her true love in a tower guarded by a fire-breathing dragon. But once they head back, Shrek begins to fall in love with the lovely princess, and Fiona is hiding a huge secret. 90 minutes (PG)
“Unhinged” () In the sadistic yet middling road-rage thriller “Unhinged,” Russell Crowe literally steers the vehicle delivering the big box of acting, over- and under-. While there’s barely a movie there, a year from now, when the multiplexes of the world will either largely be back, be gone or be something in between, we’ll have forgotten “Unhinged.” But we’ll remember who gave it the sauce and — without actually repeating the “Gladiator” line out loud — who asked the rhetorical question: Are you not entertained? 91 minutes. (R)
“Words on Bathroom Walls” (star rating unavailable) Diagnosed with a mental illness halfway through his senior year of high school, a witty, introspective teen struggles to keep it a secret while falling in love with a brilliant classmate who inspires him to not be defined by his condition. 110 minutes (PG-13)
