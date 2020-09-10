HEADS UP
“The Boss Baby” (star rating unavailable) A suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his 7-year old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co. 97 minutes. (PG)
“The Broken Hearts Gallery” () While the story is formulaic at times, peppered with implausible coincidences (as most rom-coms are), a somewhat ludicrous but inoffensive twist and a heartstring-tugging backstory, “The Broken Hearts Gallery” works due to its cast, particularly Geraldine Viswanathan, but also Phillipa Soo, Molly Gordon and Dacre Montgomery, who is too sweet and pretty to read as anything but pure. 108 minutes. (PG-13)
“Fatima” (star rating unavailable) “Fatima” is prettily shot but realized with little unique expression. Emotional moments are flat. Visual effects conveying miracles are unremarkable, including in the climax. The music is what you’d expect, with a song performed by Andrea Bocelli. The film’s relevance probably depends on the viewer’s beliefs. The devout might take it as proof of divinity. Skeptics might entertain other explanations for “the Miracle of the Sun.” In a pandemic, some might call the film a beacon of hope; others might prefer science to prayer for salvation. As a piece of cinema, though, “Fatima” is unlikely to be canonized. 113 minutes (PG-13)
“The Outpost” () With a distinctive docudrama look, this film first introduces us to the U.S. soldiers stationed at a vulnerable base in Afghanistan, then re-creates their fight against hundreds of Taliban in the Battle of Kamdesh. It ranks alongside “The Hurt Locker” and “American Sniper” as an unflinching and heart-stopping depiction of the chaos of modern warfare. 123 minutes (R)
“Shrek” (star rating unavailable) When a green ogre named Shrek discovers his swamp has been ‘swamped’ with all sorts of fairytale creatures by the scheming Lord Farquaad, Shrek sets out with a very loud donkey by his side to ‘persuade’ Farquaad to give Shrek his swamp back. Instead, a deal is made. Farquaad, who wants to become the King, sends Shrek to rescue Princess Fiona, who is awaiting her true love in a tower guarded by a fire-breathing dragon. But once they head back Shrek begins to fall in love with the lovely princess, and Fiona is hiding a huge secret. 90 minutes (PG)
WHAT’S NEW
“The Muppet Movie” (star rating unavailable) While living the quiet life in a swamp, Kermit the Frog is approached by a Hollywood agent to audition for the chance of a lifetime. So Kermit takes this chance for his big break as he makes the journey to Hollywood. But Kermit must also watch out for ruthless Doc Hopper, who plans to use him as his spokesman for his frog legs food chain. This film screens outside at Tin Pan Alley at 8 p.m. Wednesday, doors at 7 p.m. $7 suggested donation at the door. Limited capacity. 95 minutes. (G)
“Stand By Me” (star rating unavailable) It’s the summer of 1959 in Castlerock, Maine and four 12-year-old boys — Gordie, Chris, Teddy and Vern — are fast friends. After learning of the general location of the body of a local boy who has been missing for several days, they set off into woods to see it. Along the way, they learn about themselves, the meaning of friendship and the need to stand up for what is right. This film screens outside at Tin Pan Alley at 8 p.m. Monday, doors at 7 p.m. $7 suggested donation at the door. Limited capacity. 89 minutes. (R)
STILL SHOWING:
“42” (star rating unavailable) In 1947, Jackie Robinson becomes the first African-American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era when he was signed by the Brooklyn Dodgers and faces considerable racism in the process. 128 minutes. (PG-13)
“Bill & Ted Face the Music” () A most excellent finale to the unlikely trilogy of films centered around airhead time traveling rockers. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves bring their iconic characters back to the screen this time as middle-aged dads faced with the monumental task of uniting the world through music. It’s as silly as the originals with a dash of needed optimism for the world right now. 91 minutes. (PG-13)
“The New Mutants” () A predictable X-Men-adjacent story that follows the formula for its outcast and downtrodden characters to a T. Stuck in post-production hell for almost two and a half years, director and co-writer Josh Boone fought for his project to be released in theaters and now that it has, it doesn’t feel as fresh as it might have back then. Characters are stereotypical tropes and the plot, marketed as a horror movie, isn’t particularly scary. However, it’s not boring or unbearable, the story keeps you engaged enough to sit through the whole thing, but that’s probably not enough to risk venturing to the theater during a pandemic. 94 minutes. (PG-13)
“The Personal History of David Copperfield” () Known for his darkly barbed political satires “In The Loop,” “The Death of Stalin” and “Veep,” Armando Iannucci is the unlikely yet perfect auteur to put his stamp on Dickens’ novel. He and co-writer Simon Blackwell, a frequent collaborator, set out to do something entirely new with “David Copperfield,” which is allow it to be funny. They’ve taken Dickens’ epic and pared it down to the essentials, and the laughs. The result is quite airy, yet also a soulful tale about writing, and owning, your own story. 119 minutes. (PG)
“Tenet” () There are some beautiful backward sights to behold: exploded buildings magically reassembling, or bullets zwooping back, in reverse motion, into the weapons from whence they came. But the movie has a way of tripping over itself, whichever direction it’s going, when it’s time to talk turkey about World War III or the Tesseract-level-scary “algorithm” everybody’s after. Some movies make it a tantalizing challenge to keep up. “Tenet” makes it not much fun, and Christopher Nolan the producer would surely acknowledge Nolan the screenwriter made things extra-tough on Nolan, the director. 151 minutes. (PG-13)
“Unhinged” () In the sadistic yet middling road-rage thriller “Unhinged,” Russell Crowe literally steers the vehicle delivering the big box of acting, over- and under-. While there’s barely a movie there, a year from now, when the multiplexes of the world will either largely be back, be gone or be something in between, we’ll have forgotten “Unhinged.” But we’ll remember who gave it the sauce and — without actually repeating the “Gladiator” line out loud — who asked the rhetorical question: Are you not entertained? 91 minutes. (R)
