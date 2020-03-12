“GrowthBusters, Hooked on Growth” — From Las Vegas to Atlanta, Mexico City to Mumbai, the White House to the Vatican, “GrowthBusters” takes us on a whirlwind tour of growth mania. It explores our obsession with urban and economic growth, and our reluctance to address overpopulation issues head-on. This film screens at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Environmental Center in Bend. Free. 54 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from the film’s website
“I Am Patrick” — A feature-length docudrama that peels back centuries of legend and myth to tell the true story of St. Patrick. Through historical re-enactments, expert interviews, and Patrick’s own writings, experience the journey from man to saint. This film screens at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $15 adult, $12.50 children. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from Fathom Events
IndieWomxn Film Shorts — Wrap up the inaugural IndieWomxn Film Festival experience with this “Best of BendFilm” women-focused shorts program. “Being Here” director Sydney O’Haire will be in attendance for a Q&A at the end of the program. These films screen at 5:30 p.m. Monday at McMenamins Old St. Francis School in Bend. $12 plus fees. 81 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from BendFilm
“King Kong” (1933) — Traveling to an uncharted South Pacific island with an adventurer following tales of a God-Ape, Ann Darrow (Fay Wray) is captured by the island’s natives to serve as a human sacrifice to Kong. But when Kong, a giant ape, sees Darrow, it is overcome with love — and eventually captured by the adventurers. This film screens at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $14. 110 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from Fathom Events
“Kusama Infinity” — Now the top-selling female artist in the world, Yayoi Kusama overcame impossible odds to bring her radical artistic vision to the world stage. This film is part of the Indie Womxn Film Festival and screens at 2:50 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday Tin Pan Theater in Bend. $7 plus fees. 77 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from BendFilm
“Lust for Life” — The life of brilliant but tortured artist Vincent van Gogh starring Kirk Douglas. This film screens at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Jefferson County Library, Rodriguez Annex in Madras. Free. 122 minutes. (PG)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“The Maltese Falcon” — A private detective takes on a case that involves him with three eccentric criminals, a gorgeous liar, and their quest for a priceless statuette. This film screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Tower Theatre in Bend. $1 plus fees. 100 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
Metropolitan Opera “Der Fliegende Hollander” — Evgeny Nikitin is the mysterious seafarer searching for salvation. Director François Girard, whose mesmerizing production of Parsifal recently wowed Met audiences, returns to stage Wagner’s eerie early masterwork. Valery Gergiev conducts. This film livestreams at 9:55 a.m. Saturday with encore presentations at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $24 adults, $22 seniors, $18 children. 165 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from Fathom Events
National Theatre Live “All My Sons” — Broadcast live from The Old Vic in London, Sally Field and Bill Pullman star in Arthur Miller’s blistering drama. Despite hard choices and even harder knocks, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story. They have built a home, raised two sons and established a thriving business. But nothing lasts forever and their contented lives, already shadowed by the loss of their eldest boy to war, are about to shatter. This film screens at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Sisters Movie House. $15. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from Sisters Movie House
No Man’s Land Adventure Shorts — An all-female adventure film festival that meets a need and desire to highlight and connect women in pursuit of the radical. The screening will also feature a Q&A with Olympic skier Laurenne Ross. This is part of the IndieWomxn Film Festival and screens at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Tower Theatre in Bend. $15 plus fees. Untime unavailable. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from BendFilm
“Official Secrets” — The true story of a British whistleblower who leaked information to the press about an illegal NSA spy operation designed to push the UN Security Council into sanctioning the 2003 invasion of Iraq. This film screens at 1 p.m. at the Bend Senior Center. Free. 112 minutes. (R)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
OSU Science Pub “Heceta Bank: Oregon’s Hidden Wonder” — Join OSU marine scientists and other experts to screen a new, short documentary featuring the submerged bank and learn about the surprising and beneficial impacts it has on our state’s coastal environments. This film screens at 6:30 p.m. (doors at 5:30 p.m.) Tuesday at McMenamins Old St. Francis School in Bend. Free, register via Eventbrite.com. Runtime unavailable. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from OSU Cascades
“Turtles Can Fly” — Bahman Ghobadi returns to his native Kurdistan with a powerful film set in a refugee camp on the Iraqi-Turkish border. There, “Satellite,” an enterprising 13-year-old who knows how to procure and install satellite dishes, is in high demand by village elders who are eager for news from the outside world. This film screens at 2:50 p.m. Thursday at Tin Pan Theater in Bend. $7 plus fees. 97 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from BendFilm
“Bloodshot” (star review unavailable) Ray Garrison, an elite soldier who was killed in battle, is brought back to life by an advanced technology that gives him the ability of super human strength and fast healing. With his new abilities, he goes after the man who killed his wife, or at least, who he believes killed his wife. He soon finds out that not everything he learns can be trusted. 109 minutes. (PG-13)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“Clemency” (star rating unavailable) Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams. As she prepares to execute another inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill. 112 minutes. (R)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“The Hunt” () “The Hunt” is not great satire or even a great film. It’s an unstylish and heavy-handed horror-thriller that turns into a revenge gore-fest as it mocks everyone with a big clumsy paw. It balks at making any grand conclusions about the state of America or how to heal our divisions. 115 minutes. (R)
— Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer
“I Still Believe” (star rating unavailable) The true-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss that looks to prove there is always hope. 115 minutes. (PG)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“1917” () A visceral look at WWI from the everyday men who fought through it. This expertly shot film takes the audience on a real time ride through the trenches, No-Man’s Land and beyond in an epicly scaled journey to save thousands of soldiers. 119 minutes. (R)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Bad Boys for Life” () After turning in the first two greatly beloved, operatically souped-up action opuses in the “Bad Boys” franchise, everyone’s favorite gearhead maximalist auteur Michael Bay is no longer behind the camera for the third, “Bad Boys for Life.” Not to worry though, as Belgian filmmaking duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, clearly devoted students of Bay’s style, craft a wonderful facsimile of his greatest hits, from his swirling low-angle dolly shots to capturing the glorious clash of sunset and neon that screams Miami, and it’s a hoot for fans of the franchise. 123 minutes (R)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Brahms: The Boy II” (star rating unavailable) After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms. 86 minutes. (PG-13)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“The Call of the Wild” () The retelling of Jack London’s heroic dog brings a surprising amount of heart from Harrison Ford’s lead human performance. While it is hard to get past the choice for a computer-made dog (and all other animals), Ford brings the emotions we need to feel something for pooch Buck and his uncanny valley eyes. 100 minutes. (PG)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
““Downhill” ( ) In this pale, tame, broad and soft-edged remake of the far superior Swedish film “Force Majeure,” a dad (Will Ferrell) on a ski vacation ditches his family in a moment when an avalanche seems imminent, to the disgust of his wife (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). 86 minutes. (R)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times
“Emma” () Autumn de Wilde’s adaptation of the classic Jane Austen comedy of manners doesn’t veer far form the source, but it is still delightfully fun romp through Regency-period England. The actors are pitch-perfect in their roles and bring new life to what could have been a standard retelling. 125 minutes. (PG)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Fantastic Fungi: The Mushroom Movie” (star rating unavailable) — Imagine an organism that feeds you, heals you, reveals secrets of the universe and could help save the planet. “Fantastic Fungi” is a revelatory time-lapse journey, from director Louie Schwartzberg, about the magical, mysterious and medicinal world of fungi and their power to heal, sustain and contribute to the regeneration of life on Earth that began 3.5 billion years ago. 81 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“Fantasy Island” () Retooling the late ’70s/early ’80s ABC prime-time staple “Fantasy Island” as a sinister gotcha! outing isn’t a bad idea. That’s the wheel. The spokes are everything else, and most everything else about the new horror movie, from the Blumhouse crew and director Jeff Wadlow, is not good. Four intertwining fantasies, four stories’ worth of lame ideas, poorly executed. Call it “De-Plane Crash.” Call it “The Island of Dr. No-Thank-You.” Call it “Worstworld.”Call it “The Butterfly Effect,” with a dead butterfly and no effect. Call it surprising, to me, anyway, if it finds an audience past the first week. Just don’t call it much of a movie. 110 minutes. (PG-13)
— Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
“Frozen II” () “Frozen II” merely drifts pleasantly in and out of our consciousness, a diverting way to spend an hour and 43 minutes with some great tunes and lovely snowy landscapes to ogle. It will of course be seared into the brains of parents and kids after their millionth viewing. And it’s enjoyable and funny enough to be tolerated that many times, which seems to be what it’s designed for. 103 minutes. (PG)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“The Gentlemen” () Underneath the chic costumes, quippy dialogue and rich sets, Richie’s return to form is pretty onenote, oozing with toxic masculinity and casual racism. 113 minutes. (R)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Greed” () The film is bitingly funny, thanks to Winterbottom’s script and supporting performances from comedic genius Mitchell, and Isla Fisher, who is unparalleled when it comes to playing the ridiculous ex-(or not?) wives of wealthy men. “Greed” walks a treacherous tightrope of seething satire and earnest social commentary. 104 minutes. (R)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey” () Margot Robbie shines as the slightly deranged, typical anti-heroine, who decides to make some better choice after breaking up with the Joker. No need to have seen 2016’s “Suicide Squad” to understand what’s happening; Harley stands on her own in this fun romp through Gotham. 109 minutes (R)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“The Invisible Man” () At the center of the immaculately crafted film is Elizabeth Moss, who gives a virtuosic leading performance as the twitchy, terrified and tentative Cecilia. With devastating specificity and empathy for his heroine, writer/director Leigh Whannell has inverted the invisible man archetype into an incredibly tense and suspenseful thriller exploring the psychological horror of intimate partner abuse. 124 minutes. (R)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Impractical Jokers the Movie” (star rating unavailable) The story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers on the road competing in hidden-camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four Jokers. 93 minutes. (PG-13)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“Jumanji: The Next Level” () The pleasures of “Jumanji: The Next Level” are not visual or story-based, as they revolve around the ability of each of our stars and their abilities to do impressions. Once again, this is a one-joke movie, but for the time being, that joke still has some tread on the tires, especially with such charming stars and some light innovation. 123 minutes (PG-13)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Knives Out” () At the heart of “Knives Out” is a message about the corrosive, corrupting nature of inherited wealth and what it means to be deserving of the riches a single person accumulates over a lifetime or more. It’s a cunning, stunning little moral director Rian Johnson tucks away in his star-studded mystery movie, one that makes it that much more interesting and worth watching. 125 minutes. (PG-13)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Little Women” () Writer and director Greta Gerwig take the source material and gives each character depth and growth while still remaining true. With wonderful performances throughout and particularly from Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Laura Dern, to name a few, these women are not stuck in a 150-year-old story, but fully fleshed out humans that we can relate to today. 135 minutes. (PG)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Maiden” () It doesn’t get much more inspiring than the incredible story of Maiden, the first yacht crewed entirely by women to compete in the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. This documentary chronicles the fight the women faced just to get onto the water. This stirring documentary recounts not just the feminist achievement, but a triumph of the human spirit. 97 minutes. (PG)
— Katie Walsh,Tribune News Service
“Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band” (star rating unavailable) The story of the rise and disintegration of the Band turns out to be as compelling as its spectacular music, and it’s good to have the tale told and the group’s formidable sounds heard one more time. 102 minutes. (R)
— Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times
“Onward” () Two elvish brothers embark on a heartfelt quest to see bring their dead father back for 24-hours. While “Onward” is not the best thing Disney/Pixar have created, but it is still a engaging romp through brilliantly rendered computer fantasy landscapes with a emotional punch at the crux of it that everyone expects from the studios’ repertoire. 102 minutes. (PG)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Ordinary Love” () While the performances by Lesley Manville as a cancer patient and Liam Neeson as her supportive husband are finely calibrated and the script never feels anything less than believable, there’s something a little bit stagey and underwhelming about a film so heavily dependent on dialogue. 92 minutes. (R)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times
“Parasite” () One of the best movies of 2019, Bong Joon Ho’s story of a rich family and a poor one living parallel and drastically different lives in South Korea is a film of dramatic power, innovative comedy, romantic poetry and melancholy beauty. 132 minutes. (R)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” () It’s a chamber piece, with no more characters than absolutely necessary. Writer/director Celine Sciamma’s film has struck a resounding international chord. The sheer beauty of the storytelling would be remarkable even if the performances, which are both period-apt and urgently contemporary, weren’t just as remarkable. 121 minutes. (R)
— Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
“Sonic the Hedgehog” () If the Hollywood mantra for making blockbusters is “faster, faster, faster,” then the creators of “Sonic the Hedgehog” have wisely ignored it. The little blue alien who can sprint quicker than the speed of light has ironically benefited from slowing it down, taking a pit stop to retool and emerge this month as a total crowd-pleaser. 99 minutes. (PG)
— Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer
“Uncut Gems” () By now, we shouldn’t be too surprised by this cultural contradiction known as Adam Sandler. It’s obvious that Sandler, the actor, is capable of extraordinary range — not in the traditional, Meryl Streep sense, but a range of incredibly good (“Punch-Drunk Love”) to painfully bad (the horrendous “Jack and Jill”) and incredibly good again, as in “Uncut Gems,” a frenetic, compulsively watchable, exhausting and exhilarating collaboration with Josh and Benny Safdie. 135 minutes. (R)
— Jocelyn Noveck, AP National Writer
“The Way Back” () The film distills the sports genre down to its purest essence. But when the script finally reveals the source of Jack’s (Ben Affleck) demons, some of the contrived story beats are too tortured to be believed. The game is what makes “The Way Back” hum, not Jack’s tragic backstory. 108 minutes. (R)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
