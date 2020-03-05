“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor. This film screens at 1 p.m. at the Bend Senior Center. Free. 109 minutes. (PG)
— Synopsis from event website
“Children of Heaven” — In this film two children live in a poor neighborhood in Tehran. When, early in the story the boy loses a pair of his sister’s shoes, the children keep it secret, knowing how upsetting this financial setback will be for their parents. This is the first Iranian film to have been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1999. This film screens at 2:50 p.m. Thursday at Tin Pan Theater in Bend. $7 plus fees. 85 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from BendFilm
“The Collective” — Some call it a tribe mentality, others call it a shared sense of purpose. This film is our definition, written by a diverse team, each with their own ideas, their own forms of expression. A portion of pint sales at the screening will be donated to Oregon Adaptive Sports. This film screens at 6 p.m. Wednesday at AVID Cider Company in Bend. Free. 48 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from the film’s website
“I Still Believe” advance screening — The true-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss that looks to prove there is always hope. This film screens in IMAX at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $18.50 adults, $15.75 children and seniors. 115 minutes. (PG)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“My Hero Academia: Hero’s Rising” — A group of youths, professional superhero wannabes, fight in a world full of people with powerful “gifts.” Deku and his partners from the Academy face Nine, the strongest villain yet. This film screens with English subtitles at 7 p.m. Thursday and 12:55 p.m. Saturday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $12.50. 104 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from Regal Cinemas
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” — An adventure story set in the world of a modern Mark Twain that begins when Zak, a young man with Down syndrome, runs away from the nursing home where he lives to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler by attending the wrestling school The Salt Water Redneck. Through circumstances beyond their control Tyler, a small-time outlaw on the run, becomes Zak’s unlikely coach and ally. This film screens at 7:30 p.m. at the Jefferson County Library, Rodriguez Annex in Madras. 97 minutes. (PG-13)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“The Philadelphia Story” — When a rich woman’s ex-husband and a tabloid-type reporter turn up just before her planned remarriage, she begins to learn the truth about herself. This film screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Tower Theatre. 112 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“Son of Man” — One man’s journey of love, deception and betrayal in contemporary South Africa. Based on the New Testament. This film screens at 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Helens Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church in Bend. Free. 86 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“Tokyo Godfathers” 2020 Restoration — In modern-day Tokyo, three homeless people’s lives are changed forever when they discover a baby girl at a garbage dump on Christmas Eve. As the New Year fast approaches, these three forgotten members of society band together to solve the mystery of the abandoned child and the fate of her parents. Along the way, encounters with seemingly unrelated events and people force them to confront their own haunted pasts, as they learn to face their future, together. This film screens with English subtitles at 7 p.m. Monday and with English dubbing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $14. 110 minutes. (PG-13)
— Synopsis from Fathom Events
“Greed” () The film is bitingly funny, thanks to Winterbottom’s script and supporting performances from comedic genius Mitchell, and Isla Fisher, who is unparalleled when it comes to playing the ridiculous ex-(or not?) wives of wealthy men. “Greed” walks a treacherous tightrope of seething satire and earnest social commentary. 104 minutes. (R)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Emma” () This version of “Emma” doesn’t try to break the mold, but the winning characters and the dreamily creative treatment of this world makes for a version that is indeed as “handsome, clever and rich” as its leading lady. 125 minutes. (PG)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Onward” () Two elvish brothers embark on a heartfelt quest to see bring their dead father back for 24 hours. While “Onward” is not the best movie Disney/Pixar have created, but it is still a engaging romp through brilliantly rendered computer fantasy landscapes with a emotional punch at the crux of it that everyone expects from the studios’ repertoire. 102 minutes. (PG)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Ordinary Love” () While the performances by Lesley Manville as a cancer patient and Liam Neeson as her supportive husband are finely calibrated and the script never feels anything less than believable, there’s something a little bit stagey and underwhelming about a film so heavily dependent on dialogue. 92 minutes. (R)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” () It’s a chamber piece, with no more characters than absolutely necessary. The maid Sophie (Luana Bajrami) harbors her own story, her own secrets. Writer/director Celine Sciamma’s film has struck a resounding international chord. The sheer beauty of the storytelling would be remarkable even if the performances, which are both period-apt and urgently contemporary, weren’t just as remarkable. 121 minutes. (R)
— Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
“The Way Back” () The film distills the sports genre down to its purest essence. But when the script finally reveals the source of Jack’s (Ben Affleck) demons, some of the contrived story beats are too tortured to be believed. The game is what makes “The Way Back” hum, not Jack’s tragic backstory. 108 minutes. (R)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“1917” () A visceral look at WWI from the everyday men who fought through it. This expertly shot film takes the audience on a real time ride through the trenches, No-Man’s Land and beyond in an epicly scaled journey to save thousands of soldiers. 119 minutes. (R)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“The Assistant” () “The Assistant” is the first post-Weinstein film explicitly about Harvey Weinstein, and it is a potent fable that both unearths and indicts the systems that kept Weinstein, and men like him, in power for so long. Julia Garner is simply astonishing in a role that asks her to communicate her character’s emotional journey while the character herself masks her emotions in this volatile environment. 87 minutes. (R)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Bad Boys for Life” () After turning in the first two greatly beloved, operatically souped-up action opuses in the “Bad Boys” franchise, everyone’s favorite gearhead maximalist auteur Michael Bay is no longer behind the camera for the third, “Bad Boys for Life.” Not to worry though, as Belgian filmmaking duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, clearly devoted students of Bay’s style, craft a wonderful facsimile of his greatest hits, from his swirling low-angle dolly shots to capturing the glorious clash of sunset and neon that screams Miami, and it’s a hoot for fans of the franchise. 123 minutes (R)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Brahms: The Boy II” (star rating unavailable) After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms. 86 minutes. (PG-13)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“The Call of the Wild” () The retelling of Jack London’s heroic dog brings a surprising amount of heart from Harrison Ford’s lead human performance. While it is hard to get past the choice for a computer-made dog (and all other animals), Ford brings the emotions we need to feel something for pooch Buck and his uncanny valley eyes. 100 minutes. (PG)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Dolittle” () Between Robert Downey Jr.’s muddled accent, paper thin characters, bad CGI and little plot, “Dolittle” is doomed to the same fate of its 1967 predecessor. 101 minutes (PG)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Downhill” ( ) In this pale, tame, broad and soft-edged remake of the far superior Swedish film “Force Majeure,” a dad (Will Ferrell) on a ski vacation ditches his family in a moment when an avalanche seems imminent, to the disgust of his wife (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). 86 minutes. (R)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times
“Fantastic Fungi: The Mushroom Movie” (star rating unavailable) — Imagine an organism that feeds you, heals you, reveals secrets of the universe and could help save the planet. “Fantastic Fungi” is a revelatory time-lapse journey, from director Louie Schwartzberg, about the magical, mysterious and medicinal world of fungi and their power to heal, sustain and contribute to the regeneration of life on Earth that began 3.5 billion years ago. 81 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“Fantasy Island” () Retooling the late ’70s/early ’80s ABC prime-time staple “Fantasy Island” as a sinister gotcha! outing isn’t a bad idea. That’s the wheel. The spokes are everything else, and most everything else about the new horror movie, from the Blumhouse crew and director Jeff Wadlow, is not good. Four intertwining fantasies, four stories’ worth of lame ideas, poorly executed. Call it “De-Plane Crash.” Call it “The Island of Dr. No-Thank-You.” Call it “Worstworld.”Call it “The Butterfly Effect,” with a dead butterfly and no effect. Call it surprising, to me, anyway, if it finds an audience past the first week. Just don’t call it much of a movie. 110 minutes. (PG-13)
— Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
“Frozen II” () “Frozen II” merely drifts pleasantly in and out of our consciousness, a diverting way to spend an hour and 43 minutes with some great tunes and lovely snowy landscapes to ogle. It will of course be seared into the brains of parents and kids after their millionth viewing. And it’s enjoyable and funny enough to be tolerated that many times, which seems to be what it’s designed for. 103 minutes. (PG)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“The Gentlemen” () Underneath the chic costumes, quippy dialogue and rich sets, Richie’s return to form is pretty onenote, oozing with toxic masculinity and casual racism. 113 minutes. (R)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey” () Margot Robbie shines as the slightly deranged, typical anti-heroine, who decides to make some better choice after breaking up with the Joker. No need to have seen 2016’s “Suicide Squad” to understand what’s happening; Harley stands on her own in this fun romp through Gotham. 109 minutes (R)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“The Invisible Man” () At the center of the immaculately crafted film is Elizabeth Moss, who gives a virtuosic leading performance as the twitchy, terrified and tentative Cecilia. With devastating specificity and empathy for his heroine, writer/director Leigh Whannell has inverted the invisible man archetype into an incredibly tense and suspenseful thriller exploring the psychological horror of intimate partner abuse. It shouldn’t feel radical that he lets us believe Cecilia, but in doing so, he makes “The Invisible Man” all the more potent a fable. 124 minutes. (R)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Impractical Jokers the Movie” (star rating unavailable) The story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers on the road competing in hidden-camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four Jokers. 93 minutes. (PG-13)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“Jojo Rabbit” () Writer-director Taika Waititi delivers a timely, anti-hate fractured fairy tale AND turns in hilarious work as Adolf Hitler, imaginary friend to a 10-year-old German boy near the end of World War II. No, really. 108 minutes. (PG-13)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times
“Jumanji: The Next Level” () The pleasures of “Jumanji: The Next Level” are not visual or story-based, as they revolve around the ability of each of our stars and their abilities to do impressions. And the story offers up a few chances for the characters to avatar swap, showing off the actors’ abilities to embody the different jock/nerd/cheerleader/cantankerous grandpa personas. Once again, this is a one-joke movie, but for the time being, that joke still has some tread on the tires, especially with such charming stars and some light innovation. It remains to be seen how much mileage this franchise can sustain on charm alone, however. 123 minutes (PG-13)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Knives Out” () At the heart of “Knives Out” is a message about the corrosive, corrupting nature of inherited wealth and what it means to be deserving of the riches a single person accumulates over a lifetime or more. What renders someone more deserving, their bloodline or the way they treat others? What would the world be like if the daughters of immigrants, if women of color held economic power? It’s a cunning, stunning little moral director Rian Johnson tucks away in his star-studded mystery movie, one that makes it that much more interesting and worth watching. 125 minutes. (PG-13)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Little Women” () Writer and director Greta Gerwig take the source material and gives each character depth and growth while still remaining true. With wonderful performances throughout and particularly from Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Laura Dern, to name a few, these women are not stuck in a 150 year old story, but fully fleshed out humans that we can relate to today. 135 minutes. (PG)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“The Lodge” () I suppose we should thank the dad (Richard Armitage) who leaves his children at an isolated mountain home in the care of his troubled fiancee (Riley Keough), because his terrible decisions set the table for this smart, increasingly chilling horror gem. 108 minutes. (R)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times
“Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band” (star rating unavailable) The story of the rise and disintegration of the Band turns out to be as compelling as its spectacular music, and it’s good to have the tale told and the group’s formidable sounds heard one more time. Though he is in effect the last man standing, Robbie Robertson and his comrades did not see eye to eye toward the end, and though “Brothers” acknowledges that situation, giving him pride of place invariably unbalances the film. As Robertson himself puts it, “it was such a beautiful thing, and it went up in flames.” 102 minutes. (R)
— Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times
“Parasite” () One of the best movies of 2019, Bong Joon Ho’s story of a rich family and a poor one living parallel and drastically different lives in South Korea is a film of dramatic power, innovative comedy, romantic poetry and melancholy beauty. 132 minutes. (R)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times
“The Photograph” () It’s almost refreshing to see a character-driven romantic drama, especially when the cast is so beautiful to look at. The story, while it drags occasionally and good actors get lost in the sometimes stilted script, overall it is a nice story about love and finding the truth of it. 106 minutes (PG-13)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Sonic the Hedgehog” () If the Hollywood mantra for making blockbusters is “faster, faster, faster,” then the creators of “Sonic the Hedgehog” have wisely ignored it. The little blue alien who can sprint quicker than the speed of light has ironically benefited from slowing it down, taking a pit stop to retool and emerge this month as a total crowd-pleaser. Respectful of the rich history of the brand and yet welcoming to newcomers, “Sonic the Hedgehog” is a feel-good buddy movie for both adults and their own little aliens. “Nailed it!” screams Sonic at one point and that might be a fitting summary for the film. 99 minutes. (PG)
— Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer
“Uncut Gems” () By now, we shouldn’t be too surprised by this cultural contradiction known as Adam Sandler. It’s obvious that Sandler, the actor, is capable of extraordinary range — not in the traditional, Meryl Streep sense, but a range of incredibly good (“Punch-Drunk Love”) to painfully bad (the horrendous “Jack and Jill”) and incredibly good again, as in “Uncut Gems,” a frenetic, compulsively watchable, exhausting and exhilarating collaboration with Josh and Benny Safdie. 135 minutes. (R)
— Jocelyn Noveck, AP National Writer
“The Woman Who Loves Giraffes” (star rating unavailable) Dr. Anne Innis Dagg re-traces the steps of her groundbreaking 1956 journey to South Africa to study giraffes in the wild — and discovers a startling contrast between the world of giraffes she once knew and the one it has become. Weaving through the past and present, her harrowing journey gives us an intimate look into the factors that destroyed her career and the forces that brought her back. 83 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from the film’s website
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.