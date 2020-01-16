“An American in Paris” — Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron sing and dance to the music of George and Ira Gershwin in this winner of six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. When ex-GI Jerry Mulligan (Kelly) remains in Paris to pursue life as an artist, he is discovered by a wealthy patroness interested in more than his art. But Mulligan falls in love with a French shop girl (Caron) who is engaged to his best friend. This film screens at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $14. 120 minutes. (No MPAA rating)

— Synopsis from Fathom Events

“Cat Ballou” — Cat Ballou’s family farm is being threatened by the railroad. She sends for Kid Shelleen, finding him to be the drunkest gunfighter in the west. When her father is killed by the railroad magnate’s gunman, she vows to fight on. This film screens at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Jefferson County Library, Rodriguez Annex. Free. 97 minutes. (No MPAA rating)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“Color Out of Space” — A story of cosmic terror about The Gardners, a family who moves to a remote farmstead in rural New England to escape the hustle of the 21st century. They are busy adapting to their new life when a meteorite crashes into their front yard. The mysterious aerolite seems to melt into the earth, infecting both the land and the properties of space-time with a strange, otherworldly color. To their horror, the Gardner family discover that this alien force is gradually mutating every life form that it touches...including them. This film screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $12.50 adults, $9.75 children and seniors. 130 minutes. (No MPAA rating)

— Synopsis from Regal Cinemas

COTA Movie Night: “One at a Time” — Brett Rheeder is an athlete who’s hard to read. Straying from the limelight to stay committed to his riding, Rheeder rarely lets the outside world into the inner workings of his brain. But his latest film shows the world champion athlete in a new light. After starting off the 2018 slopestyle season with a strong performance, Brett struggles to find his rhythm before the next few events. “One at a Time” follows Rheeder’s season and some personally disappointing results, and intimately unpacks the many highs and lows he faced along the way. This film screens at 8 p.m. Thursday (doors at 7 p.m.) at McMenamins Old St. Francis School in Bend. $6, cash only. 58 minutes. (No MPAA rating)

— Synopsis from mcmenamins.com

“I Am MLK Jr.” — This documentary explores the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his impact on civil rights through present day. This film screens at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the East Bend Public Library. Free. 95 minutes. (No MPAA rating)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“In Search of Chopin” — In a new film from the director of award-winning and critically acclaimed trilogy “In Search of Mozart,” “In Search of Beethoven” and “In Search of Haydn,” Phil Grabsky brings us the music and life story of one of the world’s favorite composers, Fryderyk Chopin. In a quest to discover new insights into Chopin, the man and his musical genius, Grabsky traveled the globe over four years recording performances by world-class musicians and interviewing respected historians and musicologists. This film screens at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Sisters Movie House. $15. 110 minutes. (No MPAA rating)

— Synopsis from Sisters Movie House

“The Peanut Butter Falcon” — An adventure story that begins when Zak, a young man with Down syndrome, runs away from the nursing home where he lives to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler by attending the wrestling school The Salt Water Redneck. Through circumstances beyond their control Tyler, a small-time outlaw on the run, becomes Zak’s unlikely coach and ally. Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whisky, find God, catch fish and convince Eleanor, a kind nursing home employee with a story of her own, to join them on their journey. This film screens at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Bend Senior Center. Free. 97 minutes. (PG-13)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“Weathering With You” Fan Preview Screening — The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky. This film screens with English dubbing at 7 p.m. and with English subtitles at 8 p.m. Thursday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $18. 125 minutes. (No MPAA rating)

— Synopsis from Fathom Events

“Bad Boys for Life” () After turning in the first two greatly beloved, operatically souped-up action opuses in the “Bad Boys” franchise, everyone’s favorite gearhead maximalist auteur Michael Bay is no longer behind the camera for the third, “Bad Boys for Life.” Not to worry though, as Belgian filmmaking duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, clearly devoted students of Bay’s style, craft a wonderful facsimile of his greatest hits, from his swirling low-angle dolly shots to capturing the glorious clash of sunset and neon that screams Miami. From the very first sequence of a screeching Porsche burning up the streets of South Beach, El Arbi and Fallah prove that as directors, they have the horsepower to match Bay, if not the grace yet. Nevertheless, their first major American feature outing is a loving and skillful tribute to pure ’90s action cinema, and it’s a hoot for fans of the franchise. 123 minutes (R)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Dolittle” () Do little? They could not have done less. The only appropriate adjective for this “Dolittle” is “hasty.” Everything feels slapdash and half-rendered; the plot proceeds in a fashion that could only be described as perfunctory. One hopes this is actually the third time they shot it, as everyone on screen seems to be in a stumbling daze, especially Robert Downey Jr. as the frazzle-dazzled doctor. You’ll spend most of the movie wondering about the mysterious provenance of his half-Irish, half-Scottish accent and the rest of the time wondering if they actually dubbed his voice along with the rest of the animals. 106 minutes (PG)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Waves” () This beautiful and pensive and heartbreaking drama begins with perfect little moments, all designed to immerse us in the world of a high school wrestler, his sweet little sister and their father and stepmom. But soon we begin to see signs of the tidal wave of trouble ahead. 135 minutes (R)

— REVIEWER, PUBLICATION

“1917” () A visceral look at WWI from the everyday men who fought through it. This expertly shot film takes the audience on a real-time ride through the trenches, No-Man’s Land and beyond in an epically scaled journey to save thousands of soldiers. 119 minutes. (R)

— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” () Balancing pathos, humor and Rogers’ practice of radical Christian love and acceptance, director Heller lends “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” a light touch and depth of feeling that play off each other in near-perfect balance. The film’s finest scene is the work of a filmmaker of superb judgment and confidence, who knows exactly what her movie is about: not a cuddly figure from baby boomers’ collective past or the “emotional arc” of a flawed protagonist, but those moments of grace — vagrant, unearned, numinous and liberating — that can turn everyday life into a miracle. 108 minutes. (PG)

— Ann Hornaday, The Washington Post

“The Addams Family” () A computer-animated comedy mires the eccentric kinfolk from Charles Addams cartoons in a breezy and intermittently funny but not particularly original story. The often wince-inducing humor is offset by heavy-handed message-sending about tolerance and acceptance and learning how to live and let live. 105 minutes (PG)

— Richard Roeper, Chicago Tribune

“Becoming Nobody” (star rating unavailable) Using a mix of interviews and archival recordings of his presentations, the American spiritual teacher Ram Dass, born Richard Alpert, tells the story of his life, while summarizing his primary teachings. 81 minutes. (No MPAA rating)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“Bombshell” () “Bombshell” depicts the corporate culture of sexual harassment at Fox News through the perspectives of three women: star anchor Megyn Kelly (a husky-voiced Theron, almost unrecognizable), “Fox & Friends” star Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) and a fictional composite associate producer named Katya Pospisil (Margot Robbie). This is the story behind the toppling of Roger Ailes (played by John Lithgow, in a fat suit). The question, ultimately, is whether “Bombshell” ought to have spun quite so snappy a movie out of such a story. It does cartwheels to make a vile tale compelling, and it can feel like a parade of starry impressions rather than something genuine. (Best of the bunch is Alanna Ubach’s Jeanine Pirro.) But to quote Ailes in the film, “It’s a visual medium.” 108 minutes. (R)

— Jake Coyle, AP Film Writer

“Ford v Ferrari” () “Ford v Ferrari,” James Mangold’s meaty, muscular slice of mainstream movie entertainment, wastes no time getting off to the races. Viscerally, it’s nothing less than a straight thrill ride. Bale, predictably, is the heart and soul of “Ford v Ferrari,” rangy and wiry, his twitchy, obsessive performance is deeply humane, a portrayal of a man who may not have been the picture-perfect company spokesman, but one whose unique life experiences gave him his incredible skill. That’s something corporate strategies could never snuff out. 152 minutes. (PG-13)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Frozen II” () “Frozen II” merely drifts pleasantly in and out of our consciousness, a diverting way to spend an hour and 43 minutes with some great tunes and lovely snowy landscapes to ogle. It will of course be seared into the brains of parents and kids after their millionth viewing. And it’s enjoyable and funny enough to be tolerated that many times, which seems to be what it’s designed for. 103 minutes. (PG)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“The Grudge” (star rating unavailable) After a young mother murders her family in her own house, a single mother and young detective tries to investigate and solve the case. Later, she discovers the house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. Now, she runs to save herself and her son from demonic spirits from the cursed house in her neighborhood. 93 minutes. (R)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“Honey Boy” () Shia LaBeouf, writer of this film’s sharp and unflinchingly honest screenplay, portrays a fictional version of his own abusive father in a raw and riveting psychodrama based on his beginnings as a child actor. 93 minutes. (R)

— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times

“Jojo Rabbit” () Writer-director Taika Waititi delivers a timely, anti-hate fractured fairy tale AND turns in hilarious work as Adolf Hitler, imaginary friend to a 10-year-old German boy near the end of World War II. No, really. 108 minutes. (PG-13)

— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times

“Joker” () “Joker” is, so monotonously grandiose and full of its own pretensions that it winds up feeling puny and predictable. Like the anti-hero at its center, it’s a movie trying so hard to be capital-b Big that it can’t help looking small. 122 minutes. (R)

— Ann Hornaday, The Washington Post

“Jumanji: The Next Level” () The pleasures of “Jumanji: The Next Level” are not visual or story-based, as they revolve around the ability of each of our stars and their abilities to do impressions. And the story offers up a few chances for the characters to avatar swap, showing off the actors’ abilities to embody the different jock/nerd/cheerleader/cantankerous grandpa personas. Once again, this is a one-joke movie, but for the time being, that joke still has some tread on the tires, especially with such charming stars and some light innovation. It remains to be seen how much mileage this franchise can sustain on charm alone, however. 123 minutes (PG-13)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Just Mercy” () The real story of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson and his fight to keep an innocent black man from being executed. It is urgent, searing and powerful, led by a first-rate cast. Though it portrays events more than 25 years ago, it is very much a film of 2019. If there’s one weakness in the film, it’s that it sometimes veers into hagiography. The naturalism of the cinematography and acting sometimes clashes with dialogue that seems overly polished. 137 minutes. (PG-13)

— Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer

“Knives Out” () At the heart of “Knives Out” is a message about the corrosive, corrupting nature of inherited wealth and what it means to be deserving of the riches a single person accumulates over a lifetime or more. What renders someone more deserving, their bloodline or the way they treat others? What would the world be like if the daughters of immigrants, if women of color held economic power? It’s a cunning, stunning little moral director Rian Johnson tucks away in his star-studded mystery movie, one that makes it that much more interesting and worth watching. That’s not to say the other elements pale in comparison. Nothing could be more visually potent than Chris Evans in a soft sweater, drinking an Old Fashioned in a cozy tavern. Add to that Michael Shannon hurling insults, Toni Collette’s pitch perfect vocal fry, Jamie Lee Curtis sternly smoking cigarettes and Don Johnson casually dropping offensive dad jokes, and it’s an embarrassment of riches. It’s the class warfare picture by way of Agatha Christie that we never knew we needed, but we do, now more than ever. 125 minutes. (PG-13)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“The Lighthouse” () A drifter (Robert Pattinson) contracts for a month-long gig on an isolated, storm-swept island as an apprentice for a crabby old lighthouse keeper (Willem Dafoe). The actors are equally brilliant in this visually striking, claustrophobic, black-and-white horror show. 108 minutes. (R)

— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times

“Like a Boss” () If there’s one word to describe the girl power comedy “Like a Boss,” it’s “incomprehensible.” Structurally, industrially, philosophically, emotionally incomprehensible. What should have been an easy breezy buddy comedy is rather a flabbergasting tone salad. Watching it feels like trying to read a half-completed Mad Libs: Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, cosmetics… Salma Hayek, corporate takeover, Jennifer Coolidge, vagina jokes? You get the gist.. 83 minutes. (R)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Little Women” () Writer and director Greta Gerwig take the source material and gives each character depth and growth while still remaining true. With wonderful performances throughout and particularly from Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Laura Dern, to name a few, these women are not stuck in a 150 year old story, but fully fleshed out humans that we can relate to today. 135 minutes. (PG)

— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” () In a movie filled with sparkling acting, Brad Pitt dominates as the best friend and former stunt double of a fading TV star (Leonardo DiCaprio). Quentin Tarantino’s deeply personal, darkly funny period piece, set in 1969, brilliantly and sometimes outrageously mashes up real-life events and characters with pure fiction. 159 minutes. (R)

— Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

“Parasite” () One of the best movies of 2019, Bong Joon Ho’s story of a rich family and a poor one living parallel and drastically different lives in South Korea is a film of dramatic power, innovative comedy, romantic poetry and melancholy beauty. 132 minutes. (R)

— Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

“Spies in Disguise” () There’s a warm message of companionship and teamwork at the center of “Spies in Disguise,” but what makes it subversive is its emphasis on gentler methods of conflict resolution, or at least less bloody ones. It’s refreshing to see bubbles, bubblegum and lots of kitty glitter defeat murderous robots. But “Spies in Disguise,” despite a fun chemistry between stars Will Smith and Tom Holland, is a lot like a soap bubble: pretty to watch, entertaining for a bit, but disappears on contact. It’s entertaining but ephemeral. 101 minutes. (PG)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”()The conclusion to the cultural juggernaut of the past four decades ends with more of a sigh than a bang. With a rudderless trilogy to wrap up, the breakneck speed of a film has nice moments mixed with bad bits of dialogue, underused characters and arcs that feel unearned and rushed. 141 minutes (PG-13)

— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin

“Three Christs” (star rating unavailable) “Three Christs” tells the story of an extraordinary experiment that began in 1959 at Michigan’s Ypsilanti State Hospital, where Dr. Alan Stone treated three paranoid schizophrenic patients who each believe they are Jesus Christ. Dr. Stone pioneers a simple, yet revolutionary treatment: instead of submitting the patients to electroshock, forced restraints and tranquilizers, he puts them in a room together to confront their delusions. What transpires is a darkly comic, intensely dramatic story about the nature of identity and the power of empathy. 147 minutes. (R)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“Uncut Gems” () By now, we shouldn’t be too surprised by this cultural contradiction known as Adam Sandler. It’s obvious that Sandler, the actor, is capable of extraordinary range — not in the traditional, Meryl Streep sense, but a range of incredibly good (“Punch-Drunk Love”) to painfully bad (the horrendous “Jack and Jill”) and incredibly good again, as in “Uncut Gems,” a frenetic, compulsively watchable, exhausting and exhilarating collaboration with Josh and Benny Safdie. 135 minutes. (R)

— Jocelyn Noveck, AP National Writer

“Underwater”() The sickly green aesthetic and harried editing brings a queasy verve to the proceedings, and coupled with the cast, “Underwater” rises above its generic provenance. But as stylish as it is, and with as many deeply treacherous and inventive dilemmas as the group faces, the film is too faithful to the formula that it never achieves pulse-quickening suspense. It devolves into a grim box-checking as our final girl drags herself around the murky environs of the ocean floor. “Underwater” never quite breaches the surface from good to great, though this well-appointed creature feature proves to be an excellent showcase for Kristen Stewart’s screen presence. 95 minutes. (PG-13)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service