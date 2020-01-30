Exhibition on Screen “Goya: Visions of Flesh and Blood” — Francisco Goya is Spain’s most celebrated artist and considered the father of modern art. Not only a brilliant observer of everyday life and Spain’s troubled past, he is a gifted portrait painter and social commentator par excellence. Goya takes the genre of portraiture to new heights and his genius is reappraised in a much-anticipated landmark exhibition at The National Gallery, London. This film screens at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Sisters Movie House. $15. 95 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from Sisters Movie House
The Metropolitan Opera “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess” — The Gershwins’ modern American masterpiece has its first Met performances in almost three decades, starring bass-baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue in the title roles. Director James Robinson’s stylish production transports audiences to Catfish Row, a setting vibrant with the music, dancing, emotion, and heartbreak of its inhabitants. This film livestreams at 9:55 a.m. Saturday with an encore screening at 1 p.m and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $24 adult, $22 senior, $18 child. 220 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from Fathom Events
“Saving the Dark” — “Saving the Dark” explores the need to preserve dark night skies and what we can do to combat light pollution. Created in association with the International Dark-Sky Association. This film screens at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sisters Movie House. Free. 56 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“Gretel & Hansel” — (star review unavailable) A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. 87 minutes. (PG-13)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Animation — (star rating unavailable) A collection of the nominated films including “Hair Love,” “Dcera (Daughter),” “Sister,” “Memorable” and “Kitbull” plus a selection of additional animated shorts including “Henrietta Bulkowski,” “The Bird and the Whale,” “Hors Piste” and “Maestro.” 85 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from BendFilm
2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Documentary — (star rating unavailable) A A collection of the nominated films including “A Sister,” “Brotherhood,” “Saria” and “Nefta Football Club.” 104 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from BendFilm
2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Live Action — (star rating unavailable) A collection of the nominated films including “Life Overtakes Me,” “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if You’re a Girl),” “In the Absence,” “Walk Run Cha-Cha” and “St. Louis Superman.” 160 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from BendFilm
“The Rhythm Section” ()— The convoluted screenplay for this international spy thriller has a grieving heroin addict (Blake Lively) transforming into an expert assassin under the tutelage of a former MI-6 agent (Jude Law). If that sounds like a ludicrous, logic-defying premise, that’s because it is. 109 minutes. (R)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times
“1917” () A visceral look at WWI from the everyday men who fought through it. This expertly shot film takes the audience on a real time ride through the trenches, No-Man’s Land and beyond in an epically scaled journey to save thousands of soldiers. 119 minutes. (R)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” () Balancing pathos, humor and Rogers’ practice of radical Christian love and acceptance, director Heller lends “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” a light touch and depth of feeling that play off each other in near-perfect balance. The film’s finest scene is the work of a filmmaker of superb judgment and confidence, who knows exactly what her movie is about: not a cuddly figure from baby boomers’ collective past or the “emotional arc” of a flawed protagonist, but those moments of grace — vagrant, unearned, numinous and liberating — that can turn everyday life into a miracle. 108 minutes. (PG)
— Ann Hornaday, The Washington Post
“Bad Boys for Life” () After turning in the first two greatly beloved, operatically souped-up action opuses in the “Bad Boys” franchise, everyone’s favorite gearhead maximalist auteur Michael Bay is no longer behind the camera for the third, “Bad Boys for Life.” Not to worry though, as Belgian filmmaking duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, clearly devoted students of Bay’s style, craft a wonderful facsimile of his greatest hits, from his swirling low-angle dolly shots to capturing the glorious clash of sunset and neon that screams Miami, and it’s a hoot for fans of the franchise. 123 minutes (R)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Bombshell” () “Bombshell” depicts the corporate culture of sexual harassment at Fox News through the perspectives of three women: star anchor Megyn Kelly (a husky-voiced Theron, almost unrecognizable), “Fox & Friends” star Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) and a fictional composite associate producer named Katya Pospisil (Margot Robbie). This is the story behind the toppling of Roger Ailes (played by John Lithgow, in a fat suit). The question, ultimately, is whether “Bombshell” ought to have spun quite so snappy a movie out of such a story. It does cartwheels to make a vile tale compelling, and it can feel like a parade of starry impressions rather than something genuine. (Best of the bunch is Alanna Ubach’s Jeanine Pirro.) But to quote Ailes in the film, “It’s a visual medium.” 108 minutes. (R)
— Jake Coyle, AP Film Writer
“Dolittle” () Between Robert Downey Jr.’s muddled accent, paper thin characters, bad CGI and little plot, “Dolittle” is doomed to the same fate of it’s 1967 predecessor. 101 minutes (PG)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Ford v Ferrari” () “Ford v Ferrari,” James Mangold’s meaty, muscular slice of mainstream movie entertainment, wastes no time getting off to the races. Viscerally, it’s nothing less than a straight thrill ride. Bale, predictably, is the heart and soul of “Ford v Ferrari,” rangy and wiry, his twitchy, obsessive performance is deeply humane, a portrayal of a man who may not have been the picture-perfect company spokesman, but one whose unique life experiences gave him his incredible skill. That’s something corporate strategies could never snuff out. 152 minutes. (PG-13)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Frozen II” () “Frozen II” merely drifts pleasantly in and out of our consciousness, a diverting way to spend an hour and 43 minutes with some great tunes and lovely snowy landscapes to ogle. It will of course be seared into the brains of parents and kids after their millionth viewing. And it’s enjoyable and funny enough to be tolerated that many times, which seems to be what it’s designed for. 103 minutes. (PG)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“The Gentlemen” () Underneath the chic costumes, quippy dialogue and rich sets, Richie’s return to form is pretty onenote, oozing with toxic masculinity and casual racism. 113 minutes. (R)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Jojo Rabbit” () Writer-director Taika Waititi delivers a timely, anti-hate fractured fairy tale AND turns in hilarious work as Adolf Hitler, imaginary friend to a 10-year-old German boy near the end of World War II. No, really. 108 minutes. (PG-13)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times
“Joker” () “Joker” is, so monotonously grandiose and full of its own pretensions that it winds up feeling puny and predictable. Like the anti-hero at its center, it’s a movie trying so hard to be capital-b Big that it can’t help looking small. 122 minutes. (R)
— Ann Hornaday, The Washington Post
“Jumanji: The Next Level” () The pleasures of “Jumanji: The Next Level” are not visual or story-based, as they revolve around the ability of each of our stars and their abilities to do impressions. And the story offers up a few chances for the characters to avatar swap, showing off the actors’ abilities to embody the different jock/nerd/cheerleader/cantankerous grandpa personas. Once again, this is a one-joke movie, but for the time being, that joke still has some tread on the tires, especially with such charming stars and some light innovation. It remains to be seen how much mileage this franchise can sustain on charm alone, however. 123 minutes (PG-13)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Just Mercy” () The real story of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson and his fight to keep an innocent black man from being executed. It is urgent, searing and powerful, led by a first-rate cast. Though it portrays events more than 25 years ago, it is very much a film of 2019. If there’s one weakness in the film, it’s that it sometimes veers into hagiography. The naturalism of the cinematography and acting sometimes clashes with dialogue that seems overly polished. 137 minutes. (PG-13)
— Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer
“Knives Out” () At the heart of “Knives Out” is a message about the corrosive, corrupting nature of inherited wealth and what it means to be deserving of the riches a single person accumulates over a lifetime or more. What renders someone more deserving, their bloodline or the way they treat others? What would the world be like if the daughters of immigrants, if women of color held economic power? It’s a cunning, stunning little moral director Rian Johnson tucks away in his star-studded mystery movie, one that makes it that much more interesting and worth watching. 125 minutes. (PG-13)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“The Last Full Measure” () What one walks away with from “The Last Full Measure” isn’t necessarily the heroism of Pitsenbarger, though his personal sacrifice was immense. What the film reveals is the deep shame and trauma vets contend with, as survivors who made it out alive, as men who are fallible and flawed who did their best under extreme violence and duress and have to live with those choices for the rest of their lives. What “The Last Full Measure” demonstrates is how powerful it can be to shed light on these experiences, through testimony, bearing witness and yes, ceremonial recognition. 110 minutes. (R)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Little Women” () Writer and director Greta Gerwig take the source material and gives each character depth and growth while still remaining true. With wonderful performances throughout and particularly from Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Laura Dern, to name a few, these women are not stuck in a 150 year old story, but fully fleshed out humans that we can relate to today. 135 minutes. (PG)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” () In a movie filled with sparkling acting, Brad Pitt dominates as the best friend and former stunt double of a fading TV star (Leonardo DiCaprio). Quentin Tarantino’s deeply personal, darkly funny period piece, set in 1969, brilliantly and sometimes outrageously mashes up real-life events and characters with pure fiction. 159 minutes. (R)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times
“Parasite” () One of the best movies of 2019, Bong Joon Ho’s story of a rich family and a poor one living parallel and drastically different lives in South Korea is a film of dramatic power, innovative comedy, romantic poetry and melancholy beauty. 132 minutes. (R)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times
“Richard Jewell” () Despite some interesting performances from Paul Walter Hauser, Kathy Bates and Sam Rockwell as Jewell’s lawyer, the whole film just makes you wonder what message director Clint Eastwood might be trying to impart, with this film, in 2019, that essentially condemns the act of suspecting and investigating a young white man of domestic terrorism. When journalists are under physical and philosophical threat more than they ever have been, why paint them to be the true scourge, and not the actual terrorist, Eric Rudolph, who went on to claim more victims and who is completely absent from the film? No amount of Eastwood nostalgia can make the questionable message he tries to sell in “Richard Jewell” easier to accept. 129 minutes (R)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“The Song of Names” (star rating unavailable) Several years after his childhood friend, a violin prodigy, disappears on the eve of his first solo concert, an Englishman travels throughout Europe to find him. 113. (PG-13)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“Spies in Disguise” () There’s a warm message of companionship and teamwork at the center of “Spies in Disguise,” but what makes it subversive is its emphasis on gentler methods of conflict resolution, or at least less bloody ones. It’s refreshing to see bubbles, bubblegum and lots of kitty glitter defeat murderous robots. But “Spies in Disguise,” despite a fun chemistry between stars Will Smith and Tom Holland, is a lot like a soap bubble: pretty to watch, entertaining for a bit, but disappears on contact. It’s entertaining but ephemeral. 101 minutes. (PG)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” () The conclusion to the cultural juggernaut of the past four decades ends with more of a sigh than a bang. With a rudderless trilogy to wrap up, the breakneck speed of a film has nice moments mixed with bad bits of dialogue, underused characters and arcs that feel unearned and rushed. 141 minutes (PG-13)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“The Turning” () “The Turning” builds to a deeply disturbing crescendo, then pulls the rug right out from under the audience in a way that seemingly undercuts what came before, an uncovering of dark, violent secrets that offer a new spin on “The Turn of the Screw.” The enigmatic ending doubles down on the ambiguity with which the film has already toyed. It’s less about answers and more about evoking a richly rendered gothic horror vibe while intuition bitterly battles reason. It may not work for everyone, but those for whom it works will find much to savor and puzzle over in “The Turning.” 94 minutes. (PG-13)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Uncut Gems” () By now, we shouldn’t be too surprised by this cultural contradiction known as Adam Sandler. It’s obvious that Sandler, the actor, is capable of extraordinary range — not in the traditional, Meryl Streep sense, but a range of incredibly good (“Punch-Drunk Love”) to painfully bad (the horrendous “Jack and Jill”) and incredibly good again, as in “Uncut Gems,” a frenetic, compulsively watchable, exhausting and exhilarating collaboration with Josh and Benny Safdie. 135 minutes. (R)
— Jocelyn Noveck, AP National Writer
“Underwater” () The sickly green aesthetic and harried editing brings a queasy verve to the proceedings, and coupled with the cast, “Underwater” rises above its generic provenance. But as stylish as it is, and with as many deeply treacherous and inventive dilemmas as the group faces, the film is too faithful to the formula that it never achieves pulse-quickening suspense. It devolves into a grim box-checking as our final girl drags herself around the murky environs of the ocean floor. “Underwater” never quite breaches the surface from good to great, though this well-appointed creature feature proves to be an excellent showcase for Kristen Stewart’s screen presence. 95 minutes. (PG-13)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“WBCN and the American Revolution” (star rating unavailable) The amazing, untold story of the radical underground radio station WBCN-FM, set against the dazzling and profound social, political and cultural changes that took place in Boston and nationally during the late-1960s and early-70s. Told through the actual sights, sounds and stories of a compelling cast of characters who connected through the radio station, exploding music and countercultural scenes, militant anti-war activism, civil rights struggles and the emerging women’s and LGBTQ-liberation movements.
— Synopsis from the film’s website
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.