“Bolshoi Ballet: Swan Lake” — Tchaikovsky’s essential masterpiece returns with a new cast for the most beloved ballet in the classical canon. Technically challenging and filled with vibrant emotion, with a stunning and world-famous corps de ballet in perfect unison, the legendary love story between Prince Siegfried and the dual personalities Odette/Odile, born at the Bolshoi Theatre, is a must see. This film live streams at 12:55 a.m. on Saturday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $18. 165 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from Fathom Events
“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” — Lee Israel (Melissa McCarthy) made her living in the 1970s and ‘80s profiling the likes of Katharine Hepburn, Tallulah Bankhead, Estee Lauder and journalist Dorothy Kilgallen. When Lee is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack (Richard E. Grant). This film screens at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Jefferson County Library, Rodriguez Annex in Madras. Free. 106 minutes. (R)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“The Color Purple” — Academy Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover and Oprah Winfrey star in director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. From 1909 to 1949, Celie (Goldberg), a Southern Black woman, gradually gains self-respect as she strives to educate herself and to find love — despite an abusive spouse and a society biased against her race and her sex. This film screens at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $14. 160 minutes. (PG-13)
— Synopsis from Fathom Events
COTA Movie Night: “Vision” — A film about inclusivity, standing alongside your heroes and redefining the status quo. “Vision” blends the creative worlds of former World Cup racer Veronique Sandler in a coming together of art, design and sport. Taking inspiration from the streets, dirt jumping and freeride, this action focused documentary follows Veronique’s journey alongside her riding heroes as she brings her “Vision” for her dream jump trail to life. This film screens at 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) at McMenamins Old St. Francis School in Bend. $6 cash only at the door. 37 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from mcmenamins.com
“Cyrano de Bergerac” — Fierce with a pen and notorious in combat, Cyrano almost has it all — if only he could win the heart of his true love Roxane. There’s just one big problem: he has a nose as huge as his heart. Will a society engulfed by narcissism get the better of Cyrano — or can his mastery of language set Roxane’s world alight? This film screens at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $14. 180 minutes. (R)
— Synopsis from Fathom Events
“The Favorite” — Benjamin Bernard has lived his life in the shadow of his brother. Torn between jealousy and loyalty, Benjamin takes out his aggression as a mixed martial arts fighter. After an event nearly shatters the life of his brother, Benjamin must face his overwhelming feelings of anger and resentment as he discovers the truth about his family. As one brother fights for his life, the other must fight for reconciliation and redemption inside and outside the cage. This film screens at 1 p.m. at the Bend Senior Center. Free. 108 minutes. (PG-13)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“Free Burma Rangers” — A documentary film exploring the extraordinary 20-year journey of missionaries Dave and Karen Eubank. The film follows Dave, Karen and their three young children as they venture into war zones where they are fighting to bring hope. Dave Eubank is a rare hero of the faith. He is a former U.S. Special Forces soldier turned missionary to conflict zones. The film is a real-life adventure movie. Viewers will follow the family into firefights, heroic rescues, and experience life-changing ministry. In the midst of this unprecedented journey, you will witness amazing lessons of faith from one of the most inspiring families in the world. This film screens at 7 p.m. on Sunday and Monday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $14. 105 minutes.
— Synopsis from Fathom Events
“The Gospel of Eureka” — Love, faith and civil rights collide in the South as evangelical Christians and drag queens step into the spotlight to explore the meaning of belief. Gospel drag shows and passion plays set the stage for one hell of a show. This film screens at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Tin Pan Theater in Bend. $10 plus fees. 75 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from BendFilm
“Kandahar” — The (mostly) true story of an Afghan-born Canadian journalist as she undertakes a harrowing return to Kandahar to rescue her sister. In surreal desert landscapes peopled by bandits, Red Cross workers, land-mine victims and marooned exiles, there emerges an astonishing portrait of people living in brutal conditions under Taliban rule. This film screens at 2:50 p.m. Thursday at Tin Pan Theater in Bend. $7 plus fees. 81 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from BendFilm
“My Hero Academia: Hero’s Rising” — A group of youths, professional superhero wannabes, fight in a world full of people with powerful “gifts.” Deku and his partners from the Academy face Nine, the strongest villain yet. This film screens at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $12.50. 104 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from Regal Cinemas
“Oregon’s Japanese Americans: Beyond the Wire” — By the 1920s, Oregon had well-established Japanese-American communities in Portland and Hood River. Immigrant pioneers managed businesses, thriving farms and orchards with their American-born children. Pearl Harbor changed everything. This film screens at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Downtown Bend Public Library. Free. 65 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from opb.org
What Would You Do Without Winter: Snow Activism Tour — Lauren MacCallum from Scotland and Josh Jespersen from Colorado are fighting the climate crisis in their own backyards, these are two films that share their stories. After the film screenings, Patagonia ambassador Josh Dirksen and nonprofits Deschutes Land Trust and Protect Our Winters will facilitate an interactive discussion on how to connect with local climate groups. These films screen at 7 p.m. on Friday at Patagonia @ Bend. Free. Unknown run time. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from event website
“Brahms: The Boy II” (star rating unavailable) After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a lifelike doll called Brahms. 86 minutes. (PG-13)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“The Call of the Wild” () There isn’t much nuance or complexity to be found in “The Call of the Wild,” but it’s an old-fashioned animal-friendly adventure flick for kids, a modern-day and high-tech “Benji” based on a classic piece of literature. Although it’s hard to buy the animated Buck, the human performances save it, proving that even the most realistic technology will never replace the real thing on screen. 100 minutes. (PG)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Olympic Dreams” (star rating unavailable) In the Olympic Athlete Village, a young cross-country skier bonds with a volunteer doctor after her competition ends. Starring Nick Kroll and Alexi Pappas. Filmed on location in the actual Olympic Village at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics with three people comprising the entire cast and crew: Jeremy Teicher, Nick Kroll and Alexi Pappas. Real Olympic athletes, including Jamie Anderson and Gus Kenworthy, also make their way into the film as additional characters. 85 minutes. (PG-13)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“The Woman Who Loves Giraffes” (star rating unavailable) Dr. Anne Innis Dagg retraces the steps of her groundbreaking 1956 journey to South Africa to study giraffes in the wild — and discovers a startling contrast between the world of giraffes she once knew and the one it has become. Weaving through the past and present, her harrowing journey gives us an intimate look into the factors that destroyed her career and the forces that brought her back. 83 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from the film’s website
“1917” () A visceral look at WWI from the everyday men who fought through it. This expertly shot film takes the audience on a real time ride through the trenches, No-Man’s Land and beyond in an epicly scaled journey to save thousands of soldiers. 119 minutes. (R)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Live Action (star rating unavailable) A collection of the nominated films including “Life Overtakes Me,” “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if You’re a Girl),” “In the Absence,” “Walk Run Cha-Cha” and “St. Louis Superman.” 160 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from BendFilm
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” () Balancing pathos, humor and Rogers’ practice of radical Christian love and acceptance, director Heller lends “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” a light touch and depth of feeling that play off each other in near-perfect balance. The film’s finest scene is the work of a filmmaker of superb judgment and confidence, who knows exactly what her movie is about: not a cuddly figure from baby boomers’ collective past or the “emotional arc” of a flawed protagonist, but those moments of grace — vagrant, unearned, numinous and liberating — that can turn everyday life into a miracle. 108 minutes. (PG)
— Ann Hornaday, The Washington Post
“Bad Boys for Life” () After turning in the first two greatly beloved, operatically souped-up action opuses in the “Bad Boys” franchise, everyone’s favorite gearhead maximalist auteur Michael Bay is no longer behind the camera for the third, “Bad Boys for Life.” Not to worry though, as Belgian filmmaking duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, clearly devoted students of Bay’s style, craft a wonderful facsimile of his greatest hits, from his swirling low-angle dolly shots to capturing the glorious clash of sunset and neon that screams Miami, and it’s a hoot for fans of the franchise. 123 minutes (R)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Dolittle” () Between Robert Downey Jr.’s muddled accent, paper thin characters, bad CGI and little plot, “Dolittle” is doomed to the same fate of its 1967 predecessor. 101 minutes (PG)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Downhill” ( ) In this pale, tame, broad and soft-edged remake of the far superior Swedish film “Force Majeure,” a dad (Will Ferrell) on a ski vacation ditches his family in a moment when an avalanche seems imminent, to the disgust of his wife (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). 86 minutes. (R)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times
“Fantastic Fungi: The Mushroom Movie” (star rating unavailable) — Imagine an organism that feeds you, heals you, reveals secrets of the universe and could help save the planet. “Fantastic Fungi” is a revelatory time-lapse journey, from director Louie Schwartzberg, about the magical, mysterious and medicinal world of fungi and their power to heal, sustain and contribute to the regeneration of life on Earth that began 3.5 billion years ago. 81 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“Fantasy Island” () Retooling the late ’70s/early ’80s ABC prime-time staple “Fantasy Island” as a sinister gotcha! outing isn’t a bad idea. That’s the wheel. The spokes are everything else, and most everything else about the new horror movie, from the Blumhouse crew and director Jeff Wadlow, is not good. Four intertwining fantasies, four stories’ worth of lame ideas, poorly executed. Call it “De-Plane Crash.” Call it “The Island of Dr. No-Thank-You.” Call it “Worstworld.”Call it “The Butterfly Effect,” with a dead butterfly and no effect. Call it surprising, to me, anyway, if it finds an audience past the first week. Just don’t call it much of a movie. 110 minutes. (PG-13)
— Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
“Ford v Ferrari” () “Ford v Ferrari,” James Mangold’s meaty, muscular slice of mainstream movie entertainment, wastes no time getting off to the races. Viscerally, it’s nothing less than a straight thrill ride. Bale, predictably, is the heart and soul of “Ford v Ferrari,” rangy and wiry, his twitchy, obsessive performance is deeply humane, a portrayal of a man who may not have been the picture-perfect company spokesman, but one whose unique life experiences gave him his incredible skill. That’s something corporate strategies could never snuff out. 152 minutes. (PG-13)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Frozen II” () “Frozen II” merely drifts pleasantly in and out of our consciousness, a diverting way to spend an hour and 43 minutes with some great tunes and lovely snowy landscapes to ogle. It will of course be seared into the brains of parents and kids after their millionth viewing. And it’s enjoyable and funny enough to be tolerated that many times, which seems to be what it’s designed for. 103 minutes. (PG)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“The Gentlemen” () Underneath the chic costumes, quippy dialogue and rich sets, Richie’s return to form is pretty onenote, oozing with toxic masculinity and casual racism. 113 minutes. (R)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Gretel & Hansel” — (star review unavailable) A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. 87 minutes. (PG-13)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey” () Margot Robbie shines as the slightly deranged, typical anti-heroine, who decides to make some better choice after breaking up with the Joker. No need to have seen 2016’s “Suicide Squad” to understand what’s happening; Harley stands on her own in this fun romp through Gotham. 109 minutes (R)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“A Hidden Life” () In 1940s Austria, a farmer is jailed for refusing to sign a loyalty oath to Hitler, as his wife and children suffer without him. This is a Terrence Malick film, so you can count on feeling dazzled by spectacular shots of heaven on Earth, and impatient at the sheer overpowering deliberateness of it all. 180 minutes. (PG-13)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times
“Jojo Rabbit” () Writer-director Taika Waititi delivers a timely, anti-hate fractured fairy tale AND turns in hilarious work as Adolf Hitler, imaginary friend to a 10-year-old German boy near the end of World War II. No, really. 108 minutes. (PG-13)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times“Jumanji: The Next Level” () The pleasures of “Jumanji: The Next Level” are not visual or story-based, as they revolve around the ability of each of our stars and their abilities to do impressions. And the story offers up a few chances for the characters to avatar swap, showing off the actors’ abilities to embody the different jock/nerd/cheerleader/cantankerous grandpa personas. Once again, this is a one-joke movie, but for the time being, that joke still has some tread on the tires, especially with such charming stars and some light innovation. It remains to be seen how much mileage this franchise can sustain on charm alone, however. 123 minutes (PG-13)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Knives Out” () At the heart of “Knives Out” is a message about the corrosive, corrupting nature of inherited wealth and what it means to be deserving of the riches a single person accumulates over a lifetime or more. What renders someone more deserving, their bloodline or the way they treat others? What would the world be like if the daughters of immigrants, if women of color held economic power? It’s a cunning, stunning little moral director Rian Johnson tucks away in his star-studded mystery movie, one that makes it that much more interesting and worth watching. 125 minutes. (PG-13)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Little Women” () Writer and director Greta Gerwig take the source material and gives each character depth and growth while still remaining true. With wonderful performances throughout and particularly from Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Laura Dern, to name a few, these women are not stuck in a 150-year-old story, but fully fleshed out humans that we can relate to today. 135 minutes. (PG)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Parasite” () One of the best movies of 2019, Bong Joon Ho’s story of a rich family and a poor one living parallel and drastically different lives in South Korea is a film of dramatic power, innovative comedy, romantic poetry and melancholy beauty. 132 minutes. (R)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times
“The Photograph” () It’s almost refreshing to see a character-driven romantic drama, especially when the cast is so beautiful to look at. The story, while it drags occasionally and good actors get lost in the sometimes stilted script, overall it is a nice story about love and finding the truth of it. 106 minutes (PG-13)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Sonic the Hedgehog” () If the Hollywood mantra for making blockbusters is “faster, faster, faster,” then the creators of “Sonic the Hedgehog” have wisely ignored it. The little blue alien who can sprint quicker than the speed of light has ironically benefited from slowing it down, taking a pit stop to retool and emerge this month as a total crowd-pleaser. Respectful of the rich history of the brand and yet welcoming to newcomers, “Sonic the Hedgehog” is a feel-good buddy movie for both adults and their own little aliens. “Nailed it!” screams Sonic at one point and that might be a fitting summary for the film. 99 minutes. (PG)
— Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer
Spies in Disguise” () There’s a warm message of companionship and teamwork at the center of “Spies in Disguise,” but what makes it subversive is its emphasis on gentler methods of conflict resolution, or at least less bloody ones. It’s refreshing to see bubbles, bubblegum and lots of kitty glitter defeat murderous robots. But “Spies in Disguise,” despite a fun chemistry between stars Will Smith and Tom Holland, is a lot like a soap bubble: pretty to watch, entertaining for a bit, but disappears on contact. It’s entertaining but ephemeral. 101 minutes. (PG)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” () The conclusion to the cultural juggernaut of the past four decades ends with more of a sigh than a bang. With a rudderless trilogy to wrap up, the breakneck speed of the film has nice moments mixed with bad bits of dialogue, underused characters and arcs that feel unearned and rushed. 141 minutes (PG-13)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.