“Casablanca” — A cynical American expatriate struggles to decide whether or not he should help his former lover and her fugitive husband escape French Morocco. This film screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Tower Theatre in Bend. $1 reserved seating. 102 minutes. (PG)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“Close Up” — Abbas Kiarostami has created a fiction-documentary hybrid using a sensational real-life event — the arrest of a young man on charges that he fraudulently impersonated the well-known filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbaf — as the basis for a stunning and multilayered film in which the real people from the case play themselves. This film screens at 2:50 p.m. Thursday at Tin Pan Theater in Bend. $7 plus fees. 98 minutes. (R)
— Synopsis from BendFilm
“Hero Dog” — One dog’s heroic act — caught on surveillance camera — inspires a filmmaker to travel to Chile to explore the feasibility of a search for the hero dog. The result is a stirring documentary and the adoption of multiple street dogs, proving that courage is contagious… and one dog can make a difference. This film screens at 6 p.m. Friday at 10 Barrel Brewing Company — Eastside in Bend. $20. Runtime unavailable. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from the film’s website
The Metropolitan Opera “Agrippina” — As the imperious title empress, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato leads the Met premiere of Handel’s tale of deception and deceit. Harry Bicket conducts Sir David McVicar’s wry new production, which gives this Baroque black comedy a politically charged, modern updating. This film livestreams at 9:55 a.m. Saturday with an encore screening at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $24 adults, $22 seniors, $18 children. 250 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from Fathom Events
Mountainfilm on Tour — A selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival held in Telluride, Colorado. Different playlists each night! Mountainfilm in Bend is fundraiser for The Environmental Center (TEC), whose mission is to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. This film screens at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Tower Theatre in Bend. $22 general admission. 99 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from towertheatre.org
“My Hero Academia: Hero’s Rising” — A group of youths, professional superhero wannabes, fight in a world full of people with powerful “gifts.” Deku and his partners from the Academy face Nine, the strongest villain yet. This film screens with English dubbing at 12:55 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Wednesday and with English subtitles at 7 p.m. Friday and Tuesday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $12.50. 104 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from Regal Cinemas
National Theatre Live “All About Eve” — Gillian Anderson and Lily James lead in the story of Margo Channing. Legend. True star of the theatre. The spotlight is hers, always has been. But now there’s Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful Eve. The golden girl, the girl next door. But you know all about Eve…don’t you…? Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this new production, from one of the world’s most innovative theatre directors, Ivo van Hove (Network, NT Live: A View from the Bridge), asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old. This film screens at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Sisters Movie House. $15. 172 minutes. (No MPAA rating).
— Synopsis from Sisters Movie House
“Onward” Advance Screening — Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. This is an advance screening of the film that will release March 6. This film screens at 3 p.m. Saturday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $10 adult, $9.75 children and seniors. 109 minutes. (PG)
— Synopsis from Regal Cinemas
“Soufra” — A documentary, follows the unlikely and wildly inspirational story of Mariam Shaar — a generational refugee who has spent her entire life in the Burj El Barajneh refugee camp just south of Beirut, Lebanon. The film follows Mariam as she sets out against all odds to change her fate by launching a successful catering company, “Soufra,” which she then expands into a food truck business with a diverse team of fellow refugee woman who now share this camp as their home. This film screens at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bend Church. Free. 73 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from event website
“The Assistant” () It’s the specificity that devastates in Kitty Green’s starkly damning quotidian drama “The Assistant.” It’s in the quiet efficiency with which our unnamed protagonist (credited as “Jane,” played by Julia Garner) speaks and moves as she performs her menial yet seemingly crucial duties in a job we will come to discover is both harrowing and highly prized. “The Assistant” is the first post-Weinstein film explicitly about Harvey Weinstein, and it is a potent fable that both unearths and indicts the systems that kept Weinstein, and men like him, in power for so long. Garner is simply astonishing in a role that asks her to communicate her character’s emotional journey while the character herself masks her emotions in this volatile environment. 87 minutes. (R)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“The Invisible Man” () At the center of the immaculately crafted film is Elizabeth Moss, who gives a virtuosic leading performance as the twitchy, terrified and tentative Cecilia. With devastating specificity and empathy for his heroine, writer/director Leigh Whannell has inverted the invisible man archetype into an incredibly tense and suspenseful thriller exploring the psychological horror of intimate partner abuse. It shouldn’t feel radical that he lets us believe Cecilia, but in doing so, he makes “The Invisible Man” all the more potent a fable. 124 minutes. (R)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Impractical Jokers the Movie” (star rating unavailable) The story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers on the road competing in hidden-camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four Jokers. 93 minutes. (PG-13)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“The Lodge” () I suppose we should thank the dad (Richard Armitage) who leaves his children at an isolated mountain home in the care of his troubled fiancee (Riley Keough), because his terrible decisions set the table for this smart, increasingly chilling horror gem. 108 minutes. (R)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times
“Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band” (star rating unavailable) The story of the rise and disintegration of the Band turns out to be as compelling as its spectacular music, and it’s good to have the tale told and the group’s formidable sounds heard one more time. As the title indicates, this is the group’s story from the point of view of Robertson, its most prolific songwriter and the man whose post-Band career has been the most noteworthy, and while that situation is inevitable, it’s not quite ideal. But though he is in effect the last man standing, Robertson and his comrades did not see eye to eye toward the end, and though “Brothers” acknowledges that situation, giving him pride of place invariably unbalances the film. As Robertson himself puts it, “it was such a beautiful thing, and it went up in flames.” 102 minutes. (R)
— Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times
“1917” () A visceral look at WWI from the everyday men who fought through it. This expertly shot film takes the audience on a real time ride through the trenches, No-Man’s Land and beyond in an epicly scaled journey to save thousands of soldiers. 119 minutes. (R)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Bad Boys for Life” () After turning in the first two greatly beloved, operatically souped-up action opuses in the “Bad Boys” franchise, everyone’s favorite gearhead maximalist auteur Michael Bay is no longer behind the camera for the third, “Bad Boys for Life.” Not to worry though, as Belgian filmmaking duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, clearly devoted students of Bay’s style, craft a wonderful facsimile of his greatest hits, from his swirling low-angle dolly shots to capturing the glorious clash of sunset and neon that screams Miami, and it’s a hoot for fans of the franchise. 123 minutes (R)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Brahms: The Boy II” (star rating unavailable) After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms. 86 minutes. (PG-13)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“The Call of the Wild” () The retelling of Jack London’s heroic dog brings a surprising amount of heart from Harrison Ford’s lead human performance. While it is hard to get past the choice for a computer-made dog (and all other animals), Ford brings the emotions we need to feel something for pooch Buck and his uncanny valley eyes. 100 minutes. (PG)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Dolittle” () Between Robert Downey Jr.’s muddled accent, paper thin characters, bad CGI and little plot, “Dolittle” is doomed to the same fate of its 1967 predecessor. 101 minutes (PG)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Downhill” ( ) In this pale, tame, broad and soft-edged remake of the far superior Swedish film “Force Majeure,” a dad (Will Ferrell) on a ski vacation ditches his family in a moment when an avalanche seems imminent, to the disgust of his wife (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). 86 minutes. (R)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times
“Fantastic Fungi: The Mushroom Movie” (star rating unavailable) — Imagine an organism that feeds you, heals you, reveals secrets of the universe and could help save the planet. “Fantastic Fungi” is a revelatory time-lapse journey, from director Louie Schwartzberg, about the magical, mysterious and medicinal world of fungi and their power to heal, sustain and contribute to the regeneration of life on Earth that began 3.5 billion years ago. 81 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“Fantasy Island” () Retooling the late ’70s/early ’80s ABC prime-time staple “Fantasy Island” as a sinister gotcha! outing isn’t a bad idea. That’s the wheel. The spokes are everything else, and most everything else about the new horror movie, from the Blumhouse crew and director Jeff Wadlow, is not good. Four intertwining fantasies, four stories’ worth of lame ideas, poorly executed. Call it “De-Plane Crash.” Call it “The Island of Dr. No-Thank-You.” Call it “Worstworld.”Call it “The Butterfly Effect,” with a dead butterfly and no effect. Call it surprising, to me, anyway, if it finds an audience past the first week. Just don’t call it much of a movie. 110 minutes. (PG-13)
— Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
“Ford v Ferrari” () “Ford v Ferrari,” James Mangold’s meaty, muscular slice of mainstream movie entertainment, wastes no time getting off to the races. Viscerally, it’s nothing less than a straight thrill ride. Bale, predictably, is the heart and soul of “Ford v Ferrari,” rangy and wiry, his twitchy, obsessive performance is deeply humane, a portrayal of a man who may not have been the picture-perfect company spokesman, but one whose unique life experiences gave him his incredible skill. That’s something corporate strategies could never snuff out. 152 minutes. (PG-13)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Frozen II” () “Frozen II” merely drifts pleasantly in and out of our consciousness, a diverting way to spend an hour and 43 minutes with some great tunes and lovely snowy landscapes to ogle. It will of course be seared into the brains of parents and kids after their millionth viewing. And it’s enjoyable and funny enough to be tolerated that many times, which seems to be what it’s designed for. 103 minutes. (PG)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“The Gentlemen” () Underneath the chic costumes, quippy dialogue and rich sets, Richie’s return to form is pretty onenote, oozing with toxic masculinity and casual racism. 113 minutes. (R)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey” () Margot Robbie shines as the slightly deranged, typical anti-heroine, who decides to make some better choice after breaking up with the Joker. No need to have seen 2016’s “Suicide Squad” to understand what’s happening; Harley stands on her own in this fun romp through Gotham. 109 minutes (R)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Jojo Rabbit” () Writer-director Taika Waititi delivers a timely, anti-hate fractured fairy tale AND turns in hilarious work as Adolf Hitler, imaginary friend to a 10-year-old German boy near the end of World War II. No, really. 108 minutes. (PG-13)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times“Jumanji: The Next Level” () The pleasures of “Jumanji: The Next Level” are not visual or story-based, as they revolve around the ability of each of our stars and their abilities to do impressions. And the story offers up a few chances for the characters to avatar swap, showing off the actors’ abilities to embody the different jock/nerd/cheerleader/cantankerous grandpa personas. Once again, this is a one-joke movie, but for the time being, that joke still has some tread on the tires. It remains to be seen how much mileage this franchise can sustain on charm alone, however. 123 minutes (PG-13)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Knives Out” () At the heart of “Knives Out” is a message about the corrosive, corrupting nature of inherited wealth and what it means to be deserving of the riches a single person accumulates over a lifetime or more. It’s a cunning, stunning little moral director Rian Johnson tucks away in his star-studded mystery movie, one that makes it that much more interesting and worth watching. 125 minutes. (PG-13)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Little Women” () Writer and director Greta Gerwig take the source material and gives each character depth and growth while still remaining true. With wonderful performances throughout and particularly from Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Laura Dern, to name a few, these women are not stuck in a 150-year-old story, but fully fleshed out humans that we can relate to today. 135 minutes. (PG)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Olympic Dreams” (star rating unavailable) In the Olympic Athlete Village, a young cross-country skier bonds with a volunteer doctor after her competition ends. Starring Nick Kroll and Alexi Pappas. Filmed on location in the actual Olympic Village at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics with three people comprising the entire cast and crew: Jeremy Teicher, Nick Kroll, and Alexi Pappas. Real Olympic athletes, including Jamie Anderson and Gus Kenworthy, also make their way into the film as additional characters. 85 minutes. (PG-13)
— Synopsis from imdb.com
“Parasite” () One of the best movies of 2019, Bong Joon Ho’s story of a rich family and a poor one living parallel and drastically different lives in South Korea is a film of dramatic power, innovative comedy, romantic poetry and melancholy beauty. 132 minutes. (R)
— Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times
“The Photograph” () It’s almost refreshing to see a character-driven romantic drama, especially when the cast is so beautiful to look at. The story, while it drags occasionally and good actors get lost in the sometimes stilted script, overall it is a nice story about love and finding the truth of it. 106 minutes (PG-13)
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
“Sonic the Hedgehog” () If the Hollywood mantra for making blockbusters is “faster, faster, faster,” then the creators of “Sonic the Hedgehog” have wisely ignored it. The little blue alien who can sprint quicker than the speed of light has ironically benefited from slowing it down, taking a pit stop to retool and emerge this month as a total crowd-pleaser. Respectful of the rich history of the brand and yet welcoming to newcomers, “Sonic the Hedgehog” is a feel-good buddy movie for both adults and their own little aliens. “Nailed it!” screams Sonic at one point and that might be a fitting summary for the film. 99 minutes. (PG)
— Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer
Spies in Disguise” () There’s a warm message of companionship and teamwork at the center of “Spies in Disguise,” but what makes it subversive is its emphasis on gentler methods of conflict resolution, or at least less bloody ones. It’s refreshing to see bubbles, bubblegum and lots of kitty glitter defeat murderous robots. But “Spies in Disguise,” despite a fun chemistry between stars Will Smith and Tom Holland, is a lot like a soap bubble: pretty to watch, entertaining for a bit, but disappears on contact. It’s entertaining but ephemeral. 101 minutes. (PG)
— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Uncut Gems” () By now, we shouldn’t be too surprised by this cultural contradiction known as Adam Sandler. It’s obvious that Sandler, the actor, is capable of extraordinary range — not in the traditional, Meryl Streep sense, but a range of incredibly good (“Punch-Drunk Love”) to painfully bad (the horrendous “Jack and Jill”) and incredibly good again, as in “Uncut Gems,” a frenetic, compulsively watchable, exhausting and exhilarating collaboration with Josh and Benny Safdie. 135 minutes. (R)
— Jocelyn Noveck, AP National Writer
“The Woman Who Loves Giraffes” (star rating unavailable) Dr. Anne Innis Dagg re-traces the steps of her groundbreaking 1956 journey to South Africa to study giraffes in the wild — and discovers a startling contrast between the world of giraffes she once knew and the one it has become. Weaving through the past and present, her harrowing journey gives us an intimate look into the factors that destroyed her career and the forces that brought her back. 83 minutes. (No MPAA rating)
— Synopsis from the film’s website
