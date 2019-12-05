HEADS UP

“A Christmas Story” — Christmas is approaching and 9 year-old Ralphie wants only one thing: a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun. When he mentions it at the dinner table, his mother’s immediate reaction is that he’ll shoot his eye out. He fantasizes about what it would be like to be Red Ryder and catch the bad guys. When the big day arrives he gets lots of presents under the tree, including a lovely gift from his aunt that his mother just adores. But what about the BB gun? This film screens at 7 p.m. Friday at the Tower Theatre in Bend. $10-$15 plus fees. 94 minutes. (PG)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“Frozen 2” A Sensory Friendly Showing — To accommodate viewers with sensory processing differences, the new film will be screened with increased room lighting and lower volume. Families may bring their own gluten-free and dairy-free snacks and audience members are welcome to dance, walk, shout or sing along. Presented by the Central Oregon Disability Support Network. This film screens at 9:30 a.m. (doors open at 9 a.m.) Saturday at Redmond Cinemas. Cost is $7 for children 12 and under and $8 for ages 13 and up. 103 minutes. (PG)

— Synopsis from Central Oregon Disability Support Network

“Gremlins” — A boy inadvertently breaks three important rules concerning his new pet and unleashes a horde of malevolently mischievous monsters on a small town. This film screens at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Regal Cinemas Stadium 16 & IMAX. $5. 106 minutes. (PG)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“INXS: Live Baby Live at Wembley Stadium” — Five years and a day after the band supported Queen at Wembley Stadium, INXS headlined their own show at the famed venue to a sell-out crowd . The event was immortalized in the best-selling concert film “Live Baby Live,” directed by David Mallet. Twenty-eight years on, the film has been painstakingly restored from the original 35mm negative. The film is now presented in glorious cinematic widescreen, created by going through the film shot by shot and repositioning every single one to get the best out of the frame. This film screens at 7 p.m. Monday at Regal Cinemas Stadium 16 & IMAX. $14. 100 minutes. (No MPAA rating)

— Synopsis from Fathom Events

“Joeux Noel” — In 1914, World War I, the bloodiest war ever at that time in human history, was well under way. However on Christmas Eve, numerous sections of the Western Front called an informal, and unauthorized, truce where the various front-line soldiers of the conflict peacefully met each other in No Man’s Land to share a precious pause in the carnage with a fleeting brotherhood. This film dramatizes one such section as the French, Scottish and German sides partake in the unique event, even though they are aware that their superiors will not tolerate its occurrence. This film screens at 6 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Episcopal Church, St. Helens Hall in Bend. Free. 116 minutes. (PG-13)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“Love and Mercy: Faustina” — In 1931, Jesus appeared to Faustina Kowalska as the King of Mercy. Aided by scientific analysis, the film reveals how the Divine Mercy image and the Shroud of Turin were compared to each other to stunning conclusions. Dramatically recreated scenes trace the story of the origins of the image and how the devotion to Divine Mercy was born and spread throughout the world despite a ban of the devotion by the Catholic Church. This film screens at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $12.50 adults, $9.75 children and seniors. 120 minutes. (No MPAA rating)

— Synopsis from Fathom Events

“Meet Me in St. Louis” — Judy Garland and Margaret O’Brien star in this heartwarming tale of a colorful early 20th century St. Louis family who learn their father has been transferred — and they will have to move away from the town and friends they love to New York. This 75th anniversary event includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies. This film screens at 1 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Regal Cinemas Stadium 16 & IMAX. $12.50. 120 minutes (No MPAA rating)

— Synopsis from Fathom Events

Metropolitan Opera “Magic Flute Holiday Encore” — Julie Taymor’s kaleidoscopic production returns to select cinemas this holiday season in an encore presentation that includes tenor Matthew Polenzani, baritone Nathan Gunn, and bass René Pape in this abridged, English-language version of Mozart’s classic fable. This film screens at 12:55 p.m. Saturday at Regal Cinemas Stadium 16 & IMAX. $15. 115 minutes. (No MPAA rating)

— Synopsis from Fathom Events

“Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp” — This film tells the story of a group of Americans and their incarceration by the U.S. government in the High Desert of southern Idaho, purely on the basis of race. “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp” explores the lasting impact of incarceration on Japanese-Americans, through decades of shame and silence, before the community took a stand for redress, and examines the relevance of their story for civil rights today. Explore the exhibit about World War II imprisonment Witness to Wartime: The Painted Diary of Takuichi Fujii beforehand and hear from Friends of Minidoka Executive Director Mia Russell afterward about making the film. This film screens at 6 p.m. Monday at the High Desert Museum. $7 nonmembers, members receive a 20% discount, advance tickets required. Runtime unavailable. (No MPAA rating)

— Synopsis from the High Desert Museum

“Oregon’s Moon Country” — An advance screening of OPB’s new historical documentary Oregon’s Moon Country. Before the 1969 moon landing, almost all the Apollo astronauts trained in Central Oregon, where unique lava formations were thought to resemble the lunar surface. The documentary will be followed by a Q&A. This film screens at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the High Desert Museum. Free, registration required. 30 minutes. (No MPAA rating)

— Synopsis from the High Desert Museum

“Promare” Redux — Thirty years has passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves “Mad Burnish” appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team “Burning Rescue,” and Lio Fotia, the leader of “Mad Burnish” begins. This film screens with English subtitles at 12:55 a.m. Sunday and with English dubbing at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Regal Cinemas Stadium 16 & IMAX. $14. 121 minutes. (No MPAA rating)

— Synopsis from Fathom Events

“The Russian Five” — In the late 1980s, the Detroit Red Wings worked to finally break their decades long Stanley Cup drought by extracting players from the Soviet Union, and in the process, changed the way North American hockey is played. This film screens at 7 p.m. Sunday at Tin Pan Theatre in Bend. $8 plus fees. 99 minutes. (No MPAA rating)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“They Shall Not Grow Old” — Using state-of-the-art technology to restore, colorize and enhance original archival footage,director Peter Jackson brings to life the very people who were there. After months immersed in the BBC and Imperial War Museums’ archives, narratives and strategies on how to tell this story began to emerge for Jackson. Using the actual voices of the soldiers, the film explores the reality of war on the front line; their attitudes toward the conflict; how they ate, slept and formed friendships; as well as what their lives were like away from the trenches during periods of downtime. This film screens at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at Regal Cinemas Stadium 16 & IMAX. $XX. 133 minutes. (R)

— Synopsis from Fathom Events

WHAT’S NEW

“Dark Waters” () Mark Ruffalo plays a real-life crusading attorney who took on the case of a West Virginia farmer convinced that toxic chemical waste from DuPont poisoned his cattle and his land. It’s a role squarely in Ruffalo’s comfort zone, and it’s no surprise he knocks it out of the park. 126 minutes. (PG-13)

— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times

“Hold On” (star rating unavailable) — Fighting to keep her dreams alive and save her brother from a life of addiction on Los Angeles’ skid row, an overlooked singing prodigy embarks on an unlikely journey with the son of a famed music manager. 106 minutes (PG-13)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“Playmobile: The Movie” (star rating unavailable) When her younger brother Charlie unexpectedly disappears into the magical, animated universe of PLAYMOBIL, unprepared Marla must go on a quest of a lifetime to bring him home. Marla teams up with some unlikely and heroic new friends . Through their vibrant adventure, Marla and Charlie realize that no matter how life plays out, you can achieve anything when you believe in yourself. 99 minutes (G)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

STILL SHOWING

“21 Bridges” () “21 Bridges” will win no prizes for originality or twists. (It won’t win any prizes for anything, to be honest.) But it’s made well enough. In other words, “21 Bridges” gets the job done. So does Boseman, who is satisfying to watch, even when he has little to do except the right thing. Dre isn’t tarnished or tainted in any way. He’s not guilt-ridden, seeking redemption or complicated. “21 Bridges” might be a teeny bit more interesting if he were. 99 minutes. (R)

— Michael O’ Sullivan,The Washington Post

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” () Balancing pathos, humor and Rogers’ practice of radical Christian love and acceptance, director Heller lends “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” a light touch and depth of feeling that play off each other in near-perfect balance. The film’s finest scene is the work of a filmmaker of superb judgment and confidence, who knows exactly what her movie is about: not a cuddly figure from baby boomers’ collective past or the “emotional arc” of a flawed protagonist, but those moments of grace — vagrant, unearned, numinous and liberating — that can turn everyday life into a miracle. 108 minutes. (PG)

— Ann Hornaday, The Washington Post

“Abominable” () It can be a rare occurrence to find a kid-friendly animated film these days that actually surprises and delights. Dreamworks’ “Abominable,” does indeed surprise and delight, all while following a familiar hero’s journey tale that borrows from favorite friendly creature films. “Abominable” doesn’t change this formula; it just executes it exceptionally well, with a fresh perspective and plenty of magic. 97 minutes. (PG)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“The Addams Family” () A computer-animated comedy mires the eccentric kinfolk from Charles Addams cartoons in a breezy and intermittently funny but not particularly original story. The often wince-inducing humor is offset by heavy-handed message-sending about tolerance and acceptance and learning how to live and let live. 105 minutes (PG)

— Richard Roeper, Chicago Tribune

“Charlie’s Angels” () With the help of co-writers Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn, Elizabeth Banks has dusted off the lady spy franchise that was once a cheesy ‘70s sitcom, and of course, a McG-directed blockbuster from the era of problematic feminism known as the early 2000s. They’ve given it an empowering update, full of therapy-sanctioned self-acceptance language and social justice-oriented clients (not that there’s anything wrong with that), but the formula remains the same: babes kicking butt. What’s not to like? 118 minutes. (PG-13)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Ford v Ferrari” () “Ford v Ferrari,” James Mangold’s meaty, muscular slice of mainstream movie entertainment, wastes no time getting off to the races. Viscerally, it’s nothing less than a straight thrill ride. Bale, predictably, is the heart and soul of “Ford v Ferrari,” rangy and wiry, his twitchy, obsessive performance is deeply humane, a portrayal of a man who may not have been the picture-perfect company spokesman, but one whose unique life experiences gave him his incredible skill. That’s something corporate strategies could never snuff out. 152 minutes. (PG-13)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Frozen II” () “Frozen II” merely drifts pleasantly in and out of our consciousness, a diverting way to spend an hour and 43 minutes with some great tunes and lovely snowy landscapes to ogle. It will of course be seared into the brains of parents and kids after their millionth viewing. And it’s enjoyable and funny enough to be tolerated that many times, which seems to be what it’s designed for. 103 minutes. (PG)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“The Good Liar” () Based on novelist Nicholas Searle’s best-selling 2016 debut, “The Good Liar” is a silly breeze of a movie starring two of Britain’s finest actors, each having a blast playing cat-and-mouse with the other. 109 minutes. (R)

— Hau Chu, The Washington Post

“Honey Land” (star rating unavailable) — The last female bee-hunter in Europe must save the bees and return the natural balance in Honeyland, when a family of nomadic beekeepers invade her land and threaten her livelihood. 90 minutes. (No MPAA rating)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“Jojo Rabbit” () Writer-director Taika Waititi delivers a timely, anti-hate fractured fairy tale AND turns in hilarious work as Adolf Hitler, imaginary friend to a 10-year-old German boy near the end of World War II. No, really. 108 minutes. (PG-13)

— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times

“Joker” () “Joker” is, so monotonously grandiose and full of its own pretensions that it winds up feeling puny and predictable. Like the anti-hero at its center, it’s a movie trying so hard to be capital-b Big that it can’t help looking small. 122 minutes. (R)

— Ann Hornaday, The Washington Post

“Knives Out” () At the heart of “Knives Out” is a message about the corrosive, corrupting nature of inherited wealth and what it means to be deserving of the riches a single person accumulates over a lifetime or more. What renders someone more deserving, their bloodline or the way they treat others? What would the world be like if the daughters of immigrants, if women of color held economic power? It’s a cunning, stunning little moral director Rian Johnson tucks away in his star-studded mystery movie, one that makes it that much more interesting and worth watching. That’s not to say the other elements pale in comparison. Nothing could be more visually potent than Chris Evans in a soft sweater, drinking an Old Fashioned in a cozy tavern. Add to that Michael Shannon hurling insults, Toni Collette’s pitch perfect vocal fry, Jamie Lee Curtis sternly smoking cigarettes and Don Johnson casually dropping offensive dad jokes, and it’s an embarrassment of riches. It’s the class warfare picture by way of Agatha Christie that we never knew we needed, but we do, now more than ever. 125 minutes. (PG-13)

— Katie Walsh,Tribune News Service

“The Lighthouse” () A drifter (Robert Pattinson) contracts for a month-long gig on an isolated, storm-swept island as an apprentice for a crabby old lighthouse keeper (Willem Dafoe). The actors are equally brilliant in this visually striking, claustrophobic, black-and-white horror show. 108 minutes. (R)

— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” () Unfortunately, there is no central relationship here to replace the one in “Maleficent,” — hate gradually giving way to love — between Maleficent and Aurora. In its place, “Mistress of Evil” substitutes the schematics of military battle for character development. Unlike the first film, there’s no one to care about. And Jolie, as good as she is, comes off as just another complicated costumed crusader, one more comic book baddie.. 118 minutes. (PG)

— Michael O’ Sullivan, The Washington Post

“Midway” () Writer Wes Tooke and director Roland Emmerich take a big bite of World War II history in “Midway.” We follow hotshot pilot Dick Best (Ed Skrein), a man known to fly like “he doesn’t care if he comes home.” He loses his Naval Academy pal (Alexander Ludwig) in Pearl Harbor, which stokes his taste for revenge. Dick is ambitious, a family man, and he flies like a bat out of hell. Skrein is a capable enough actor, but there’s a sly element to him that makes him an odd choice to play this swaggering American hero. And he feels like a mismatch with Mandy Moore as his wife. 138 minutes. (PG-13)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” () In a movie filled with sparkling acting, Brad Pitt dominates as the best friend and former stunt double of a fading TV star (Leonardo DiCaprio). Quentin Tarantino’s deeply personal, darkly funny period piece, set in 1969, brilliantly and sometimes outrageously mashes up real-life events and characters with pure fiction. 159 minutes. (R)

— Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

“Parasite” () One of the best movies of 2019, Bong Joon Ho’s story of a rich family and a poor one living parallel and drastically different lives in South Korea is a film of dramatic power, innovative comedy, romantic poetry and melancholy beauty. 132 minutes. (R)

— Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

“Playing with Fire” ()The creators of “Playing With Fire,” a clodhopping comedy about California wildfire “smoke jumpers,” built in little pauses after many of the film’s sight gags and verbal jokes, presumably to accommodate audience laughter. Bad idea. With horrific wildfires scorching California, the timing of this firefighter comedy also seems off. It might inspire empathy, if only it were actually funny. 96 minutes (PG)

— Jane Horwitz, Special to the Washington Post

“Queen and Slim” () In a Cleveland diner called the Fortyniner, two people who’ve just met on Tinder share a table. While there is no romantic equivalent of a gold rush in progress, something’s in the air. The man, whose real name we never learn, is a devout Christian who works at Costco. The woman, likewise nameless, has made her career as a criminal defense attorney, and has just lost a murder trial. Her client, we learn, will be executed. Death hangs heavily over “Queen & Slim.” So does love, and a fierce, reckless embrace of life — black lives, specifically, but as with any vital film, the specifics point to more than one story or set of circumstances. 132 minutes. (R)

— Michael Phillips,Chicago Tribune