“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” — It’s Christmas time and the Griswolds are preparing for a family seasonal celebration, but things never run smoothly for Clark, his wife Ellen and their two kids. Clark’s continual bad luck is worsened by his obnoxious family guests, but he manages to keep going knowing that his Christmas bonus is due soon. This film screens at 1 p.m. Saturday at Regal Cinemas Old Mill 16 & IMAX. $5. 97 minutes. (PG-13)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“Spies in Disguise” — When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. Opens Christmas Day. 101 minutes. (PG)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“Bombshell” () “Bombshell” depicts the corporate culture of sexual harassment at Fox News through the perspectives of three women: star anchor Megyn Kelly (a husky-voiced Theron, almost unrecognizable), “Fox & Friends” star Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) and a fictional composite associate producer named Katya Pospisil (Margot Robbie). This is the story behind the toppling of Roger Ailes (played by John Lithgow, in a fat suit). The question, ultimately, is whether “Bombshell” ought to have spun quite so snappy a movie out of such a story. It does cartwheels to make a vile tale compelling, and it can feel like a parade of starry impressions rather than something genuine. (Best of the bunch is Alanna Ubach’s Jeanine Pirro.) But to quote Ailes in the film, “It’s a visual medium.” 108 minutes. (R)

— Jake Coyle, AP Film Writer

“Cats” (star rating unavailable) A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. 110 minutes (PG)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“Frankie” () The appeal of “Frankie” is yes, its gorgeous setting, and its stars, but also just how lived-in it feels. It’s a comfortably chic peek into a world of massive privilege that’s also an incredibly cozy space in which to spend some time, despite how uncomfortable its occupants seem. “Frankie” invites the audience along, and the unique experience of time is somewhat intoxicating, the mere invitation to coexist with them. The plot of “Frankie,” like so many of the characters, meanders, aimlessly at times, but like an expensive vacation, it’s utterly lovely to experience and surprising when it’s over. 100 minutes. (PG-13)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Gift” (star rating unavailable) On North America’s Pacific Northwest Coast, a young indigenous man undertakes the elaborate preparations for a potlatch — to make a name for himself by giving everything away. In Rome, Italy, a factory occupied by migrant families is transformed into a living museum, protected by a barricade of art: a model of resistance, and an invaluable gift. In the pirate utopia of Burning Man, a mutant bumblebee art car distributes honey in a post-apocalyptic desert landscape. Meanwhile, in Auckland, New Zealand, artist Lee Mingwei prepares to launch Sonic Blossom — a “transformative gift” of song. “Gift” is a tribute to something that can’t be measured or counted, bought or sold. Exploring the parallels between artists’ work and a gift economy, it’s a reflection on the creative process, the reasons we “labour in service of our gifts”, and a celebration of the imagination.

— Synopsis from bendfilm.org

“Little Women” () Fresh off “Lady Bird” (2017), Writer-director Greta Gerwig has made another wonderful movie about a young writer leaving home, although she ends up there. With an established and frequently adapted classic, it’s useful to tip your hand and let the audience know what it’s in for straight away. Gerwig’s adaptation lays out a challenging interweave of adult Jo’s development as a writer, set in counterpoint to her exhilarating blur of a life several years earlier — full of love, longing, tragedy and artistic ferment. Now and then the story compass takes a moment to establish direction. These aren’t serious flaws, though. They’re more like imaginative hurdles Gerwig and her inspired collaborators have set up for themselves. The idea is to make Jo’s advancement in the world live and breathe in the present; the present just happens to be the 1860s, a time when women had precious little legal or societal currency. Opens Christmas Day. 134 minutes. (PG)

— Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” () Action-filled and plot-packed, Episode IX of the space opera saga features a twist and turn and surprise around nearly every corner. It rarely comes close to touching greatness, but it’s a solid, visually dazzling and warm-hearted victory for the Force of quality filmmaking. 141 minutes (PG-13)

— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times

“Uncut Gems” () By now, we shouldn’t be too surprised by this cultural contradiction known as Adam Sandler. It’s obvious that Sandler, the actor, is capable of extraordinary range — not in the traditional, Meryl Streep sense, but a range of incredibly good (“Punch-Drunk Love”) to painfully bad (the horrendous “Jack and Jill”) and incredibly good again, as in “Uncut Gems,” a frenetic, compulsively watchable, exhausting and exhilarating collaboration with Josh and Benny Safdie. 135 minutes. (R)

— Jocelyn Noveck, AP National Writer

“21 Bridges” () “21 Bridges” will win no prizes for originality or twists. (It won’t win any prizes for anything, to be honest.) But it’s made well enough. In other words, “21 Bridges” gets the job done. So does Boseman, who is satisfying to watch, even when he has little to do except the right thing. Dre isn’t tarnished or tainted in any way. He’s not guilt-ridden, seeking redemption or complicated. “21 Bridges” might be a teeny bit more interesting if he were. 99 minutes. (R)

— Michael O’ Sullivan,The Washington Post

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” () Balancing pathos, humor and Rogers’ practice of radical Christian love and acceptance, director Marielle Heller lends “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” a light touch and depth of feeling that play off each other in near-perfect balance. The film’s finest scene is the work of a filmmaker of superb judgment and confidence, who knows exactly what her movie is about: not a cuddly figure from baby boomers’ collective past or the “emotional arc” of a flawed protagonist, but those moments of grace — vagrant, unearned, numinous and liberating — that can turn everyday life into a miracle. 108 minutes. (PG)

— Ann Hornaday, The Washington Post

“Abominable” () It can be a rare occurrence to find a kid-friendly animated film these days that actually surprises and delights. Dreamworks’ “Abominable,” does indeed surprise and delight, all while following a familiar hero’s journey tale that borrows from favorite friendly creature films. “Abominable” doesn’t change this formula; it just executes it exceptionally well, with a fresh perspective and plenty of magic. 97 minutes. (PG)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“The Addams Family” () A computer-animated comedy mires the eccentric kinfolk from Charles Addams cartoons in a breezy and intermittently funny but not particularly original story. The often wince-inducing humor is offset by heavy-handed message-sending about tolerance and acceptance and learning how to live and let live. 105 minutes (PG)

— Richard Roeper, Chicago Tribune

“The Aeronauts” () This rousing and (frostbitten) knuckle-biting adventure reteams Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”) for a historic 1862 quest in a hot air balloon to ascend higher than any man or woman had flown up to that moment. The fact-based fairy tale has a distinctly old-fashioned, Saturday afternoon movie vibe. 101 minutes. (PG-13)

— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times

“Black Christmas” (star review unavailable) A group of female students is stalked by a stranger during their Christmas break. That is until the young sorority pledges discover that the killer is part of an underground college conspiracy. 92 minutes. (PG-13)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“Dark Waters” () Mark Ruffalo plays a real-life crusading attorney who took on the case of a West Virginia farmer convinced that toxic chemical waste from DuPont poisoned his cattle and his land. It’s a role squarely in Ruffalo’s comfort zone, and it’s no surprise he knocks it out of the park. 126 minutes. (PG-13)

— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times

“Elf” (star rating unavailable) Buddy was a baby in an orphanage who stowed away in Santa’s sack and ended up at the North Pole. Later, as an adult human who happened to be raised by elves, Santa allows him to go to New York City to find his birth father, Walter Hobbs. Hobbs, on Santa’s naughty list for being a heartless jerk, had no idea that Buddy was even born. Buddy, meanwhile, experiences the delights of New York City (and human culture) as only an elf can. 97 minutes. (PG)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“Ford v Ferrari” () “Ford v Ferrari,” James Mangold’s meaty, muscular slice of mainstream movie entertainment, wastes no time getting off to the races. Viscerally, it’s nothing less than a straight thrill ride. Bale, predictably, is the heart and soul of “Ford v Ferrari,” rangy and wiry, his twitchy, obsessive performance is deeply humane, a portrayal of a man who may not have been the picture-perfect company spokesman, but one whose unique life experiences gave him his incredible skill. That’s something corporate strategies could never snuff out. 152 minutes. (PG-13)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Frozen II” () “Frozen II” merely drifts pleasantly in and out of our consciousness, a diverting way to spend an hour and 43 minutes with some great tunes and lovely snowy landscapes to ogle. It will of course be seared into the brains of parents and kids after their millionth viewing. And it’s enjoyable and funny enough to be tolerated that many times, which seems to be what it’s designed for. 103 minutes. (PG)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“The Good Liar” () Based on novelist Nicholas Searle’s best-selling 2016 debut, “The Good Liar” is a silly breeze of a movie starring two of Britain’s finest actors, each having a blast playing cat-and-mouse with the other. 109 minutes. (R)

— Hau Chu, The Washington Post

“Hold On” (star rating unavailable) — Fighting to keep her dreams alive and save her brother from a life of addiction on Los Angeles’ Skid Row, an overlooked singing prodigy embarks on an unlikely journey with the son of a famed music manager. 106 minutes (PG-13)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“Honey Land” (star rating unavailable) — The last female bee-hunter in Europe must save the bees and return the natural balance in Honeyland, when a family of nomadic beekeepers invade her land and threaten her livelihood. 90 minutes. (No MPAA rating)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“Jojo Rabbit” () Writer-director Taika Waititi delivers a timely, anti-hate fractured fairy tale AND turns in hilarious work as Adolf Hitler, imaginary friend to a 10-year-old German boy near the end of World War II. No, really. 108 minutes. (PG-13)

— Richard Roeper, Chicago-Sun Times

“Joker” () “Joker” is, so monotonously grandiose and full of its own pretensions that it winds up feeling puny and predictable. Like the anti-hero at its center, it’s a movie trying so hard to be capital-b Big that it can’t help looking small. 122 minutes. (R)

— Ann Hornaday, The Washington Post

“Jumanji: The Next Level” () The pleasures of “Jumanji: The Next Level” are not visual or story-based, as they revolve around the ability of each of our stars and their abilities to do impressions. And the story offers up a few chances for the characters to avatar swap, showing off the actors’ abilities to embody the different jock/nerd/cheerleader/cantankerous grandpa personas. Once again, this is a one-joke movie, but for the time being, that joke still has some tread on the tires, especially with such charming stars and some light innovation. It remains to be seen how much mileage this franchise can sustain on charm alone, however. 123 minutes (PG-13)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Knives Out” () At the heart of “Knives Out” is a message about the corrosive, corrupting nature of inherited wealth and what it means to be deserving of the riches a single person accumulates over a lifetime or more. What renders someone more deserving, their bloodline or the way they treat others? What would the world be like if the daughters of immigrants, if women of color held economic power? It’s a cunning, stunning little moral director Rian Johnson tucks away in his star-studded mystery movie, one that makes it that much more interesting and worth watching. That’s not to say the other elements pale in comparison. Nothing could be more visually potent than Chris Evans in a soft sweater, drinking an Old Fashioned in a cozy tavern. Add to that Michael Shannon hurling insults, Toni Collette’s pitch perfect vocal fry, Jamie Lee Curtis sternly smoking cigarettes and Don Johnson casually dropping offensive dad jokes, and it’s an embarrassment of riches. It’s the class warfare picture by way of Agatha Christie that we never knew we needed, but we do, now more than ever. 125 minutes. (PG-13)

— Katie Walsh,Tribune News Service

“Midway” () Writer Wes Tooke and director Roland Emmerich take a big bite of World War II history in “Midway.” We follow hotshot pilot Dick Best (Ed Skrein), a man known to fly like “he doesn’t care if he comes home.” He loses his Naval Academy pal (Alexander Ludwig) in Pearl Harbor, which stokes his taste for revenge. Dick is ambitious, a family man, and he flies like a bat out of hell. Skrein is a capable enough actor, but there’s a sly element to him that makes him an odd choice to play this swaggering American hero. And he feels like a mismatch with Mandy Moore as his wife. 138 minutes. (PG-13)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Parasite” () One of the best movies of 2019, Bong Joon Ho’s story of a rich family and a poor one living parallel and drastically different lives in South Korea is a film of dramatic power, innovative comedy, romantic poetry and melancholy beauty. 132 minutes. (R)

— Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

“Playmobil: The Movie” (star rating unavailable) When her younger brother Charlie unexpectedly disappears into the magical, animated universe of PLAYMOBIL, unprepared Marla must go on a quest of a lifetime to bring him home. Marla teams up with some unlikely and heroic new friends . Through their vibrant adventure, Marla and Charlie realize that no matter how life plays out, you can achieve anything when you believe in yourself. 99 minutes (G)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“The Polar Express” (star rating unavailable) On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas. 100 minutes. (G)

— Synopsis from imdb.com

“Queen and Slim” () In a Cleveland diner called the Fortyniner, two people who’ve just met on Tinder share a table. While there is no romantic equivalent of a gold rush in progress, something’s in the air. The man, whose real name we never learn, is a devout Christian who works at Costco. The woman, likewise nameless, has made her career as a criminal defense attorney, and has just lost a murder trial. Her client, we learn, will be executed. Death hangs heavily over “Queen & Slim.” So does love, and a fierce, reckless embrace of life — black lives, specifically, but as with any vital film, the specifics point to more than one story or set of circumstances. 132 minutes. (R)

— Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

“Richard Jewell” () Despite some interesting performances from Paul Walter Hauser, Kathy Bates and Sam Rockwell as Jewell’s lawyer, the whole film just makes you wonder what message director Clint Eastwood might be trying to impart, with this film, in 2019, that essentially condemns the act of suspecting and investigating a young white man of domestic terrorism. When journalists are under physical and philosophical threat more than they ever have been, why paint them to be the true scourge, and not the actual terrorist, Eric Rudolph, who went on to claim more victims and who is completely absent from the film? No amount of Eastwood nostalgia can make the questionable message he tries to sell in “Richard Jewell” easier to accept. 129 minutes (R)

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service