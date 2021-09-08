Movie theater screen

(123RF)

 123RF

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Screening times were not available at time of press, see website for updates

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 1, 4:15, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7:30

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning provided for some screenings.

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

Candyman (R) Thu, Fri: 4:20, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:20, 6:30

Free Guy (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:15, 6:50

Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) Thu, Fri: 4:30, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 6:40

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:10, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Free Guy (PG-13) Thu: 5, 7:20 Fri, Sat: 3:40, 6, 8:20 Sun: 2:55, 5:20, 7:40 Mon-Wed: 5, 7:20

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:40 Fri, Sat: 2:40, 5:20, 8 Sun: 2, 4:40, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:40

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Candyman (R) Thu: 7:20

Free Guy (PG-13) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 4:35, 7:10, 9:40 Sat: 2, 4:35, 7:10, 9:40 Sun: 2, 4:34, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10

Malignant (R) Fri: 4:40, 7:05, 9:30 Sat: 2:10, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30 Sun: 2:10, 4:40, 7:05 Mon: 7:05

Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) Thu: 6:30 Fri: 4:30 Sat, Sun: 2:50, 4:30

Paw Patrol: The Movie — Spanish (G) Sat, Sun: 1:15

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:05, 6:30, 7, 9:15, 9:45 Sat: 1:10 4:05, 6:30, 7, 9:15, 9:45 Sun: 1:10 4:05, 6:30, 7 Mon-Wed: 6:30, 7

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — Spanish (PG-13) Thu: 6 Fri, Sat: 3:10, 6, 8:45 Sun: 3:10, 6 Mon-Wed: 6

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

The Card Counter (R) Fri: 5, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2, 5, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 5, 6:45

Charming the Hearts of Men (no MPA rating) Thu: 4:30, 6:45

Flag Day (R) Thu, Fri: 4:45, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:45, 7:15

Free Guy (PG-13) Thu: 4:15, 6:45

The Lost Leonardo (PG-13) Fri: 4:30, 7:30 Sat-Sun: 2:45, 4:30, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:30

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 4, 7

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com

Free Guy (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 1, 4, 7

Cash only

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.