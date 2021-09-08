Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Screening times were not available at time of press, see website for updates
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 1, 4:15, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7:30
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning provided for some screenings.
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Candyman (R) Thu, Fri: 4:20, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:20, 6:30
Free Guy (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:15, 6:50
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) Thu, Fri: 4:30, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 6:40
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:10, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Free Guy (PG-13) Thu: 5, 7:20 Fri, Sat: 3:40, 6, 8:20 Sun: 2:55, 5:20, 7:40 Mon-Wed: 5, 7:20
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:40 Fri, Sat: 2:40, 5:20, 8 Sun: 2, 4:40, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:40
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Candyman (R) Thu: 7:20
Free Guy (PG-13) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 4:35, 7:10, 9:40 Sat: 2, 4:35, 7:10, 9:40 Sun: 2, 4:34, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10
Malignant (R) Fri: 4:40, 7:05, 9:30 Sat: 2:10, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30 Sun: 2:10, 4:40, 7:05 Mon: 7:05
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) Thu: 6:30 Fri: 4:30 Sat, Sun: 2:50, 4:30
Paw Patrol: The Movie — Spanish (G) Sat, Sun: 1:15
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:05, 6:30, 7, 9:15, 9:45 Sat: 1:10 4:05, 6:30, 7, 9:15, 9:45 Sun: 1:10 4:05, 6:30, 7 Mon-Wed: 6:30, 7
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — Spanish (PG-13) Thu: 6 Fri, Sat: 3:10, 6, 8:45 Sun: 3:10, 6 Mon-Wed: 6
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
The Card Counter (R) Fri: 5, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2, 5, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 5, 6:45
Charming the Hearts of Men (no MPA rating) Thu: 4:30, 6:45
Flag Day (R) Thu, Fri: 4:45, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:45, 7:15
Free Guy (PG-13) Thu: 4:15, 6:45
The Lost Leonardo (PG-13) Fri: 4:30, 7:30 Sat-Sun: 2:45, 4:30, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:30
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 4, 7
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Free Guy (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 1, 4, 7
Cash only
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.