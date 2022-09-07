Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Spin Me Round (no MPA rating) Sun: 4
Emily the Criminal (R) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed: 5 Tue, Thu: 2
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed: 2 Sun: 1 Tue, Thu: 5
Godzilla’s Revenge (All Monsters Attack) (no MPA rating) Wed: 7:30
I Love My Dad (R) Fri, Sat, Mon, Thu: 7:30 Sun: 6:30
Fast Times at Ridgemont High 40th Anniversary (R) Tue: 8
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Fri-Thu: 7
Marcell The Shell With Shoes On (PG) Fri-Thu: 4
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Beast
Barbarian
Beautiful Blue Eyes
The Invitation
Lifemark
DC League of Super-Pets
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Thor: Love and Thunder
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Medieval
Nope
Orphan: First Kill
Where The Crawdads Sing
Bullet Train
Spider Man: No Way Home
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Beast (R) Thu: 6:30
The Invitation (PG-13) Thu: 4:10, 6:40
DC League of Super-Pets (PG): Thu: 4
Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:50
Spider Man: No Way Home (PG) Fri: 3:45, 7
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Bulletin Train (R) Thu: 5:30
Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu-Wed 6:30
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (PG) Fri-Wed: 2:45
Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Fri-Wed: 5:05
Nope (R) Fri-Wed: 7:30
Where the Crawdads Sign (PG-13) Thu-Wed: 4
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Top Gun (PG-13) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat-Mon: 1:10, 4, 6:45 Tue: 4, 6:45 Wed: 6:45
Bullet Train (R) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:20, 7 Sat-Mon: 1:40, 4:20, 7 Tue: 4:20, 7 Mon, Wed: 7
Beast (R) Thu-Wed: 7:15
Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Fri: 4:40 Sat-Mon: 12:20, 2:30, 4:40 Tue: 4:40
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Thu-Wed: 6:50
Spiderman: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu: 6:30 Fri, Tue: 3:25, 6:30 Sat-Mon: 12:20, 3:25, 6:30 Wed: 6:30
DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Fri: 4:50 Sat-Mon: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50 Tue: 4:50
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Hallelujah: Cohen, A Journey, A Song (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 4:30, 6:45
Five Summer Stories (no MPA rating) Fri: 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:45, 4:30
The Good Boss (no MPA rating) Fri: 4:15, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 7
My Donkey, My Lover & I (no MPA rating) Fri: 5, 7 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 5, 7:15
Inu-Oh (PG-13) Fri: 4:30 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 7:15
Elemental (Charity Screening) (no MPA rating) Wed: 7
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
No new movies playing in September
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.