Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
The Territory (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon: 5:45 Sun: 4:20 Tue: 2:25 Wed: 2:15
Pearl (R) Fri, Sat, Mon: 8
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (PG) Sat: 2:45 Sun: 6:35 Tue: 5:10 Wed: 7:40
My Old School (no MPA rating) Fri, Mon: 2:30 Wed: 5
News of the World (PG-13) Sun: 1
Never Rarely Sometimes Always (PG-13) Tue: 7:35
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Don’t Worry Darling (R) Thu: 4, 7:15 Fri-Wed: 4, 7
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Barbarian
Bros
Bullet Train
Don’t Worry Darling
The Good House
Pearl
Moonage Daydream
Railway Children
See How They Run
Smile
The Woman King
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Bros (R) Fri: 4:10, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:10, 6:40
The Woman King (PG-13) Thu: 4:15, 7
DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Thu, Fri: 4 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4
Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu-Sun: 6:30
Pearl (R) Thu: 4:20, 6:40
Don’t Worry Darling (R) Thu, Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45
Smile (R) Fri: 4:20, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:50, 4:20, 6:50
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Don’t Worry Darling (R) Thu: 6:30 Fri-Sun: 4, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 5:30
See How They Run (PG-13) Thu: 5
Smile (R) Thu: 7:05 Fri-Sun: 4:40, 7 Mon-Wed: 6:30
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Barbarian (R) Thu: 7:10 Fri-Sun: 2:30, 4:50, 7:10 Tue: 4:50, 7:10 Mon, Wed: 7:10
Top Gun (PG-13) Fri-Sun, Tue: 4:10, 6:50 Mon, Wed: 6:50
See How They Run (PG-13) Thu: 7:20
The Woman King (PG-13) Thu, Mon, Wed: 7:15 Tue: 4:40, 7:15 Fri-Sun: 2:05, 4:40, 7:15
Don’t Worry Darling (R) Thu, Mon, Wed: 7:10 Tue: 4:35, 7:10 Fri-Sun: 2, 4:35, 7:10
Minions: The Rise Of Gru (PG) Sat, Sun: 2:10
Smile (R) Thu: 7:10 Fri-Sun: 2:05, 4:40, 7:05 Tue: 4:40, 7:05 Mon, Wed: 7:05
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
The Good House (R) Fri: 4:30, 7 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 4:30, 7
See How They Run (PG-13) Fri: 5, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 4:45, 7:15
Don’t Worry Darling (R) Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45
Railway Children (PG) Fri-Sun: 4:30
God’s Country (PG-13) Fri: 7 Sat, Sun: 2, 7
Chicago: The Last Band On The Stage (no MPA rating) Thu: 7:15
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
