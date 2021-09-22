Sorry, an error occurred.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(123RF)
Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Theater is closed for renovations
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Fri: 4:15, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 1, 4:15, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7:30
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning provided for some screenings.
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Copshop (R) Thu, Fri: 4:10, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:10, 6:40
Cry Macho (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 1:20, 4, 6:40
Free Guy (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:15, 6:50
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:10, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Cry Macho (PG-13) Thu: 5, 7:10
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) Fri, Sat: 2:30, 5, 7:35 Sun: 1:30, 4:05, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:30
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:40
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Copshop (R) Thu: 7:10 Fri, Sat: 7:10, 9:35 Sun-Wed: 7:10
Cry Macho (PG-13) Thu: 6:40 Fri: 4:15, 6:40, 9 Sat: 1:45, 4:15, 6:40, 9 Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 6:40
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) Fri: 4:10, 7:05, 9:50 Sat: 1:20, 4:10, 7:05, 9:50 Sun: 1:20, 4:10, 7:05 Mon-Wed: 7:05
Malignant (R) Thu: 6:30
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) Fri: 5 Sat, Sun: 1, 3, 5
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:05, 7, 9:45 Sat: 1:10, 4:05, 7, 9:45 Sun: 1:10, 4:05, 7 Mon-Wed: 7
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — Spanish (PG-13) Thu: 6 Fri: 4:05, 7, 9:45 Sat: 1:10, 4:05, 7, 9:45 Sun: 1:10, 4:05, 7 Mon-Wed: 7
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
The Alpinist (PG-13) Thu: 4:45, 7:45 Fri: 4:30, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 4:30, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 6:45
The Card Counter (R) Thu: 5:15, 7
Cry Macho (PG-13) Thu: 5, 7:30 Fri: 5, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:45, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 5, 7:30
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) Fri: 4, 7 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 4, 7
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) Fri: 4:15, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:30, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7:15
The Lost Leonardo (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 6:45
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Fri: 4, 7 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 7
Cash only
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Success! Please click the 'Allow' button in the 'Show Notifcations' alert in your browser if one is available. Thank you for signing up!
Please enable notifications in your browser and reload the page.
You are already subscribed to this topic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.