Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Emily the Criminal (R) Sat, Wed: 2 Mon: 5
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (PG) Fri, Mon: 2 Wed: 5 Thu: 7:35
1917 (R) Sun: 1
Godzilla’s Revenge (All Monsters Attack) (no MPA rating) Wed: 7:30
My Old School (no MPA rating) Fri, Sat, Mon: 7:30 Sun: 7 Tue: 2 Thu: 5
I Love My Dad (R) Fri, Sat, Tue: 5 Sun: 7 Thu: 2
Obvious Child (R) Tue: 7:30
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Thu: 7
Marcell The Shell With Shoes On (PG) Thu: 4
Paws of Fury: Legend of Hank (PG) Fri-Wed: 4
Elvis (PG-13) Fri-Wed: 7
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Clerks III
Lifemark
Pearl
Running The Base
See How They Run
The Silent Twins
The Woman King
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
The Woman King (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 7 Fri: 4:15, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:15, 7
DC League of Super-Pets (PG): Thu, Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4, 6:30
Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:10, 4, 6:50
Pearl (R) Fri: 4:20, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:20, 6:40
Spider Man: No Way Home (PG) Thu: 3:45, 6:50
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Bulletin Train (R) Thu: 5:30
Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu, Fri, Mon-Wed 6:30 Sat, Sun: 2:20, 6:30
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (PG) Thu: 2:45
Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Thu: 5:05
Nope (R) Thu: 7:30
Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Thu-Wed: 4
See How They Run (PG-13) Thu, Fri, Mon-Wed: 5, 7:05 Sat, Sun: 2, 5, 7:05
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Top Gun (PG-13) Thu: 6:45 Fri-Sun, Tue: 4:10, 6:50 Mon, Wed: 6:50
Bullet Train (R) Thu: 7
God’s Country (R) Fri, Tue: 4:40, 7 Sat-Mon: 2:25, 4:40, 7 Mon, Wed: 7
Goodbye Don Glees (PG) Fri, Tue: 4:35, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 4:35, 6:40 Mon, Wed: 6:40
See How They Run (PG-13) Thu: 7:20 Fri, Tue: 5:10, 7:20 Sat, Sun: 3, 5:10, 7:20 Mon, Wed: 7:20
Beast (R) Thu: 7:15
The Woman King (PG-13) Thu: 7:15 Fri, Tue: 4:40, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:05, 4:40, 7:15 Mon, Wed: 7:15
Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Fri: 2:10
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
See How They Run (PG-13) Fri: 4:45, 7 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 4:45, 7
Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Fri: 4:30, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 6:45
Five Summer Stories (no MPA rating) Fri: 7:30 Sat, Sun: 4:45
The Good Boss (no MPA rating) Fri: 5 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 6:30
My Donkey, My Lover & I (no MPA rating) Fri: 4:30, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 4:30, 7:15
Elemental (Encore Charity Screening) (no MPA rating) Thu: 6:30
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
No new movies playing in September
