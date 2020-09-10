Movie theater screen

Bend — Old Mill

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX is no longer providing individual screening times for GO! Magazine due to showtime changes. Please see the Regal App, regmovies.com or call 541-312-2866 for times.

42 (PG-13) Thu

The Broken Hearts Gallery (PG-13) Thu-Wed

The New Mutants (PG-13) Thu-Wed

The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG) Thu-Fri

Tenet (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Tenet IMAX (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Unhinged (R) Thu-Wed

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Tenet (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 3:45, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 12:30, 3:45, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 3:45, 7:15

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.

Open captioning provided for some screenings.

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Stand By Me (R)

Mon: 8

The Muppet Movie (G)

Wed: 8

Indoor screenings have ceased for the time being. Instead, the theater will hold outdoor screenings in the alley.

Classic Horror Film Night will screen at 8 p.m. Thursday outside the theater in Tin Pan Alley. Space is limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

Silent Classics will screen at 8 p.m. Saturday outside the theater in Tin Pan Alley. Space is limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

Outdoor screenings are a suggested $7 donation and masks are required.

Bend — Tin Pan Pop-Up Drive-In

Deschutes Brewery Warehouse, corner of Shevlin-Hixon Drive and Columbia Street, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

The Last Blockbuster (no MPAA rating) Fri: 7:30

I Am Not Your Negro (PG-13) Sat: 7:30

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

The Boss Baby (PG) Fri-Sun: 4:20 Wed: 4:20

The Broken Hearts Gallery (PG-13) Fri: 4:10, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:10, 6:40 Wed: 4:10, 6:40

The New Mutants (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:30, 7 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 7 Wed: 4:30, 7

The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG) Thu: 3:50, 6:40

Shrek (PG) Fri: 6:50 PM Sat, Sun: 2:10, 6:50 Wed: 6:50

Sing (PG) Thu: 4:10

Madagascar (PG) Thu: 6:50

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Bill & Ted Face the Music (PG-13) Thu: 3, 7:50 Fri-Sun: 5:30 Tue, Wed: 5:30

The Outpost (R) Fri-Sun: 3 Tue, Wed: 3

Tenet (PG-13) Thu: 3:35, 5, 6:30 Fri-Sun: 3:40, 6:30, 7:25 Tue, Wed: 3:40, 6:30, 7:25

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Bill & Ted Face the Music (PG-13) Thu: 5:15, 7:40

Fatima (PG-13) Fri: 4:30, 7:20 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:30, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20

The New Mutants (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:30, 7:10 Sat, Sun: 1:50, 4:30, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10

Tenet (PG-13) Thu-Sun: 2:30, 3, 6. 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6, 6:30

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com

Bill & Ted Face the Music (PG-13) Fri-Wed: 6

NFL Watch Party Sun: 10

Tenet: (PG-13) Fri-Wed: 6

The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.

