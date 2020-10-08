Bend — Old Mill
Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com
At close of business Oct. 8, Regal Cinemas will be closed until further notice.
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Hocus Pocus (PG) Thu: 8 Fri: 5, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 5, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 5, 7:30
Tenet (PG-13) Thu: 4:45
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Open captioning provided for some screenings.
Bend — BendFilm Pop-up Drive-in
Deschutes Brewery Warehouse Parking Lot, corner of Shevlin-Hixon Avenue and Columbia Street, Bend, 541-388-3378
Chuck Berry (no MPAA Rating) Thu: 6:30
Collective (no MPAA rating) Sun: 6:30
Dead (no MPAA rating) Fri: 9:20
The Donut King (no MPAA rating) Fri: 6:30
Golden Arm (no MPAA rating) Sat: 9:10
Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President (no MPAA rating) Thu: 9:20
Some Kind of Heaven (no MPAA rating) Sat: 6:30
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777
The Broken Hearts Gallery (PG-13) Thu: 4:10, 6:40
Coco (PG) Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45 Wed: 4:15, 6:45
Hocus Pocus (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:20, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:20, 6:40 Wed: 4:20, 6:40
Minions (PG) Thu-Sun: 4:40 Wed: 4:40
The New Mutants (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 7 Fri: 4:30, 7 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 7 Wed: 4:30, 7
Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary (PG) Thu, Fri: 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 6:50 Wed: 6:50
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Alone (R) Thu: 7:20 Fri-Sun: 5:25
The Dark Divide (no MPAA rating) Thu: 5:15 Fri-Sun: 3:20
Nightmare on Elm Street (R) Fri-Sun: 7:50
Pulp Fiction (R) Fri-Sun: 7:20
Tenet (PG-13) Thu: 3:20, 6:20 Fri-Sun: 5
Words on Bathroom Walls (PG-13) Thu: 3 Fri-Sun: 2:50
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Alone (R) Thu: 7:20
Coco (PG) Fri: 3:45, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1, 3:45, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6:30
Coco — Spanish (PG) Fri-Sun: 4
Henchmen (PG) Fri: 3:30 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 3:30
Hocus Pocus (PG) Thu: 7:15 Fri: 4:35, 7:10 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:35, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10
The New Mutants (PG-13) Thu: 7:10
The Possessor — Uncut (R) Thu-Wed: 6:45
Tenet (PG-13) Thu: 6:30 Fri-Wed: 6
War with Grandpa (PG) Fri: 4:50, 7:20 Sat, Sun: 1:05, 2:15, 4:50, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
Showtimes for Oct. 8-14 were not available at time of press; The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.
