Movie theater screen

(123RF)

 123RF

Bend — Old Mill

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com

At close of business Oct. 8, Regal Cinemas will be closed until further notice.

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Hocus Pocus (PG) Thu: 8 Fri: 5, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 5, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 5, 7:30

Tenet (PG-13) Thu: 4:45

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.

Open captioning provided for some screenings.

Bend — BendFilm Pop-up Drive-in

Deschutes Brewery Warehouse Parking Lot, corner of Shevlin-Hixon Avenue and Columbia Street, Bend, 541-388-3378

Chuck Berry (no MPAA Rating) Thu: 6:30

Collective (no MPAA rating) Sun: 6:30

Dead (no MPAA rating) Fri: 9:20

The Donut King (no MPAA rating) Fri: 6:30

Golden Arm (no MPAA rating) Sat: 9:10

Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President (no MPAA rating) Thu: 9:20

Some Kind of Heaven (no MPAA rating) Sat: 6:30

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777

The Broken Hearts Gallery (PG-13) Thu: 4:10, 6:40

Coco (PG) Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45 Wed: 4:15, 6:45

Hocus Pocus (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:20, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:20, 6:40 Wed: 4:20, 6:40

Minions (PG) Thu-Sun: 4:40 Wed: 4:40

The New Mutants (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 7 Fri: 4:30, 7 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 7 Wed: 4:30, 7

Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary (PG) Thu, Fri: 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 6:50 Wed: 6:50

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Alone (R) Thu: 7:20 Fri-Sun: 5:25

The Dark Divide (no MPAA rating) Thu: 5:15 Fri-Sun: 3:20

Nightmare on Elm Street (R) Fri-Sun: 7:50

Pulp Fiction (R) Fri-Sun: 7:20

Tenet (PG-13) Thu: 3:20, 6:20 Fri-Sun: 5

Words on Bathroom Walls (PG-13) Thu: 3 Fri-Sun: 2:50

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Alone (R) Thu: 7:20

Coco (PG) Fri: 3:45, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1, 3:45, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6:30

Coco — Spanish (PG) Fri-Sun: 4

Henchmen (PG) Fri: 3:30 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 3:30

Hocus Pocus (PG) Thu: 7:15 Fri: 4:35, 7:10 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:35, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10

The New Mutants (PG-13) Thu: 7:10

The Possessor — Uncut (R) Thu-Wed: 6:45

Tenet (PG-13) Thu: 6:30 Fri-Wed: 6

War with Grandpa (PG) Fri: 4:50, 7:20 Sat, Sun: 1:05, 2:15, 4:50, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com

Showtimes for Oct. 8-14 were not available at time of press; The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.