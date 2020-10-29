Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Beetlejuice (PG) Thu: 5, 7:30
Hocus Pocus (PG) Fri: 5, 7:30 Sat: 2:30, 5, 7:30
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Open captioning provided for some screenings.
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777
Come Play (PG-13) Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45 Wed: 4:15, 6:45
The Empty Man (R) Thu, Fri: 4, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:10, 4, 6:50 Wed: 4, 6:50
Honest Thief (PG-13) Thu: 4:10, 6:40 Fri-Sun: 6:30 Wed: 6:30
Monsters, Inc. (G) Thu: 4:20, 6:40
The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) Thu: 4:30, 6:30 Fri: 4:30 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 4:30 Wed: 4:30
Poltergeist — 1982 (PG) Fri: 4:20, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7 Wed: 4:20, 7
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Charade — 1963 (no MPAA rating) Fri-Mon: 5:10 Wed: 5:10
Halloween — 2078 (R) Thu: 6:55 Fri-Mon: 7:20 Wed: 7:20
Honest Thief (PG-13) Thu: 3:35, 5:30, 7:25 Fri-Mon: 3:45, 5:45, 7:40 Wed: 3:45, 5:45, 7:40
House on Haunted Hill — 1959 (no MPAA rating) Thu: 3:30
Night of the Living Dead (no MPAA rating) Thu: 5:05
The Stranger — 1946 (no MPAA rating) Fri-Mon: 3:20 Wed: 3:20
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
2 Hearts (PG-13) Thu: 6:30
Come Play (PG-13) Fri: 4:15, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:35, 4:15, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 6:50
Empty Man (R) Thu: 7:05 Fri-Sun: 3:35, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 6:40
Honest Thief (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:20, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7 Mon-Wed: 7
Spell (R) Fri: 4:45, 7:10 Sat, Sun: 2:20, 4:45, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10
Padre No Hay Más Que Uno 2: La Llegada de la Suegra (no MPAA rating) Fri: 4:35, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:35, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 7:15
War with Grandpa (PG) Thu: 7:20
War with Grandpa — Spanish Dubbed (PG) Thu: 7:20
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
The theater will host a haunted house 1-4 p.m. Oct. 29-31.
The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.
