Movie theater screen

(123RF)

 123RF

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Beetlejuice (PG) Thu: 5, 7:30

Hocus Pocus (PG) Fri: 5, 7:30 Sat: 2:30, 5, 7:30

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.

Open captioning provided for some screenings.

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777

Come Play (PG-13) Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45 Wed: 4:15, 6:45

The Empty Man (R) Thu, Fri: 4, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:10, 4, 6:50 Wed: 4, 6:50

Honest Thief (PG-13) Thu: 4:10, 6:40 Fri-Sun: 6:30 Wed: 6:30

Monsters, Inc. (G) Thu: 4:20, 6:40

The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) Thu: 4:30, 6:30 Fri: 4:30 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 4:30 Wed: 4:30

Poltergeist — 1982 (PG) Fri: 4:20, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7 Wed: 4:20, 7

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Charade — 1963 (no MPAA rating) Fri-Mon: 5:10 Wed: 5:10

Halloween — 2078 (R) Thu: 6:55 Fri-Mon: 7:20 Wed: 7:20

Honest Thief (PG-13) Thu: 3:35, 5:30, 7:25 Fri-Mon: 3:45, 5:45, 7:40 Wed: 3:45, 5:45, 7:40

House on Haunted Hill — 1959 (no MPAA rating) Thu: 3:30

Night of the Living Dead (no MPAA rating) Thu: 5:05

The Stranger — 1946 (no MPAA rating) Fri-Mon: 3:20 Wed: 3:20

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

2 Hearts (PG-13) Thu: 6:30

Come Play (PG-13) Fri: 4:15, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:35, 4:15, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 6:50

Empty Man (R) Thu: 7:05 Fri-Sun: 3:35, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 6:40

Honest Thief (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:20, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7 Mon-Wed: 7

Spell (R) Fri: 4:45, 7:10 Sat, Sun: 2:20, 4:45, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10

Padre No Hay Más Que Uno 2: La Llegada de la Suegra (no MPAA rating) Fri: 4:35, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:35, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 7:15

War with Grandpa (PG) Thu: 7:20

War with Grandpa — Spanish Dubbed (PG) Thu: 7:20

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com

The theater will host a haunted house 1-4 p.m. Oct. 29-31.

The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.