Movie theater screen

(123RF)

 123RF

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

The Alpinist (PG-13) Thu: 3:30 Fri, Sat: 3 Sun, Tue: 2

Cure/Kyua (no MPA rating) Sat: 8:30 Mon: 7:30

Lamb (R) Thu: 7 Fri: 9 Sat: 6 Sun: 8 Tue: 7

Language Lessons (no MPA rating) Fri, Sat: 6 Sun-Tue: 5 Wed: 3

The Thing — 1982 (R) Wed: 7

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

No Time to Die (PG-13) Thu-Wed: 3:15, 7:15

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning provided for some screenings.

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

Dune (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 3:45, 7 Sat, Sun: 12:30, 3:45, 7

The Last Duel (R): Thu: 4, 7:10

Antler (R) Fri: 4, 6 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4, 6:30 

Halloween Kills (R): Thu, Fri: 4:20, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:50, 4:20, 6:50

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:30, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 6:45

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

No Time to Die (PG-13): Thu: 4:40, 7:45

Dune (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7 Fri, Sat: 2:15, 5:15, 8:15 Sun: 3:05, 6:10 Mon-Wed: 4, 7

GO! Text Alerts

Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more

French Dispatch (R): Fri, Sat: 2:34, 4:45, 6:55, 9 Sun: 2:34, 4:45, 6:55 Mon-Wed: 3:45, 5:55, 8

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

The Addams Family 2 — Spanish (PG) Thu: 7:10

Antlers (R) Fri: 7:15, 7:15, 9:35 Sat: 12:20, 2:35, 4:50, 7:15, 9:35 Sun: 12:20, 2:35, 4:50, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 7:15

Dune (PG-13) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 3:25, 6:45, 9:55 Sat: 12:15, 3:25, 6:45, 9:55 Sun: 12:15, 3:25, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 6:45

Halloween Kills (R) Thu: 7:20 Fri: 5, 7:20, 9:40 Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 5, 7:20, 9:40 Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 5, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20

Last Night in Soho (R) Fri: 4:35, 7:10, 9:55 Sat: 2, 4:35, 7:10, 9:55 Sun: 2, 4:35, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10

No Time to Die (PG-13) Thu: 6:30

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:45, 7, 9:15 Sat: 12:15, 2:35, 4:45, 7, 9:15 Sun: 12:15, 2:35, 4:45, 7 Mon-Wed: 7

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

Dune (PG-13) Thu: 3:45, 6:45 Fri-Mon: 6:45 Wed: 6:45

The French Dispatch (R) Fri: 4:30, 7 Sat, Sun: 1, 4:45, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7

The Last Duel (R) Thu: 3:30, 7

Last Night in Soho (R) Fri: 4:15, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:30, 7 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7:15

No Time to Die (PG-13) Thu: 3:45, 6:30 Fri: 3:45, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 3:15, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 3:45, 6:30

Ron’s Gone Wrong (PG) Thu, Fri: 4, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:15 Mon-Wed: 4

The Velvet Underground (R): Tue: 7:15

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Fri: 4, 7 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon: 6

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.