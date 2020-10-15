Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
The Dark Divide (no MPAA rating) Mon-Wed: 7:20
Hocus Pocus (PG) Thu: 5, 7:30
The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) Fri: 5, 7:20 Sat, Sun: 2:45, 5, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 5
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Open captioning provided for some screenings.
Bend — BendFilm Pop-up Drive-in
Deschutes Brewery Warehouse Parking Lot, corner of Shevlin-Hixon Avenue and Columbia Street, Bend, 541-388-3378
Billie (no MPAA rating) Fri: 6:30
The Dark Divide (no MPAA rating) Sun: 6:30
The Last Blockbuster (no MPAA rating) Sat: 9:30
The Planters (no MPAA rating) Fri: 9:30
The Younger of the Last of the Vengeants (no MPAA rating) Sat: 6:30
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777
Coco (PG) Thu: 4:15, 6:45 Fri: 4:15 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:15 Wed: 4:15
Hocus Pocus (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:20, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:20, 6:40 Wed: 4:20, 6:40
Honest Thief (PG-13) Fri: 4:10, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:10, 6:40 Wed: 4:10, 6:40
Minions (PG) Thu: 4:40
The New Mutants (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 7
The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) Fri: 4:30, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 4:30, 6:30 Wed: 4:30, 6:30
Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary (PG) Thu-Sun: 6:50 Wed: 6:50
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Alone (R) Thu: 5:25
The Dark Divide (no MPAA rating) Thu: 3:20
Kajillionaire (R) Fri-Sun: 2:05, 5:15 Tue, Wed: 2:05, 5:15
The Last Picture Show (R) Fri-Sun: 6 Tue, Wed: 6
Night of the Living Dead (no MPAA rating) Fri-Sun: 4:10 Tue, Wed: 4:10
Nightmare on Elm Street (R) Thu: 7:50 Fri-Sun: 8:15 Tue, Wed: 8:15
Pulp Fiction (R) Thu: 7:20 Fri-Sun: 2:20 Tue, Wed: 2:20
Tenet (PG-13) Thu: 5 Fri-Sun: 7:15 Tue, Wed: 7:15
Words on Bathroom Walls (PG-13) Thu: 2:50
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
2 Hearts (PG-13) Fri: 4:30, 7:10 Sat, Sun: 1:50, 4:30, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10
Coco (PG) Thu: 6:30
Hocus Pocus (PG) Thu: 7:10
Honest Thief (PG-13) Fri: 4:20, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7 Mon-Wed: 7
Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) Fri-Sun: 2, 4:15
The Possessor — Uncut (R) Thu: 6:45
Tenet (PG-13) Thu: 6 Fri-Wed: 6:30
War with Grandpa (PG) Thu: 7:20 Fri: 4:50, 7:20 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 4:50, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20
War with Grandpa — Spanish Dubbed (PG) Fri: 4:50, 7:20 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 4:50, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
Ghostbusters — 1984 (PG) Fri: 4, 6:15 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4, 6:15 Mon-Wed: 6
Hotel Transylvania (PG) Fri: 4, 6:15 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4, 6:15 Mon-Wed: 6
The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.
