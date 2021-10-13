Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Bergman Island (R) Fri: 9 Sat: 3:30, 9 Sun: 5 Mon: 8 Tue: 3:30
The Lost Leonardo (PG-13) Fri, Sat: 6 Sun: 2:30, 8 Mon: 5 Wed: 3:30
Casper (PG) Wed: 7
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
No Time to Die (PG-13) Thu- Wed: 3:15, 7:15
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning provided for some screenings.
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
The Addams Family 2 (PG) Thu: 4:15, 6:30
Halloween Kills (R) Fri: 4:20, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:50, 4:20, 6:50
The Last Duel (R) Fri: 4, 7:10 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 7:10
No Time to Die (PG-13) Thu: 3:40, 7 Sat, Sun: 12:20, 3:40, 7
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 6:45
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
No Time to Die (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7:05 Fri, Sat: 2, 5:10, 8:15 Sun: 2:55, 6:05 Mon-Wed: 4, 7:05
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Thu: 3:45, 5:55, 8 Fri, Sat: 3:30, 5:40, 7:50 Sun: 3:20, 5:25, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 5:20, 7:35
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
The Addams Family 2 (PG) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 5:05, 7:10, 9:10 Sat: 12:45, 3, 5:05, 7:10, 9:10 Sun: 12:45, 3, 5:05, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10
Halloween Kills (R) Thu: 7:05 Fri: 5, 7:20, 9:40 Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 5, 7:20, 9:40 Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 5, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20
No Time to Die (PG-13) Thu: 7:30 Fri: 6:30, 9:45 Sat: noon, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 Sun: noon, 3:15, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6:30
No Time to Die — Spanish (PG-13) Fri: 6:30, 9:45 Sat: noon, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 Sun: noon, 3:15, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6:30
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:45, 7, 9:15 Sat: 12:15, 2:35, 4:45, 7, 9:15 Sun: 12:15, 2:35, 4:45, 7 Mon-Wed: 7
Venom — Spanish (PG-13) Thu: 6:50
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
The Addams Family 2 (PG) Thu: 4:30, 7 Fri: 4:15, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 7:15 Mon: 4:15, 7:15 Tue: 4:15 Wed: 4:15, 7:15
Exhibition on Screen: Raphael Revealed (no MPA rating) Tue: 7:15
I’m Your Man (R) Thu: 4:45, 7:30 Fri 4:30, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:30
The Last Duel (R) Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun 1:15, 4:15, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 6:45
No Time to Die (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:45 Fri 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun 1, 4, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:30
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Thu: 5:15, 7:30
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
The Addams Family 2 (PG) Fri: 4, 7 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon: 6
Cash only
