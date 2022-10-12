Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
The Territory (PG) Tue: 2:10 Wed: 5:15 Thu: 5:25
Pearl (R) Tue: 4:50 Wed: 2:10 Thu: 7:40
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (PG) Wed: 7:30 Thu: 2:30
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (PG) Thu-Wed: 3:45, 6:30
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Amsterdam
Barbarian
Bros
Don’t Worry Darling
Halloween Ends
Lyle Lyle Crocodile
Smile
The Woman King
Terrifier 2
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Bros (R) Thu: 4:10, 6:40
Halloween Ends (R) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 4, 4:30, 6:30, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 2, 4, 4:30, 6:30, 7
Lyle Lyle Crocodile (PG) Thu, Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4, 6:30
Don’t Worry Darling (R) Thu: 4
Smile (R) Thu, Fri: 4:20, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:50, 4:20, 6:50
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (PG) Thu: 5:30 Fri-Sun: 4, 6:10 Mon-Wed: 5:30
Halloween Ends (R) Thu: 6:30 Fri-Sun: 4:40, 7 Mon-Wed: 6:30
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Barbarian (R) Thu: 7:10 Fri, Sat: 7:10, 9:30 Sun-Wed: 7:10
Top Gun (PG-13) Thu: 6:50
Clerks III (R) Fri: 4:50, 7:15, 9:25 Sat: 12:20, 2:40, 4:50, 7:15, 9:25 Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 4:50, 7:15 Mon, Wed: 7:15 Tue: 4:50, 7:15
Halloween Ends (R) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:50, 7:20, 9:40 Sat: noon, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 9:40 Sun: noon, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20 Mon, Wed: 7:20 Tue: 4:50, 7:20
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (PG) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 4:35, 6:45, 9 Sat: 2:25, 4:35, 6:45, 9 Sun: 2:25, 4:35, 6:45 Mon, Wed: 6:45 Tue: 4:35, 6:45
Smile (R) Thu: 7:05 Fri: 4:40, 7:05, 9:30 Sat: 2:05, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30 Sun: 2:05, 4:40, 7:05 Mon, Wed: 7:05 Tue: 4:40, 7:05
Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Fri: 5:10 Sat, Sun: 2:10, 5:10
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Amsterdam (R) Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4, 6:45
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (PG) Fri: 4:30, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:30, 7
The Good House (R) Fri: 4:15, 7 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:15, 7
The Women King (PG-13) Fri: 4:30, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:30, 6:30
Exhibition On Screen: Hopper (no MPA rating) Thu: 7:15
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue: 6 Sat, Sun: 1, 3:15, 5:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.