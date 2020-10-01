Bend — Old Mill
Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com
Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX is no longer providing individual screening times for GO! Magazine due to showtime changes. Please see the Regal App, regmovies.com or call 541-312-2866 for times.
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Hocus Pocus (PG) Fri: 5 Sat, Sun: 2:45, 5 Mon-Wed: 8
Tenet (PG-13)
Thu: 3:45, 7:15 Fri-Sun: 7:20 Mon-Wed: 4:45
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Open captioning provided for some screenings.
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777
The Broken Hearts Gallery (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:10, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:10, 6:40 Wed: 4:10, 6:40
Minions (PG) Thu-Sun: 4:40 Wed: 4:40
The New Mutants (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:30, 7 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 7 Wed: 4:30, 7
Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary (PG) Thu, Fri: 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 6:50 Wed: 6:50
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Alone (R) Thu: 1:25, 5, 6:55 Fri-Sun: 7:20 Wed: 7:20
The Dark Divide (no MPAA rating) Fri-Sun: 5:15 Wed: 5:15
Tenet (PG-13) Thu: 2:05, 3:20, 6:10 Fri-Sun: 3:20, 6:20 Wed: 3:20, 6:20
Words on Bathroom Walls (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 3 Wed: 3
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Alone (R) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:40 Sat, Sun: 1:20, 4:40 Mon-Wed: 7:20
Ava (R) Thu, Fri: 7:20 Sat, Sun: 12:25, 7:20
Hocus Pocus (PG) Fri: 4:35, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:35, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 7:15
The New Mutants (PG-13) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 4:30, 7:10 Sat, Sun: 1:50, 4:30, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10
The Processor — Uncut (R) Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 6:45
Tenet (PG-13) Thu: 6:30 Fri-Sun: 3, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6:30
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
Screening times were not available at time of press. See the online version of this listing for updated information.
The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.