McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
The Dark Divide (no MPAA rating) Thu: 6
The War with Grandpa (PG) Fri: 5:30, 8 Sat, Sun: 3, 5:30, 8 Mon-Wed: 5:30, 8
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Open captioning provided for some screenings.
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777
Come Play (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45 Wed: 4:15, 6:45
The Empty Man (R) Thu: 4, 6:50
Home — 2015 (PG) Fri: 4:30, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 6:40 Wed: 4:30, 6:40
Honest Thief (PG-13) Thu: 6:30
Let Him Go (R) Fri: 4:10, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:10, 6:50 Wed: 4:10, 6:50
The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) Thu: 4:30
Poltergeist — 1982 (PG) Thu: 4:20, 7
Toy Story (G) Fri: 4:20, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 2:10, 4:20, 6:30 Wed: 4:20, 6:30
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
College Football — Oregon v. Stanford Sat: 4:30
Halloween — 1978 (R) Thu: 5:10
Honest Thief (PG-13) Thu: 3:45, 5:45, 7:40 Fri: 6:10, 8:10 Sat: 8:30 Sun: 8:35 Mon-Wed: 6:40
Let Him Go (R) Thu: 7:05 Fri-Sun: 2:55, 5:15, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:05, 6:20
NFL Football — Saints v. Buccaneers Sun: 5:20
The Stranger — 1946 (no MPAA rating) Thu: 3:20
Toy Story (G) Fri: 2:50, 4:30 Sat: 2:50 Sun: 2, 3:40 Mon-Wed: 3:20, 5
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Come Play (PG-13) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 4:45, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:50, 4:15, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 6:50
Empty Man (R) Thu: 6:40
Honest Thief (PG-13) Thu: 7
Let Him Go (R) Fri: 4:30, 7:05 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:30, 7:05 Mon-Wed: 7:05
Spell (R) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 4:45, 7:10 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 4:45, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10
Toy Story (G) Fri: 4:20, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:20, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 6:40
Padre No Hay Más Que Uno 2: La Llegada de la Suegra (no MPAA rating) Thu: 7:15 Fri: 4:35, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:05, 4:35, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 7:15
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
The theater will be hosting a live comedy show on Friday with a live stream of the Oregon-Stanford game on Saturday. See event calendar for more information
The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.
