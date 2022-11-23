Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Decision to Leave (no MPA rating) Sun: 2:30 Tue: 3
Aftersun (2022-1) (R) Sat: 4:30 Thu: 4
Triangle of Sadness (R) Fri & Mon: 3
Gather (no MPA rating) Mon: 7
Kendal Mountain Tour (no MPA rating) Fri, Sat: 7 Sun: 6:30 Wed: 3
Touch of Evil (PG-13) Wed: 7
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Black Panther — Wakanda Forever (PG-13) Thu-Wed: 3:30, 7:30
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Armageddon Time
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bones And All
Black Adam
Black Panther — Wakanda Forever
Devotion
The Menu
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Strange World
She Said
Ticket to Paradise
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Black Adam (PG-13) Thu: 1:30, 4, 6:50
Black Panther — Wakanda Forever (PG-13) Thu: 1, 3:40, 7 Fri-Sun: 12:40, 3:50, 6, 7:10
The Menu (R) Thu-Sun: 2: 4:20, 6:40
Strange World (PG) Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 6:30 Fri-Sun: 1:10, 2:10, 3:30, 4:30, 6:50
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Ticket to Paradise (PG-13) Fri, Sat: 2:25, 7:45 Sun: 3:20 Mon-Wed: 4
Black Panther — Wakanda Forever (PG-13) Fri, Sat: 2, 4:35, 7:25 Sun: 2:50, 5:30 Mon-Wed: 5:15
The Banshees of Inisherin (R) Fri, Sat: 5:05 Sun: 6:05 Mon-Wed: 6:10
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
The Menu (R) Thu-Sun: 2:20, 4:50, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20
Black Panther — Wakanda Forever (PG-13) Thu-Sun: noon, 3:15, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6:30
Strange World (PG) Thu-Sun: 2:10, 4:30, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 6:50
Devotion (PG-13) Thu-Sun: 1, 3:50, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 6:40
Bones And All (R) Thu-Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7 Mon-Wed: 7
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
The Menu (R) Fri-Sun: 1:15, 5, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:15
Black Panther — Wakanda Forever (PG-13) Thu: 11:45 a.m. Fri-Sun: 1:30, 3:30, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45
She Said (R) Thu: 12:15 Fri-Sun: 1:45, 4:30, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4, 7:15
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (PG) Thu: 12:30
Devotion (PG-13) Thu: noon Fri-Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Ticket to Paradise (PG-13) Thu: 6:30
Black Panther — Wakanda Forever (PG-13) Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue: 6:30 Sat, Sun: 3, 6:30
Devotion (PG-13) Fri, Mon, Tue: 6:30 Sat, Sun: 3, 6:30
