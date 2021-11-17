Movie theater screen

(123RF)

 123RF

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

The Alpinist (PG-13) Thu: 1:45 Fri: 8 Sun: 7 Tue: 8

Language Lessons (no MPA rating) Thu: 7:30 Fri: 2:30 Sun: 1:30 Tue: 2:30

Titane (R) Thu: 7:45 Sat: 8 Mon: 8

The Velvet Underground (R) Thu: 4:45 Sat: 2 Mon: 2 Wed: 1:30

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (no MPA rating) Fri, Sat: 5:30 Sun: 4:30 Mon, Tue: 5:30 Wed: 5

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (R) Wed: 7:30

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

The Eternals (PG-13) Thu-Wed: 3:30, 7:15

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Thu: 6:50 Fri-Sun: 4, 6:50 Wed: 1:10, 4, 6:50

Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:20, 6:40 Sat, Sun 2, 4:20, 6:40

Dune (PG-13) Thu: 3:45

The Eternals (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 3:30, 7 Sat, Sun, Wed: 12, 3:30, 7

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:30, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 6:45

Encanto (PG) Wed: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

GO! Text Alerts

Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more

The Eternals (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7 Fri-Sun: 3:35, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4, 7

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Thu: 5, 7:30 Fri-Sun: 2:30, 5:05, 7:40 Mon-Wed: 5, 7:30

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

The Eternals (PG-13) Thu: 6:30 Fri: 3:15 6:30, 9:40 Sat, Sun: noon, 3:15, 6:30, 9:40 Sun, Mon: noon, 3:15, 6:30 Tue: 6:30

Dune (PG-13) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 3:45, 6 Sat: 8:15

Encanto (PG) Tue: 6:05 Wed: 4:10, 6:45

Encanto (Spanish) (PG) Wed: 4:10, 6:45

Clifford The Big Red Dog (PG) Thu: 7 Fri: 3:45, 6 Sat-Mon: 1:25, 3:45, 6 Tue, Wed: 6

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Thu: 7:05, Fri: 3:40, 4:10, 6:30, 7, 9:15, 9:45 Sat: 1:20, 3:40, 4:10, 6:30, 7, 9:15, 9:45 Sun, Mon: 1:20, 3:40, 4:10, 6:30, 7 Tue: 7 Wed: 4:10, 7

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Spanish) (PG-13) Fri: 3:40, 6:30, 9:15 Sat: 12:50, 3:40, 6:30, 9:15 Sun, Mon: 12:50, 3:40, 6:30 Tue: 6:30

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

Clifford The Big Red Dog (PG) Thu: 4:30, 6:30 Fri: 4:30, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 6:30 Mon, Tue: 4:30, 7:30

Mass (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Fri, Mon, Tue: 4:30, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:40, 7:15 Wed: 4:15, 7:15

King Richard (PG-13) Fri: 4, 7 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 4, 7

The Eternals (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:45 Fri 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 6:45 Mon, Tue: 4:15, 6:45 Wed: 3:30, 6:45

House of Gucci (R) Wed: 4, 6:45

Spencer (R) Thu: 4:15, 7:15

Prineville

Pine Theater, closed for maintenance

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.