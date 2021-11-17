Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
The Alpinist (PG-13) Thu: 1:45 Fri: 8 Sun: 7 Tue: 8
Language Lessons (no MPA rating) Thu: 7:30 Fri: 2:30 Sun: 1:30 Tue: 2:30
Titane (R) Thu: 7:45 Sat: 8 Mon: 8
The Velvet Underground (R) Thu: 4:45 Sat: 2 Mon: 2 Wed: 1:30
Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (no MPA rating) Fri, Sat: 5:30 Sun: 4:30 Mon, Tue: 5:30 Wed: 5
Planes, Trains & Automobiles (R) Wed: 7:30
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
The Eternals (PG-13) Thu-Wed: 3:30, 7:15
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Thu: 6:50 Fri-Sun: 4, 6:50 Wed: 1:10, 4, 6:50
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:20, 6:40 Sat, Sun 2, 4:20, 6:40
Dune (PG-13) Thu: 3:45
The Eternals (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 3:30, 7 Sat, Sun, Wed: 12, 3:30, 7
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:30, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 6:45
Encanto (PG) Wed: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
The Eternals (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7 Fri-Sun: 3:35, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4, 7
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Thu: 5, 7:30 Fri-Sun: 2:30, 5:05, 7:40 Mon-Wed: 5, 7:30
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
The Eternals (PG-13) Thu: 6:30 Fri: 3:15 6:30, 9:40 Sat, Sun: noon, 3:15, 6:30, 9:40 Sun, Mon: noon, 3:15, 6:30 Tue: 6:30
Dune (PG-13) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 3:45, 6 Sat: 8:15
Encanto (PG) Tue: 6:05 Wed: 4:10, 6:45
Encanto (Spanish) (PG) Wed: 4:10, 6:45
Clifford The Big Red Dog (PG) Thu: 7 Fri: 3:45, 6 Sat-Mon: 1:25, 3:45, 6 Tue, Wed: 6
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Thu: 7:05, Fri: 3:40, 4:10, 6:30, 7, 9:15, 9:45 Sat: 1:20, 3:40, 4:10, 6:30, 7, 9:15, 9:45 Sun, Mon: 1:20, 3:40, 4:10, 6:30, 7 Tue: 7 Wed: 4:10, 7
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Spanish) (PG-13) Fri: 3:40, 6:30, 9:15 Sat: 12:50, 3:40, 6:30, 9:15 Sun, Mon: 12:50, 3:40, 6:30 Tue: 6:30
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Clifford The Big Red Dog (PG) Thu: 4:30, 6:30 Fri: 4:30, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 6:30 Mon, Tue: 4:30, 7:30
Mass (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Fri, Mon, Tue: 4:30, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:40, 7:15 Wed: 4:15, 7:15
King Richard (PG-13) Fri: 4, 7 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 4, 7
The Eternals (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:45 Fri 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 6:45 Mon, Tue: 4:15, 6:45 Wed: 3:30, 6:45
House of Gucci (R) Wed: 4, 6:45
Spencer (R) Thu: 4:15, 7:15
Prineville
Pine Theater, closed for maintenance
