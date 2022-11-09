Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Decision to Leave (no MPA rating) Fri, Sat, Mon: 7 Sun, Thu: 3:15
Blood Simple (R) Wed: 7
Triangle of Sadness (R) Fri, Sat, Wed: 3 Sun: 3:15
Moonage Daydream (PG-13) Mon: 3:15 Thu: 7
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Black Panther — Wakanda Forever (PG-13) Thu, Sun-Wed: 3:30, 7:30 Fri, Sat: 5
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Armageddon Time
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Adam
Black Panther — Wakanda Forever
Prey for the Devil
Prophet
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Smile
Till
Ticket to Paradise
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Black Adam (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:10, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:10, 7
Black Panther — Wakanda Forever (PG-13) Thu: 3:45, 7 Fri: 4, 6, 7:20 Sat: 12:40, 2:30, 4, 6, 7:20
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (PG) Thu: 4
Ticket to Paradise (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:20, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:20, 6:40
Smile (R) Thu: 6:50
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Armageddon Time (R) Thu: 5, 8:30 Fri: 5:30 Sat: 1:20, 5:15 Sun: 5:15, 7:25 Mon-Wed: 6:30
Black Panther — Wakanda Forever (PG-13) Thu: 5:30, 7:20 Fri: 3:40, 6:50, 7:50 Sat: 2, 3:40, 6:50, 7:35 Sun: 2, 3:40, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 5:30
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Black Adam (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:35 Fri, Sat: 1:35, 4:10, 6:45, 9:20 Sun: 1:35, 4:10, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4:10, 6:45
Ticket to Paradise (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 6:45
Prey for the Devil (PG-13) Thu: 5, 7:25 Fri-Sun: 2:25, 7:25 Mon-Wed: 7:25
Smile (R) Fri, Sat: 4:40, 9:30 Sun-Wed: 4:40
Black Panther — Wakanda Forever (PG-13) Thu: 3, 3:30, 6:30, 7 Fri, Sat: noon, 12:30, 1:40, 3:20, 3:50, 5, 6:40, 7:10, 8:20, 10 Sun: noon, 12:30, 1:40, 3:20, 3:50, 5, 6:40, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 3:20, 3:50, 5, 6:40, 7:10
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Till (PG-13) Thu: 4
Call Her Jane (R) Fri, Mon-Wed: 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 7:15
Armageddon Time (R) Thu: 4:30, 7 Fri, Sat, Mon-Wed: 5
The Banshees of Inisherin (R) Thu: 4:45, 6:45 Fri, Sat, Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 7
Ticket to Paradise (PG-13) Thu: 4:15, 7:15 Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 2:45, 4:15, 7:30
Black Panther — Wakanda Forever (PG-13) Thu: 6:30 Fri, Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 6:45
Duran Duran: Hollywood High (no MPA rating) Sun: 5
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Ticket to Paradise (PG-13) Thu-Tue: 6:30
Black Panther — Wakanda Forever (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 3, 6:30 Mon, Tue: 6:30
