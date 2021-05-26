Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Cruella (PG-13) Fri: 3:45, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 12:30, 3:45, 7:15 Mon, Tue: 3:45, 7:15 Wed: 2:30, 5:45
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Open captioning provided for some screenings.
Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
The Killing of Two Lovers (R) Fri: 7 Sat: 4 Wed: 4
Riders of Justice (no MPAA rating) Fri: 4 Sun: 6:30 Wed: 7
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (PG) Thu: 4
The Truffle Hunters (PG-13) Sat: 7 Sun: 3:30 Tue: 4
In the Alley: Retro Japanese Monster Movie (no MPAA rating) Thu: 7:30
In the Alley: Classic B Horror Films (no MPAA rating) Tue: 7:30
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Cruella (PG-13) Thu: 6 Fri, Sat: 3, 5:35, 8:10 Sun-Wed: 4:05, 6:45
A Quiet Place Part II (R) Thu: 5, 7 Fri, Sat: 2:45, 4:45, 6:45. 8:45 Sun: 3:20, 5:25, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 5:15, 7:20
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) Thu: 3:40
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) Thu: 3
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Cruella (PG-13) Thu: 6 Fri: 3:45, 7 Sat-Mon: 12:30, 1, 3:45, 7 Tue, Wed: 7
Cruella — Spanish (PG-13) Fri: 3:45, 7 Sat-Mon: 12:30, 3:45, 7 Tue, Wed: 7
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4, 4:40, 6:40, 7:20 Sat-Mon: 2, 4, 4:40, 6:40, 7:20 Tue, Wed: 6:40, 7:20
Spiral: Saw (R) Thu: 7:40 Fri: 5:05, 7:40 Sat-Mon: 2:30, 5:05, 7:40 Tue, Wed: 7:40
Spiral: Saw — Spanish (R) Thu: 7:40
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Cruella (PG-13) Fri-Mon: 1:15, 4, 7 Tue, Wed: 4, 7
Dream Horse (PG) Thu: 4:45, 7:15 Fri-Mon: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15 Tue, Wed: 4:45, 7:15
The Father (PG-13) Thu: 4:30
Finding You (PG) Thu: 4, 6:45 Fri-Mon: 1:30, 6:45 Tue, Wed: 4:30
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri-Mon: 2:30, 5, 7:30 Tue, Wed: 5, 7:30
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) Thu: 4:15, 6:45 Fri-Sun: 4:15 Mon: 2, 7:15 Tue, Wed: 7:15
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) Fri-Sun: 1, 4, 7
