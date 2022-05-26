Movie theater screen

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Happening (R) Fri: 2, 7:30 Sat: 5:05 Mon: 7:30 Sun, Tue-Thu: 4:30

The Sanctity of Space (no MPA rating) Thu: 4:30 Fri: 5:05 Sun: 7

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (R) Thu: 7:30

Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Sat, Wed: 7:30

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Mon-Fri: 4:15, 7:45 Sat, Sun: 12:45, 4:15, 7:45

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.

Bend — Regal Old Mill

Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com

The Bad Guy

The Bob’s Burger Movie

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The Lost City

Top Gun: Maverick

Men

Ponya

The Northman

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Thu: 4:10, 7:10

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 7 Sat-Mon: 1:30, 4:15, 7

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu: 4:10, 7:10 Fri: 3:30, 4:10, 6:30, 7:10 Sat-Mon: 12:45, 1:10, 3:30, 4:10, 6:30, 7:10

The Bad Guys (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:30, 6:45 Sat-Mon: 2, 4:30, 6:45

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Thu: 4:30 7 Fri: 2:30, 5, 7:30 Sat-Mon: 1:50, 4:20, 6:50 Tue, Wed: 4, 6:30

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu: 3:30, 6:05, 8:40 Fri-Sun: 12:20, 3, 5:40, 8:20 Mon: 2:30, 5:10, 7:50 Tue, Wed: 4:30, 7:10

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Thu: 3:30, 6:30 Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Sat, Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Mon: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30 Tue, Wed: 3:30, 6:30

The Bad Guys (PG) Thu: 4:50, 7:10

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Thu: 3:45, 6:30 Fri-Sun: 1:05, 3:45, 6:30, 9:15 Mon: 1:05, 3:45, 6:30 Tue, Wed: 3:45, 6:30

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu: 3, 7 Fri-Sun: 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10 Mon: 1, 3, 4, 6, 7 Tue, Wed: 4, 6, 7

The Bob’s Burger Movie (PG-13) Thu: 5, 720 Fri: 2:40, 5, 7:20, 9:40 Sat, Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 5, 7:20, 9:40 Mon: 12:20, 2:40, 5, 7:20 Tue, Wed: 5, 7:20

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

Happening (R) Thu: 5:15

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu: 4:15, 6:45, 7:15 Fri, Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 6:45, 7:15 Sun, Mon: 1:15, 3:30, 4:15, 6:30 Tue, Wed: 4, 6:45

Montana Story (R) Fri, Sat: 1:30, 4, 7:15 Sun, Mon: 1:30, 4, 7 Tue, Wed: 4:45, 7:15

The Duke (R) Thu: 5:15

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Thu: 4:15, 7 Fri, Sat: 1:45, 4:30, 7:15 Sun, Mon: 12:45, 4:30, 6:45 Tue, Wed: 4:15, 7

Family Camp (PG) Thu: 4, 7:30 Fri, Sat: 2, 4:30 Sun, Mon: 2, 7:15 Tue, Wed: 4:30, 7

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Fri-Mon: 6

