Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
The Duke (R) Sun: 4:20 Tue: 7:30
The Sanctity of Space (no MPA rating) Fri & Sat: 1:15, 7:35 Sun: 1:15, 6:50 Wed: 4:30, 7:30 Tue, Thu: 4:30
Paris, 13th District (R) Thu: 4
Inland Empire (R) Thu: 7
Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Fri, Sat: 4:20
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Mon-Fri: 4:15, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 1, 4:15, 7:30
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
The Bad Guy
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Family Camp
Firestarter
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Father Stu
Memory
The Lost City
Ponya
The Northman
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 3:50, 4:30, 6:50, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 12:50, 1:30, 3:50, 4:30, 6:50, 7:30
The Bad Guys (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:30, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 6:45
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG) Fri: 4:20, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Thu: 7 Fri-Sun: 2:50, 5:50, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:30
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Thu: 3:50, 6:20 Fri-Sat: 2:15, 4:50 7:20 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7
The Northman (R) Thu: 4:20
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Thu: 6:30 Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6:30
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 3:30, 6:15, 8:45 Sat: 12:45, 3:30, 6:15, 8:45 Sun: 12:45, 3:30, 6:15 Mon-Wed: 6:15
The Bad Guys (PG) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:20 Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:45, 7:10, 9:20 Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:45, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10
Firestarter (R) Thu: 7:15 Fri: 2:45, 5, 7:15, 9:30 Sat: 12:30, 2:45, 5, 7:15, 9:30 Sun: 12:30, 2:45, 5, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 7:15
Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Thu: 7 Fri: 3:45, 6:30, 9:15 Sat: 1, 3:45, 6:30, 9:15 Sun: 1, 3:45, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6:30
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Thu: 4:30, 6:45
Happening (R) Thu: 5, 7:15 Fri: 5:15
The Duke (R) Thu: 4:30, 7:30 Fri: 7:30 Sat, Sun: 3, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 7:30
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Thu: 4:15, 7 Fri: 4:30, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:15
Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7 Sat: 1:30, 4:15, 7:15 Sun: 1, 3:45, 6:30
Family Camp (PG) Fri, Mon-Wed: 5, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 7
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Fri-Mon: 6
