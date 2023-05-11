Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Wild Life (PG-13) Fri: 7:30 Sat: 1:45, 7:30 Sun: 4:15 Mon: 7:30 Tue: 4:30 Wed: 7:30 Thu: 4
Showing Up (R) Fri: 4:15 Sat: 4:45 Sun: 1 Mon: 4:15 Tue: 7:30 Wed: 4:15
Under the Silver Lake (R) Thu: 7
Psycho (1960) (R) Sun: 6:45
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (PG-13) Mon-Fri: 4, 7:30 Sat-Sun: 12:30, 4, 7:30
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Air
Big George Foreman
Evil Dead Rise
Love Again
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
John Wick Chapter 4
Mafia Mamma
Polite Society
Renfield
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:45, 7 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 4:45, 7
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (PG-13) Thu: 4:10, 6:30
Big George Foreman (PG-13) Thu: 3:50
Book Club: Next Chapter (PG-13) Fri: 4:10, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:50, 4:10, 6:30
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4, 6:30, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 12:45, 3:20, 4, 6:30, 7:15
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Air (R) Thu, Mon-Wed: 4:15 Fri, Sat: 1:45 Sun: 12:45
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:55 Fri, Sat: 2:10 5, 6:30 7:50 Sun: 1, 4, 5:35, 6:55 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:55
Guy Richie’s The Covenant (R) Fri, Sat: 4 Sun: 3 Mon-Wed: 6:30
Big George Foreman (PG-13) Thu: 6:30
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Evil Dead Rise (R) Thu: 7:05 Fri, Sat: 9
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:50, 7, 9 Sat: 12:30, 2:40, 4:50, 7, 9 Sun: 12:30, 2:40, 4:50, 7 Mon, Wed: 7 Tue: 4:50, 7
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (PG-13) Thu: 7:15
Hypnotic (R) Fri: 5:15, 7:30, 9:45 Sat: 3, 5:15, 7:30, 9:45 Sun: 3, 5:15, 7:30 Mon, Wed: 7:30 Tue: 5:15, 7:30
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (PG-13) (3D) Thu: 7 Fri, Sat: 3:45, 7, 10:10 Sun: 3:45, 7 Mon, Wed: 7 Tue: 3:45, 7
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (PG-13) Thu: 6:10 Fri: 3, 6:10, 9:20 Sat: 12:35, 11:45 a.m., 3, 6:10, 9:20 Sun: 12:35, 11:45 a.m., 12:35, 3, 6:10 Mon, Wed: 6:10 Tue: 3, 6:10
Rally Road Rackers (PG) Fri: 4:40, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 12:10, 2:25, 4:40, 6:50 Mon, Wed: 6:50 Tue: 4:40, 6:50
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Big George Foreman (PG-13) Thu: 3:30
Book Club: The Next Chapter (PG-13) Fri: 4:15, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 3:15, 6:15
Blackberry (R) Fri: 4:30, 7 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 5, 7 Mon-Wed: 4, 6
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (PG-13) Thu: 3:15, 6:30
Hypnotic (R) Fri: 3:30, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 6:30
Showing Up (R) Thu: 6
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (PG-13) Thu: 3, 5:45 Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2, 3:45, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 3, 5:45
Wild Life (PG-13) Thu: 4:15, 6:15 Fri: 5:30 Sat, Sun: 5:15
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (PG-13) Fri: 4, 7 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.