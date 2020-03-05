Movie theater screen

(123RF)

 123RF

Bend — Old Mill

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX is no longer providing individual screening times for GO! Magazine due to showtime changes. Please see the Regal App, regmovies.com or call 541-312-2866 for times.

1917 (R) Thu-Wed

Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu

Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) Thu-Wed

The Call of the Wild (PG) Thu-Wed

Dolittle (PG) Thu

Downhill (R) Thu-Wed

Emma (PG) Thu-Wed

Fantasy Island (PG-13) Thu-Wed

The Gentlemen (R) Thu

Greed (R) Fri-Wed

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Thu-Wed

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey ScreenX (R) Thu-Wed

I Still Believe IMAX — Advance Screening (PG) Wed: 7

Impractical Jokers: The Movie (PG-13) Thu-Wed

The Invisible Man (R) Thu-Wed

The Invisible Man IMAX (R) Thu

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu-Wed

The Lodge (R) Thu

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising — Subtitled (PG-13) Thu: 7 Sat: 12:55

Onward (PG) Thu-Wed

Onward IMAX (PG) Thu-Wed

Onward 3D (PG) Thu-Wed

Parasite (R) Thu-Wed

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (R) Fri-Wed

The Photograph (PG-13) Thu

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) Thu-Wed

Tokyo Grandfathers — Subtitled (no MPAA rating) Mon: 7

Tokyo Grandfathers — Dubbed (no MPAA rating) Wed: 7

The Way Back (R) Fri-Wed

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Frozen 2 (PG) Thu: 5:15 Fri: 5:15 Sat, Sun: 11:30 a.m., 2:15 Mon, Tue: 5:15 Wed: 2:30, 5:15

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) Thu: 2:30

Little Women (PG) Fri: 2:10 Sat, Sun: 5 Mon, Tue: 2:10

Uncut Gems (R) Thu, Fri: 8 Sat, Sun: 8:15 Mon-Wed: 8

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.

Open captioning provided for some screenings.

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Children of Heaven (PG) Thu: 2:50

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (R) Thu: 5:30 Fri: 2:50, 8 Sat: 5:30, 8:10 Sun: 7 Mon: 2:50, 5:30 Tue: 2:40, 5:30 Wed: 2:50

Parasite (R) Thu: 8:10 Sat: 2:20 Mon, Tue: 8:10

The “Spaghetti Western” will screen at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (doors open at 6 p.m.) and includes an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner.

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

1917 (R) Thu: 4

The Call of the Wild (PG) Thu: 4:20, 6:50 Fri: 4:20, 6:50, 9:20 Sat: 11:20 a.m., 1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:20 Sun: 11:20 a.m., 1:50, 4:20, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4:20, 6:50

The Invisible Man (R) Thu: 4, 6:45 Fri: 4, 6:45, 9:30 Sat: 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30 Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45

Onward (PG) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 4, 6:40, 9:20 Sat: 11 a.m., 1:20, 4, 6:40, 9:20 Sun: 11 a.m., 1:20, 4, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:40

Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Thu: 4:15, 6:45 Fri: 4:15, 6:45, 9:15 Sat: 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 6:45

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

1917 (R) Fri-Sun: 12:20, 5 Mon-Wed: 5

Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu: 5, 7:20 Fri-Wed: 7:15

Fantastic Fungi (no MPAA rating) Thu: 1:50 Fri-Wed: 2:35

The Gentlemen (R) Fri-Wed: 2:50

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) Thu: 11:45 a.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 3:25

Knives Out (PG-13) Thu: 5:45 Fri-Sun: 12:20, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 6:40

Parasite (R) Thu: 2:30 Fri-Wed: 4:10

Richard Jewell (R) Thu: 12:05

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

The Assistant (R) Thu: 5, 7:15

Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu: 4:15, 6:45

The Call of the Wild (PG) Thu: 4:45, 7 Fri: 4:45, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 4:45, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4:45, 7:15

Greed (R) Fri: 5:15, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 2:45, 5, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 5:15, 7:30

Onward (PG) Fri: 4:45, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 7 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 6:45

Ordinary Love (R) Fri: 5, 7 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 4:30, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 5, 7

Richard Jewell (R) Thu: 4:30

The Woman Who Loves Giraffes (no MPAA rating) Thu: 7

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Bad Boys for Life (R) Fri: 4:20, 6:55, 9:35 Sat: 1:45, 4:20, 6:55, 9:35 Sun: 1:45, 4:20, 6:55 Mon-Wed: 6:55

The Call of the Wild (PG) Thu: 6:40 Fri: 4:05, 6:40, 9:05 Sat: 1:45, 4:05, 6:40, 9:05 Sun: 1:45, 4:05, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 6:40

Downhill (R) Thu: 7:10

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 4:25, 6:50, 9:15 Sat: 2:05, 4:25, 6:50, 9:15 Sun: 2:05, 4:25, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 6:50

Onward (PG) Thu: 6 Fri: 4:20, 6:45, 9:10 Sat: 1:50, 4:20, 6:45, 9:10 Sun: 1:50, 4:20, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 6:45

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) Thu: 6:40 Fri: 4:15, 6:40, 9 Sat: 2, 4:15, 6:40, 9 Sun: 2, 4:15, 6:40, 9 Mon-Wed: 6:40

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com

The Call of the Wild (PG) Thu: 6 Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1, 3:30, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6

Onward (PG) Thu: 6 Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1, 3:30, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6

The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.