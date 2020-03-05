Bend — Old Mill
Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com
Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX is no longer providing individual screening times for GO! Magazine due to showtime changes. Please see the Regal App, regmovies.com or call 541-312-2866 for times.
1917 (R) Thu-Wed
Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu
Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) Thu-Wed
The Call of the Wild (PG) Thu-Wed
Dolittle (PG) Thu
Downhill (R) Thu-Wed
Emma (PG) Thu-Wed
Fantasy Island (PG-13) Thu-Wed
The Gentlemen (R) Thu
Greed (R) Fri-Wed
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Thu-Wed
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey ScreenX (R) Thu-Wed
I Still Believe IMAX — Advance Screening (PG) Wed: 7
Impractical Jokers: The Movie (PG-13) Thu-Wed
The Invisible Man (R) Thu-Wed
The Invisible Man IMAX (R) Thu
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu-Wed
The Lodge (R) Thu
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising — Subtitled (PG-13) Thu: 7 Sat: 12:55
Onward (PG) Thu-Wed
Onward IMAX (PG) Thu-Wed
Onward 3D (PG) Thu-Wed
Parasite (R) Thu-Wed
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (R) Fri-Wed
The Photograph (PG-13) Thu
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) Thu-Wed
Tokyo Grandfathers — Subtitled (no MPAA rating) Mon: 7
Tokyo Grandfathers — Dubbed (no MPAA rating) Wed: 7
The Way Back (R) Fri-Wed
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Frozen 2 (PG) Thu: 5:15 Fri: 5:15 Sat, Sun: 11:30 a.m., 2:15 Mon, Tue: 5:15 Wed: 2:30, 5:15
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) Thu: 2:30
Little Women (PG) Fri: 2:10 Sat, Sun: 5 Mon, Tue: 2:10
Uncut Gems (R) Thu, Fri: 8 Sat, Sun: 8:15 Mon-Wed: 8
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Open captioning provided for some screenings.
Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Children of Heaven (PG) Thu: 2:50
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (R) Thu: 5:30 Fri: 2:50, 8 Sat: 5:30, 8:10 Sun: 7 Mon: 2:50, 5:30 Tue: 2:40, 5:30 Wed: 2:50
Parasite (R) Thu: 8:10 Sat: 2:20 Mon, Tue: 8:10
The “Spaghetti Western” will screen at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (doors open at 6 p.m.) and includes an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner.
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
1917 (R) Thu: 4
The Call of the Wild (PG) Thu: 4:20, 6:50 Fri: 4:20, 6:50, 9:20 Sat: 11:20 a.m., 1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:20 Sun: 11:20 a.m., 1:50, 4:20, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4:20, 6:50
The Invisible Man (R) Thu: 4, 6:45 Fri: 4, 6:45, 9:30 Sat: 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30 Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45
Onward (PG) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 4, 6:40, 9:20 Sat: 11 a.m., 1:20, 4, 6:40, 9:20 Sun: 11 a.m., 1:20, 4, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:40
Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Thu: 4:15, 6:45 Fri: 4:15, 6:45, 9:15 Sat: 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 6:45
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
1917 (R) Fri-Sun: 12:20, 5 Mon-Wed: 5
Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu: 5, 7:20 Fri-Wed: 7:15
Fantastic Fungi (no MPAA rating) Thu: 1:50 Fri-Wed: 2:35
The Gentlemen (R) Fri-Wed: 2:50
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) Thu: 11:45 a.m.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 3:25
Knives Out (PG-13) Thu: 5:45 Fri-Sun: 12:20, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 6:40
Parasite (R) Thu: 2:30 Fri-Wed: 4:10
Richard Jewell (R) Thu: 12:05
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
The Assistant (R) Thu: 5, 7:15
Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu: 4:15, 6:45
The Call of the Wild (PG) Thu: 4:45, 7 Fri: 4:45, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 4:45, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4:45, 7:15
Greed (R) Fri: 5:15, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 2:45, 5, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 5:15, 7:30
Onward (PG) Fri: 4:45, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 7 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 6:45
Ordinary Love (R) Fri: 5, 7 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 4:30, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 5, 7
Richard Jewell (R) Thu: 4:30
The Woman Who Loves Giraffes (no MPAA rating) Thu: 7
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Bad Boys for Life (R) Fri: 4:20, 6:55, 9:35 Sat: 1:45, 4:20, 6:55, 9:35 Sun: 1:45, 4:20, 6:55 Mon-Wed: 6:55
The Call of the Wild (PG) Thu: 6:40 Fri: 4:05, 6:40, 9:05 Sat: 1:45, 4:05, 6:40, 9:05 Sun: 1:45, 4:05, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 6:40
Downhill (R) Thu: 7:10
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 4:25, 6:50, 9:15 Sat: 2:05, 4:25, 6:50, 9:15 Sun: 2:05, 4:25, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 6:50
Onward (PG) Thu: 6 Fri: 4:20, 6:45, 9:10 Sat: 1:50, 4:20, 6:45, 9:10 Sun: 1:50, 4:20, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 6:45
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) Thu: 6:40 Fri: 4:15, 6:40, 9 Sat: 2, 4:15, 6:40, 9 Sun: 2, 4:15, 6:40, 9 Mon-Wed: 6:40
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
The Call of the Wild (PG) Thu: 6 Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1, 3:30, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6
Onward (PG) Thu: 6 Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1, 3:30, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6
The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.
